Failure To Act: NY Could Help Move Most Childbirths Out Of Hospitals But Won’t

85 percent of women could safely give birth at auxiliary maternity units and free up hospital resources for COVID-19 patients. But first our leaders have to care.

In the midst of a pandemic, healthy, low-risk pregnant people are being asked to give birth in hospitals whose emergency rooms and intensive care units are being overwhelmed by patients ill with COVID-19. Healthy pregnant people — who are asked to bring their own personal protective equipment (PPE) — are being admitted into the same systems where hospital staff themselves often lack adequate PPE and where every spare inch is being converted to care for COVID-19 patients.

On average, there are about 10,000 births per month in New York City. Of those, 85 percent are low-risk and can be safely done outside a hospital. Yet we are asking pregnant people to go into hospitals, the epicenters of our struggle against coronavirus, while everyone else is asked to stay at home. This does not make sense.

Worse, pregnant people are being induced early (which creates a significant respiratory risk to newborns), expected to give birth without their family members and doulas, owing to new pandemic-driven policies at hospitals allowing the presence of only one birth companion, and —at significant risk — sent home early with nonexistent postpartum care.

Recent reporting by the New York Times from Brooklyn Hospital, and a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine from doctors at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center suggest that more than 80 percent of people who have given birth since the onset of the pandemic in the city have tested negative for the virus, but among birthing people who tested positive, almost 90 percent of them were asymptomatic upon presentation. Clearly, to protect birthing people and their care providers, universal testing is necessary and safe alternative sites for giving birth must be created.

Pregnant people in New York City recognize their lack of options and the challenging position into which they have been thrust. They are scared and anxious. Many of those who can afford to have left the city. (However, it’s only a matter of time before much of the rest of the country faces similar challenges to those currently being faced in NYC.) Pregnant New Yorkers have also chosen in large numbers to opt-out of the hospital system and give birth at home, creating an unprecedented burden on the 20 independent homebirth midwifery practices in the city .

We need to create auxiliary maternity units so we can get through this crisis without causing unnecessary trauma and harm to birthing people and their babies.

It wasn’t always this way. In 2001, New York City had four free-standing birth centers and multiple within-hospital birth centers or midwifery-led care floors. Now, New York State has just three out of the 345 birth centers in the United States, with just two in New York City, both located in Brooklyn. New York City has among the most staggering disparities in maternal mortality in the country, with black people 12 times more likely than their white counterparts to die giving birth. The state’s C-section rate was 33.9 percent in 2018, the 12th highest in the country.

As a whole, the United States is the only wealthy nation whose maternal mortality rate has steadily increased in recent years.

Now, in the midst of this pandemic, we are left with the Brooklyn Birth Center and the Birthing Center of New York, both in Brooklyn, as well as those 20 independent home-birth midwifery practices to handle the immense number of requests for out-of-hospital births that have poured in from pregnant people afraid to enter hospitals for fear of contracting the virus.

We know that birth outside the hospital is safe — in fact, for the 85 percent of pregnant people who are low-risk, it is safer than birth at the hospital. Given that our hospital system has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, we need a strong state and citywide response to create auxiliary maternity units (AMUs) so we can get through this crisis without causing unnecessary trauma and harm to birthing people and their babies.

I launched this effort in mid-March. Unfortunately, extensive interactions with people at multiple levels of government have made clear to me that AMUs are not currently a priority for Gov. Andrew Cuomo or Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In an unprecedented pandemic, we need our hospitals to work at full capacity. We should keep more healthy people out of the hospital — including pregnant people, partners and midwives. In the process, we will save our resources —limited PPE, hospital beds and staff — for those who need them most.

We also need New York State to complete the licensure process (legalized in 2016 and regulated in November of 2019, but still stalled in Albany) for midwife-led birth centers, so as to expand free-standing birth centers for low-risk birth. While lawmakers are at it, they should implement expanded community-based perinatal care.

There is a longstanding crisis of care around pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Health workers and doulas should be empowered (and paid) to provide education and support during pregnancy, labor, delivery and postpartum, including care for newborns. If we’re smart, we’ll seize the opportunities inherent in confronting this crisis and finally take long-overdue steps to protect, support and nurture pregnant and birthing people, new parents and their infants.

Neelu Shruti is the Founder of Love Child, a support space for expecting and new parents located in Manhattan’s West Village and is slated to start midwifery school in the fall. Her email address is neelu.shruti@gmail.com. To support her petition calling for the creation of AMUs in New York, click here.

HOW TO SET UP AUXILIARY MATERNITY UNITS Modeled after similar efforts in the Netherlands, as well as on guidelines from the American Association of Birthing Centers and the Commission for the Accreditation of Birthing Centers, one potential approach to the establishment of auxiliary maternity units is to site them in suitable facilities, such as hotels, free-standing ambulatory service centers, clinics or nursing facilities within 20 minutes of a hospital. One imagines that hotels especially would welcome business in this trying time, and since this push for the creation of AMUs was launched, the city has gone on to contract with a number of hotels for the creation of COVID-related treatment and convalescence sites, although none related to birth. These AMUs should be tiered in a way that meets the divergent needs of expectant people. Tier I: For Low-Risk COVID-19-Negative Patients The most basic option would be to select sites near public hospitals (such as hotels or dormitories) that could be converted into birthing facilities for low-risk and COVID-negative birthing people. These facilities would be staffed by home-birth, birth-center and hospital midwives and obstetricians and would be furnished with equipment standard in birth centers. All personnel, patients and companions would be required to receive a COVID-negative diagnosis before entering so as to maintain the facility as a COVID-negative site. A transfer plan to the closest hospital (ideally less than 20 minutes away) in case of emergencies would be negotiated to ensure continuity of care. Tier II: For High-Risk COVID-19-Negative Patients A more intensive option would be to create a secondary hospital site where all of the above would be possible, along with options for anesthesia, so that epidurals and spinals could be performed, potentially even creating a COVID-negative ER, so that Cesarean-section surgeries could be performed. A site such as this would understandably be more complicated to create, but with guidelines such as the Better Birth Checklist from Atul Gawande’s Ariadne Labs, Cesarean surgeries can be performed safely with limited resources, potentially in numerous free standing ambulatory surgical centers located around the city. Should Tiers I and II be implemented, there would be no need for any healthy pregnant COVID-negative person, regardless of risk, to enter the hospital system. Tier III: For Low-Risk COVID-19-Positive Patients For those patients who are COVID-positive, but are healthy and low-risk, similar COVID-positive centers could be set up. Also located close to public hospitals, these sites could be run by healthy care providers, as well as those who have either been exposed to COVID-19 or potentially tested positive for COVID but have had mild to no symptoms. The strict use of PPE by all would be necessary in this option. Tier IV: For High-Risk COVID-19-Positive Patients For patients who are COVID-positive as well as high risk, existing hospital labor and delivery units must function with strict PPE use. As the World Health Organization stipulates that all pregnant people regardless of COVID diagnosis have a right to a birthing companion of their choice when entering the hospital system, COVID-positive prenatal patients and their companions must wear protective gear, and there should be a checklist in place for staff who are treating them to adhere so as to minimize the risk of spread.

