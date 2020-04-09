Stay-Home Events Calendar: April 18–April 24

The coronavirus is forcing us to avoid venturing outside, but there are still plenty of concerts, film screenings, performances, conferences, talks and study groups underway. Here’s a few coming up in the next week. If you’re staging an online event, let us know. Still looking for ways to keep busy? Check out these five anti-capitalist films to watch while in isolation.

MUSIC: The Roots’ Black Thought Tiny Desk Concert From Home

In this installment of Tiny Desk (home) concerts, hip-hop wordsmith Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought of The Roots crew, took the occasion to premiere three new songs. Definitely worth a listen.

WHEN: Whenever

COST: Free

FILM: Bacurau

In this wild shape-shifter, a vibrant, richly diverse backcountry Brazilian town finds its sun-dappled day-to-day disturbed when its inhabitants become the targets of a group of armed mercenaries. Bacurau is a vividly angry power-to-the-people fable like no other. Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles. 2019. Brazil. Portuguese and English with English subtitles. 130 minutes.

WHEN: Thru April 23

COST: $12

FILM: Cane River

This long-lost gem of Black independent cinema was shot in Natchitoches Parish, a historically “free community of color” in Louisiana, with an entirely African-American cast and crew. An at-once frothy and socially incisive romance-cum-family melodrama, Cane River follows Peter (Romain), a brash former football player and aspiring writer, as he returns to his hometown in rural Louisiana and strikes up a relationship with the spirited Maria (Myrick), despite the disapproval of her family. Horace Jenkins. 1982. 104 minutes.

WHEN: April 10–April 23

COST: $12

CONF.: Labor Notes Virtual Conference

At the virtual conference, worker leaders and activists will discuss organizing strategies and the state of the labor movement during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

WHEN: Sat April 18

1 p.m.–5:45 p.m.

COST: Free

MEETING: A Call to Join the Restaurant Workers’ Council/ Consejo de los Trabajadores de Restaurantes (RWC-CTR)

The RWC-CTR is a democratic organization that represents the interests of all restaurant workers – hosts, bussers, waiters, cooks, dishwashers, and bartenders. Our immediate needs: delivery of emergency food and supplies with a focus on workers with families, elders, undocumented workers, and anyone infected by or recovering from COVID-19. We will rely on those of us still working in restaurants and the broader working class to fund these efforts. We operate in both Spanish and English.

WHEN: Sat April 18

7 p.m. (and various times April 22–April 25)

COST: Free

MUSIC: One World: Together At Home

A global event to unite the world and celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers and the World Health Organization (WHO), hosted by Spotify and Global Citizen, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Join us for inspiring and heartwarming stories from the frontlines of the COVID-19 response as well as performances and guest appearances.

WHEN: Sat April 18

2 p.m.–8 p.m.

COST: Free

MUSIC: Stay the Kids Home with Suzie Shelton

Jalopy Theatre and School of Music is hosting weekly online kids singalongs and online music lessons and workshops for kids and adults. This will be the launch of our Stay the Kids Home series, bringing live family performances streamed from a responsible distance from your favorites. We will have donate links in the description and all proceeds will be split between Jalopy and the artists, to help keep us afloat in this new era.

WHEN: Sun April 19

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

COST: Donation

MUSIC: Erykah Badu’s Third Concert in Her Quarantine Concert Series

The esteemed singer is now offering creatives and artists at home a chance to design their own interactive experiences in order to generate income, since tours and performances have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The interactive series is a way to support what Badu describes as the “ecosystem that helps her grow.” She launched it last month, supported by her full band, live from her bedroom.

WHEN: Sun April 19

8 p.m.

COST: $2

PERF.: Strauss’ Elektra from the Metropolitan

The great singing actress Nina Stemme gives a heart-wrenching performance in the title role of Strauss’s blazing one-act drama, adapted from the ancient Greek myth. Patrice Chéreau’s acclaimed production—the last staging he worked on before his death in 2013—also stars Waltraud Meier as Klytämnestra, Elektra’s nightmare-haunted mother, Adrianne Pieczonka as Chrysothemis, her sister, and Eric Owens as Orest, their brother, whose return home brings their family story to a terrifying climax. Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the monumental and highly influential score.

WHEN: Mon April 20

7:30 p.m. (will be available for 23 hours)

COST: Free

STUDY: Care in the Time of Coronavirus

Join us for a virtual reading and discussion of the zine Asian American Feminist Antibodies: Care in the Time of Coronavirus with community organizers, artists, healers, writers, and historians. With the COVID-19 pandemic neither behind us or solely ahead of us, we’ll dive into some of the stories, essays, and artwork that draw from practices of care within Asian American feminist histories and politics in order to resist and make sense of a viral outbreak that has been racialized as Asian and reveals the places where our collective social safety net is particularly threadbare. How might revolutionary love and care reshape our world? What radical possibilities do we see in this moment? What collective knowledge do we bring on how to care for each other and build communities of resistance?

WHEN: Tues April 21

6 p.m.–7 p.m.

COST: Free

MUSIC: JERSEY 4 JERSEY available on the Apple TV app and ABC

An all-star benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund will take place and feature a huge assortment of some of the state’s favorite sons, daughters and supporters. The one-night fundraiser to take on the medical, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on some of the Garden State’s most vulnerable communities will feature home appearances and performances from Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Charlie Puth, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart and more.

WHEN: Wed April 22

7 p.m.

COST: Free

TEACH-IN: The Pandemic Is a Portal: A Conversation with Arundhati Roy

“What is this thing that has happened to us? It’s a virus, yes. In and of itself it holds no moral brief. But it is definitely more than a virus. Some believe it’s God’s way of bringing us to our senses. Others think that it’s a Chinese conspiracy to take over the world,” writes Arundhati Roy in her recent essay. Join the acclaimed author to discuss this essay and her recent writings on the existential threat posed to Indian democracy by an emboldened Hindu nationalism, India’s new citizenship laws, and the meaning of freedom in a world of growing authoritarianism.

WHEN: Thurs April 23

12 p.m.–1:30 p.m.

COST: $0–$25

HiSTORY: The Southern Key: Class Race, and Radicalism in the 1930s and 40s

The Southern Key explains the reasons for the failure of the US South to unionize—especially during the 1930s and 1940s—and why this is crucial to understanding the evolution of American politics since that era. Join author Michael Goldfield and respondents Roz Pelles and Ben Wilkins for a virtual talk and discussion.

WHEN Friday April 24

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

COST Free

STUDY: Descent Into the Inferno: The Politics of Marx’s Capital

Marx’s Inferno, by William Clare Roberts, reconstructs the major arguments of volume I of Karl Marx’s Capital and inaugurates a completely new reading. His argument is that Capital was primarily a careful engagement with the motives and aims of the workers’ movement of the mid-19th century. Understood in this light, Capital emerges as a profound work of political theory. For Roberts, Capital was ingeniously modeled on Dante’s Inferno, with Marx in the role of the proletariat’s Virgil guiding us down to the secret depths of capitalism’s “social Hell.” This will be the first of an eight week reading group. It is suggested to acquire the book for the first meeting.

WHEN: Mon April 20

6:30 p.m.–8:15pm

COST: $35–$65 suggested for the 8-week group. Nobody is turned away for the inability to pay.

TALK: Design and Technology Cloud Salon: A.M. Darke

Cloud Salon is a new online webinar hosted by The Design and Technology programs at Parsons that invites artists, designers, technologists, and industry professionals to present projects and engage in direct conversations with participants. A.M. Darke is an artist, game designer, and activist designing radical tools for social intervention. Darke is currently an Assistant Professor of Games and Playable Media, Digital Arts and New Media, and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UC Santa Cruz, as well as the founding director of The Other Lab, an interdisciplinary, intersectional feminist research space for experimental games, XR, and new media.

WHEN: Fri April 24

3 p.m.–4 p.m.

COST: Free

MUSIC: Stay the Folk Home with Michael Daves

Brooklyn non-profit, Jalopy Theatre and School of Music, is engaging with the folk-loving worldwide community and trying to stay afloat through their new Stay the Folk Home series. This series hosts live performances streamed from a responsible distance from favorite Jalopy Theatre regulars every Wednesday and Friday, 8 p.m. EST via their facebook page.

WHEN: Fri April 24

8 p.m.–9 p.m.

COST: Donation

