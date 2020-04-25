Stay-Home Events Calendar: April 25–May 1

The coronavirus is forcing us to avoid venturing outside, but there are still plenty of concerts, film screenings, performances, conferences, talks and study groups underway. Here’s a few coming up in the next week. If you’re staging an online event, let us know. Still looking for ways to keep busy? Check out these five anti-capitalist films to watch while in isolation.

FILM: The Need to Grow

Join in this exclusive free screening of Rosario Dawson’s award-winning documentary that many are calling the environmental film the world has been waiting for. With the planet on the brink of ecological disaster, and chronic disease rates skyrocketing, this is a story of real-world solutions. It will warm your heart, fill you with hope, and inspire you to take action.

WHEN: Whenever—we’re not sure how long the film will be up for free, so get it while it’s hot!

COST: Free

VIRTUAL TOUR: Google Art Project: Street Art

Explore the stories behind street art across the world with audio-guided tours and online exhibitions, offered by the Google Cultural Institute.

WHEN: Whenever

COST: Free

MUSIC: Festing in Place

WWOZ presents Jazz Festing in Place, 2020, an 8-day broadcast event the same days and hours as the originally-scheduled Jazz Fest! The schedule includes over 100 archival Jazz Fest performances from and an awesome list of headliners: Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Trombone Shorty, Dr. John, The Radiators, The Neville Brothers, Irma Thomas, and Allen Toussaint. Thanks to our sponsors for helping us make it happen. To tune in, click the “Listen Now” button at the top of their website.

WHEN: April 23– April 26 and April 30–May 3

11 a.m.–7 p.m.

COST: Free

FILM: The Hottest August

BAM and Grasshopper Film present a virtual theatrical engagement of Brett Story’s BAMcinemaFest hit, a funny and thoughtful study of New Yorkers—alone and together—that’s extra poignant in our current moment. 50% of ticket sales go to support BAM. 2019. 94 min.

WHEN: Available thru Thu April 30

COST: $12

MUSIC: The Beatles’ Yellow SubmarineThe Beatles’ animated film Yellow Submarine will stream as a global sing-along event on their YouTube page.

WHEN: Sat April 25

12 p.m.

COST: Free



MUSIC: Under One Roof Music Festival

North Carolina Arts Council, ComeHearNC.com and CLTure present “Under One Roof,” a livestream benefit concert for North Carolina artists. The event will feature North Carolina musicians spanning multiple genres and generations, including Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder, Ben Folds, The Hamiltones NC, Petey Pablo, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line, Joe Troop of Che Apalache, Harvey Cummings II, and more to be announced!

WHEN: April 24–April 26

8 p.m.–9 p.m.

COST: Donation

CLASS: Community Interpreting 101

Algarabía Language Co-op is offering a 15-week community interpreting and translation training at The People’s Forum for advanced Spanish bilinguals (speakers of Spanish with a high level of fluency and proficiency). These trainings are designed for those interested in learning more about interpreting and translation in social justice spaces and language justice work using real life scenarios. Our goals are 1) to increase local language justice capacity among grassroots groups and community spaces; 2) to provide participants with useful work skills they can continue to develop; and 3) to introduce a social justice framework to understand the role of interpreters and translators in creating participatory and inclusive community spaces. Spanish bilinguals are folks who grew up with Spanish being spoken at home or in their home community but have been systematically denied access to bilingual education.

WHEN: Sat April 25 (recurring event)

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

COST: Free

TOWN HALL: The State of NYCHA During COVID-19

NYCHA community leaders Jonathon Gardenhire, LES District Leader and Jasmin Sanchez, founder of the ALG Community Center/LES Mutual Aid will join Grace Lee, Candidate for NYS Assembly AD 65 (parts of LES, Chinatown, and Battery Park) to share a presentation on the agency’s response to COVID-19, ongoing concerns, and resources available to residents. You can join through Zoom with the meeting ID 370 670 266.

WHEN: Sun April 26

4 p.m.–5 p.m.

COST: Free

CONVO: Cancel Rent: A Conversation with Housing Justice For All

As the May 1st rent deadline looms, communities are calling for a moratorium on rent payments. Join us for a conversation with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and Housing Justice For All.

WHEN: Mon April 27

6 p.m.–7 p.m.

COST: Free

CONVO: Amplifying Movements: Uplifting Grassroots Resiliency in the age of COVID- 19

Please join BIPOC EARTH for a student-led teach-in. We will first outline how systemic systems of oppression intersect and manifest within the current health pandemic. We’ll explore how these systems further exploit and commodify people, labor, land, and nature while furthering the environmental and climate crisis. Finally, we highlight how local communities around the world are responding to State inaction through the creation of community reliance strategies.

WHEN: Mon April 27

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

COST: Free

PANEL: Homeless Can’t Stay Home

As New York continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio still have no plan to rehouse and protect homeless New Yorkers. While hundreds of thousands of apartments and hotel rooms go empty and citizens are told to stay at home, homeless New Yorkers have nowhere safe to stay. Join this conversation with members of the #HomelessCantStayHome campaign which has been recently launched by seven local organizations to protect the lives of homeless New Yorkers. The campaign has been leveraging storytelling, mapping, crowdfunding, and mobilizing across sectors to win. Find out how you can help!

WHEN: Tue April 28

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

COST: Free

STRIKE: General Strike 2020

Make a few extra grocery or essentials stops, pick up what you and your neighbors need, and then call out sick. Object to working conditions on safety grounds. File complaints with state or local authorities. Stop going to work and start doing productive activities in any scale you can. Make masks, grow plants, fix cars, or anything else that would be of benefit to yourself and your community. By the time anyone has realized we’re building the replacement for capitalism and taking the actions necessary to transform our communities, it will be done already. This is our opportunity for a green revolution, and all we have to do is pursue our hobbies and passions that are contributory to survival needs, and learn a few new skills.

WHEN: May 1–May 15

COST: Free

FILM: Capital in the Twenty-First Century

Film Forum is pleased to present the exclusive New York City premiere of Capital in the Twenty-First Century in its newly-formed Virtual Cinema, via Kino Marquee, on Friday, May 1, coinciding with International Worker’s Day. The Virtual Cinema, in partnership with theatrical distributors, offers new and repertory titles for home viewing during the theater’s temporary closure. All rental fees support Film Forum.

WHEN: Available beginning Fri May 1

COST: $15 ($9 for members)

DANCE: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Jamar Roberts’ Ode

We know you can’t see the Ailey dancers perform in a theater, so we wanted to make sure you can still find comfort and joy in the beauty of dance by virtually connecting with their performances. For a limited time, Ailey is thrilled to share videos of the Company performing on stage.

WHEN: Available April 30–May 1

8 p.m.–9 p.m.

COST: Free

POETRY: Homemade: Poetic Remedies for the Times #3

Hosted by Aja Monet, this reading series takes place every 1st and 15th of the month in homage to workers who are losing their paychecks and to help us struggle through this pandemic. We offer literal herbal remedies as well as medicinal poems. Join us on May 1st aka May Day for our reading dedicated to essential/frontline workers featuring Martin Espada, Wendy Trevino, Mark Nowak, Tyehimba Jess, Denice Frohman, Jose Olivarez, Staceyann Chin, Sonia Guinansaca, Ayodele Nzinga, Alando McIntyre, Christine Lewis, Ada Limon, and Calvin Early.

WHEN: Fri May 1

7 p.m.–10 p.m.

COST: Donation

