Stay-Home Events Calendar: May 16 to May 22

The coronavirus is forcing us to avoid venturing outside, but there are still plenty of concerts, film screenings, performances, conferences, talks and study groups underway. Here’s a few coming up in the next week. If you’re staging an online event, let us know. Still looking for ways to keep busy? Check out these five anti-capitalist films or three docs to watch while in isolation.

ACTION: Fight for Breonna Taylor Now!

Call Thomas B. Wine, The Commonwealth Attorney of Jefferson County in Louisville, Kentucky at (502) 595-2300 and demand:

The prosecution of the officers directly involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

That all charges be dropped against Kenneth Walker (who was in his home) when a no knock warrant was executed which resulted in the death of Breonna. Kenny is still on house arrest.

Let Attorney Wine know we will not stop fighting until Beronna and her family have justice! There are more actions steps you can take here.

WHEN: Now

FREE

MUSIC: Lianne La Havas: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Something special happens when Lianne La Havas performs an acoustic set. Our audience agrees; her first appearance at the Tiny Desk in 2015 is one of the most popular Tiny Desk Concerts of all time. We are thrilled to have her back, this time performing from her home in London.

WHEN: Whenever

FREE

ART: Surrealism

International intellectual movement, which was centred mainly in Paris and occupied with the problems of thought and expression in all their forms. The Surrealists perceived a deep crisis in Western culture and responded with a revision of values at every level, inspired by the psychoanalytical discoveries of Freud and the political ideology of Marxism. In both poetry and the visual arts this revision was undertaken through the development of unconventional techniques, of which Automatism was paramount.

WHEN: Whenever

FREE

FILM(S): Work Songs and Happy?

Work Songs: A longshorewoman in San Pedro, CA bemoans the decline of unions, a cab driver in Pittsburgh talks about a drunk customer who asked him to drive to Boston, an organic farmer talks about evolving marketing strategies, a t-shirt factory in North Carolina comes to life as the day progresses.



Happy?: Happy? is an exploration of how the passage of time affects people. In the eight months preceding January 1, 2000, filmmaker Mark Street shot digital video in New York City, approaching passersby on the street and asking them direct questions about how they felt about the passage of time. Using the millennium as a starting point (“Are you ready for the millennium?”), a way of opening up discussion with strangers, the interviews took on a rollicking, discursive quality.

WHEN: May 8–May 31

COST: $12

PANEL: The War Against Gentrification: Then and Now with the film Break and Enter

In 1970, several hundred Puerto Rican and Dominican families reclaimed housing left vacant by the city. They pulled the boards off the doors, cleaned and repaired the buildings and moved in. “Operation Move-In” , documented in the 1971 Newsreel film Break and Enter aka Squatters, along with a short Mayday: The Art of Building Community, sets the tone for a discussion among filmmakers, artists and organizers on the films, the issues of affordable housing, gentrification, racism and how people are organizing now. As things become increasingly strained during this pandemic, millions have lost their jobs and housing is even less secure. What is the way forward? Are there lessons from past organizing that will help? What is the role of conscientized artists? The film Break and Enter will be free streamed from May 15th noon to May 16th until 1 PM. On May 16th at 1 PM, we will show the short Mayday: The Art of Building Community and then talk with filmmakers and activists: Those who RSVP will receive the time-limited link to Break and Enter.

WHEN: Sat May 16

1 p.m.–3 p.m.

FREE

FIESTA: Radio Ambulante/Cumplimos 8 Años…Bailemos Juntos

Esta es una fiesta, no una videollamada más en Zoom. Nosotros vamos a poner la mejor música, pero para que sea un éxito completo necesitamos que tú también te prepares: baja la luz, haz unos buenos cocteles, desocupa el espacio frente al escritorio… Haz lo que sea necesario para meternos en el ambiente y disfrutar la música. La música estará a cargo de DJ China tu Madre y DJ Papicultor, ambos del colectivo La Pelanga. Son infalibles. Desempolva los zapatos que tienes guardados desde hace meses y empieza a estirar. La fiesta va a estar buena.

CUANDO: Sábado el 16 de Mayo

8 p.m.

GRATIS

CONCERT: BABY TV Presents: Frankie Cosmos

Frankie Cosmos is connected to your soul. Frankie Cosmos is the flower you should grow. Frankie Cosmos is the infinite cosmos infinite space. Frankie C is the pride soldiers show when they are returning home from battle victorious. Tickets are on a sliding scale and all grant you access to the same show. Proceeds from each livestream will be split between the artists playing, the staff at Baby’s All Right, and a wonderful community organization called Make The Road NY.

WHEN: Sat May 16

9 p.m.–11 p.m.

COST: $5-$50

PRESENTATION: Burying the Park

East River Park starring in a movie, Burying the Park, directed by Jenny Levine. Jenny is an NYU Journalism student. Coastal cities around the world are struggling to battle rising sea levels, but when New York City develops a coastal protection plan that would bury the beloved East River Park under ten feet of landfill, residents see no other choice but to fight City Hall to force politicians to listen to their concerns. Burying the Park is part of NYU’s 2020 Multimedia Honors Presentations In the old days, we’d all get dressed up and go to the premiere. Now you can watch via zoom. Use this link to zoom in: https://nyu.zoom.us/j/2108115315

WHEN: Mon May 18

12:30 p.m.

FREE

MUSIC & COMMENTARY: The Savory Collection Part 5 – The Singers

By the late 1940s, the big bands had mostly disappeared, and singers ruled the commercial roost. The Savory Collections contains many songs sung by band vocalists, many of which were the very best of the era. We’ll hear Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong (he was his own band vocalist!), Mildred Bailey, Leo Watson, Billie Holiday, and others. Join NJMH Senior Scholar Loren Schoenberg and guests as they share not only the music but commentary on some of the greatest jazz sounds of the 1930s and ’40s. While some of the selections have been included in NJMH’s albums that were released on iTunes and Mosaic Records, additional material will also be presented, including music from Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, and many other

WHEN: Mon May 18

3 p.m.–4 p.m.

FREE

MEETING: Rent Strikes Support

Rent Strikes are more than just withholding or not paying your rent. Every Monday 6:30-8pm, we will have a zoom call to talk about what is happening in our buildings and plan more collective actions. You can join via computer or phone.

WHEN: Mon May 18

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

FREE

SCREENING: BRICxHome: LA MEDEA

Declared as “mythology’s ‘Nasty Woman’” by VICE, LA MEDEA re-imagines Euripides’ myth into a Latin-disco-pop-feminist variety show. The pervasive figure of the dangerous immigrant woman who vengefully murders her own children is shattered in this genre-bending multidimensional dismantling that rejects the limited gaze imposed on her for centuries. At once a made for camera live streamed film and an immersive musical, LA MEDEA was originally performed, shot, edited, and simulcast in real time. In-studio audiences and at-home-viewers, commenting in the live chat, acted as the “Greek chorus,” bringing the live vulnerability of theater to the screen. Written, directed, and conceived by Yara Travieso with an original score and libretto by Sam Crawford, LA MEDEA’s screening with #BRICxHome will allow viewers to live chat with the performers and creators of LA MEDEA while the film streams on BRIC’s YouTube channel. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Rena Butler (playing the role of La Medea), Sam Crawford (composer and librettist), and Yara Travieso (writer, director, and creator).

WHEN: Tues May 19

8 p.m.

FREE

FORUM: Fighting COVID/Building Power: Workers & Unions on Frontlines

* Featuring: *

Angeles Solis, Make the Road New York

Eric Loegel, TWU Local 100

Mark Henry, #ATULocal1056

Nikki Kateman, Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW

Josh Freeman, The CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies

Diana Robinson, New York Union Semester & #CUNYSLU

WHEN: Tues May 19

9 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

FREE

DISCUSSION: The Racial Lines of Covid-19

Join Episcopal Divinity School at Unionfor a Facebook Live conversation between Dean Kelly Brown Douglas and Eddie S. Glaude Jr. on The Racial Lines of COVID 19. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. is the chair of the Department of African American Studies and the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University.

WHEN: Tues May 19

2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m.

FREE



TOUR: Underground Manhattan, History of the NYC Subway System Webinar

It’s right there under your feet, you probably ride it every day, but how much do you really know about New York City’s subway system? It’s time to explore one of the oldest and largest public transit systems in the world, from the comfort of your living room. Join New York Adventure Club as we explore the history of the New York City subway system — opened in 1904 with a single line serving 28 stations, the City of New York’s subway system has since grown to encompass 472 stations and over 245 miles of tracks, serving nearly 6 million riders per day.

WHEN: Tues May 19

8 p.m.–10 p.m.

COST: $10 + tax

WEBINAR: Create a Pollinator Habitat in the City

Pollinators are a necessary component of any garden community! Creating habitats that provide native bees, butterflies, moths, and hummingbirds with much-needed nourishment is important in school gardens, community spaces, landscaping, and even window boxes! The National Wildlife Federation helps create Schoolyard Habitat pollinator gardens all over NYC, and in this workshop they will teach you all about the variety of pollinators in NYC, the native plants they love, and how to create a pollinator habitat for your urban space. Enthusiasts of all ages welcome! Facilitated by National Wildlife Federation and GrowNYC School Gardens. Please RSVP so GrowNYC staff can be in touch with information for joining virtually. GreenThumb has a great webinar schedule. Check it out!

WHEN: Wed May 20

2 p.m.–3 p.m.

FREE

ONLINE PROGRAM: I am deliberate/ and afraid/ of nothing

Join poets Ed Roberson, Joan Kane, and Brian Teare for a reading and conversation about life and justice in the Anthropocene—the human epoch. Each will read recent work considering the role of poetry alongside pedagogy and protest in the global movement for climate action. Presented as part of “I am deliberate/ and afraid/ of nothing’: Poetry & Protest,” the fourth annual initiative of the Poetry Coalition, an alliance of more than 25 organizations dedicated to working together to promote the value poets bring to our culture.

WHEN: Thurs May 21

5 p.m.–7 p.m.

FREE

WEBINAR: Basic Financial Literacy & Education

An overview of basic financial concepts & reporting. We will go over the four basic financial reports – Profit & Loss, Budget, Cash Flow Projection & Balance Sheet – as well as how to put your organization’s values front and center in the work you are doing and the world we are building. This workshop will be interactive and gives time and space for participants to support each other and share their wisdom. Facilitated by A Bookkeeping Cooperative & Open Bookkeeping. All events are free and open to worker cooperatives as well as gig workers and other small biz. Please note there will not be simultaneous interpretation — Spanish training will be held Wednsedays and English workshops will be held Thursdays.

WHEN: Thurs May 21

5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

FREE



