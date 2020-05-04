Stay-Home Events Calendar: May 2–May 8

The coronavirus is forcing us to avoid venturing outside, but there are still plenty of concerts, film screenings, performances, conferences, talks and study groups underway. Here’s a few coming up in the next week. If you’re staging an online event, let us know. Still looking for ways to keep busy? Check out these five anti-capitalist films or three docs to watch while in isolation.

FILM: Down and Out in America

Lee Grant’s exploration of homelessness, foreclosures, and food insecurity – from rural areas to inner cities – during the Reagan-era recession is more pertinent today than ever. From the heartland, where farms in Minnesota are being dismembered by local banks, through to the tent-communities of Los Angeles and welfare hotels of New York. A groundbreaking and unforgettable look at life inside an America we have been too quick to forget.

WHEN: Whenever

COST: $6.99. Your rental helps support Film Forum.

ART: Explore the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

One of the most significant artists of the 20th century, Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986) was devoted to creating imagery that expressed what she called “the wideness and wonder of the world as I live in it.” The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum preserves, presents, and advances the artistic legacy of Georgia O’Keeffe through the Museum’s art and archival collections as well as the artist’s historic homes in Abiquiú, New Mexico.

WHEN: Whenever

COST: Free

ART: Appearances Can Be Deceiving: Frida Kahlo’s Wardrobe

Frida Kahlo was born in 1907 in Mexico City, the daughter of German-Hungarian photographer Guillermo Kahlo and Matilde Calderón y González, herself born in Oaxaca of a Spanish mother and Mexican father. The artist, who has told us so much about herself through her paintings, has also left lasting impressions in our minds through her look and style.

WHEN: Whenever

COST: Free

LIT PROGRAM: Radical May To Transform The World

Across the month of May we will enjoy #RadicalMay, a varied and multilingual programme of round tables, talks and debates about the ideas that will transform the world to come. Check out this month-long event!

WHEN: May 2020

COST: Free

FESTIVAL: Love From Philly

Love From Philly is a virtual citywide music & arts festival created to bring hope, inspiration, resources and love to Philly’s entertainment and arts community in these difficult times. The festival will showcase 3 days of Philadelphia’s unique culture to promote public donations for the unparalleled talent who build memorable moments for patrons in our city and around the world. All festival proceeds will benefit 30amp Circuit’s grants for Philly musicians, entertainment professionals, venues, and charitable organizations.

WHEN: May 1–May 3

COST: Free

CONVO: Breanne Fahs: Feminist Manifestos for the Revolution

Join Breanne Fahs, author of Burn It Down: Feminist Manifestos for the Revolution, for a virtual conversation with Sarah Leonard. From the author of Valerie Solanas, this is a powerful collection of feminist manifestos that spans three centuries and four waves of feminist activism. It is also a bold analysis of the manifesto itself, centering it in feminist, LGBTQ+, and subcultural movements throughout history and highlighting its political roots. Following the discussion, there will be a Q&A.

WHEN: Mon May 4

7 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

COST: Free

MUSIC: Reverend Gary Davis: In Search of The Harlem Street Singer

An online performance series exploring the music of blind blues musician, Rev. Gary Davis. Featuring: Bill Frisell, Fantastic Negrito, Rosanne Cash, Larkin Poe, Amythyst Kiah, Jorma Kaukonen, Dom Flemons, Laryy Campbell, Teresa Williams, and more.

WHEN: Mon May 4

4 p.m.

COST: Free

CONVO: Filmmakers of Color: Distribution and more

How does the pandemic change the prospects for independent filmmakers of color from this point on? This week we will hear from some distribution and exhibition folks who have been dealing with our changed reality and have some ideas that may help filmmakers going forward – and next week we will hear from a few makers who are having to meet these challenges right now as they release films. Join us to hear from Jessica Green, Carlos A. Gutiérrez, and DeShuna Moore Spencer in a conversation led by Anjanette Levert.

WHEN: Tues May 5

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

COST: Free

CONVO: Century of Story and Song: “Setting the Stage: Black Classical Debuts at Town Hall” Part 1

A conversation and interactive Q+A with guest Anthony Philpott, author of the forthcoming book A Hall for All: Black Classical Musicians at the Town Hall. Covering the debuts and journey’s of such influential artists like: Roland Hayes, Marian Anderson, Paul Robeson, Dorothy Maynor, Dean Dixon, William Warfield, Portia White, Georgia Laster, Shirley Verrett, Todd Duncan, Anne Brow, Ruby Elzy.

WHEN: Tues May 5

7 p.m.

COST: Free

CONVO: Intersectionality Matters

Join us for a conversation with Kimberlé Crenshaw, hosted by Janine Jackson, about why intersectionality matters in this moment of crisis. Kimberlé Crenshaw, Professor of Law at UCLA and Columbia Law School, is a leading authority in the area of Civil Rights, Black feminist legal theory, and race, racism and the law. Her work has been foundational in two fields of study that have come to be known by terms that she coined: Critical Race Theory and Intersectionality.

WHEN: Tues May 5

5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

COST: Donation

FILM: Mossville: When Great Trees Fall

Mossville, Louisiana, a community founded by formerly enslaved African Americans, was once a thriving, safe haven. Today it’s a breeding ground for petrochemical plants and their toxic black clouds. Many residents are forced from their homes; those that stay suffer from prolonged exposure to contamination and pollution. Amid this chaos stands one man, Stacey Ryan, who refuses to abandon his family’s land and fights for basic human rights in this powerful portrait of resilience. There will be a Zoom Q&A with Executive Producer Michelle Lanier and Director Alex Glustrom Saturday, May 9 at 12 p.m. EST.

WHEN: May 7–May 14

COST: $12. 50% of all ticket sales will go directly to supporting Maysles Cinema.

Here is the Youtube embed code for the trailer, if you could please include it.

MUSIC: Carnegie Hall Fridays: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra—founded by Daniel Barenboim and the late Palestinian literary scholar Edward Said—promotes coexistence and intercultural dialogue by bringing young Israelis, Palestinians, and Arabs together to make music. For this concert, they tell great musical tales in vibrant orchestral colors and lush melodies. Strauss assigns the cello the role of the beguiled Don in a work that vividly portrays episodes from Cervantes’s famous Don Quixote. Tchaikovsky’s work may not tell a literal story, but fate and doubts figure prominently, and he gives voice to all in a gripping journey from darkness to triumph.

WHEN: Fri May 8

Available starting at 3 a.m.

COST: Free

For our full coronavirus coverage, click here. Please make a recurring or one-time contribution today. It’s readers like you who ensure we continue publishing in these challenging times. Thank you!