Stay-Home Events Calendar: May 9–May 15

The coronavirus is forcing us to avoid venturing outside, but there are still plenty of concerts, film screenings, performances, conferences, talks and study groups underway. Here’s a few coming up in the next week. If you’re staging an online event, let us know. Still looking for ways to keep busy? Check out these five anti-capitalist films or three docs to watch while in isolation.

PROTEST: Justice for Ahmaud

Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was chased down, shot, and killed by two white supremacists. We must demand the justice he deserves.

WHEN: Now

FREE

FILM: Vitalina Varela

A film of deeply concentrated beauty, acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Costa’s Vitalina Varela stars nonprofessional actor Vitalina Varela in an extraordinary performance based on her own life. Vitalina plays a Cape Verdean woman who has travelled to Lisbon to reunite with her husband, after two decades of separation, only to arrive mere days after his funeral. Alone in a strange forbidding land, she perseveres and begins to establish a new life. Winner of the Golden Leopard for Best Film and Best Actress at the Locarno Film Festival, as well as an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival, Vitalina Varela is a film of shadow and whisper, a profoundly moving and visually ravishing masterpiece. 2020. Portugal. 124 min.

WHEN: Whenever (will expire at some point)

COST: $12. Supports Brooklyn Academy of Music.

ART: Hiroshige (1,825 photographs)

Utagawa Hiroshige, born Andō Hiroshige, was a Japanese ukiyo-e artist, considered the last great master of that tradition. Hiroshige is best known for his horizontal-format landscape series The Fifty-three Stations of the Tōkaidō and for his vertical-format landscape series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo. The subjects of his work were atypical of the ukiyo-e genre, whose typical focus was on beautiful women, popular actors, and other scenes of the urban pleasure districts of Japan’s Edo period. The popular series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji by Hokusai was a strong influence on Hiroshige’s choice of subject, though Hiroshige’s approach was more poetic and ambient than Hokusai’s bolder, more formal prints. Subtle use of color was essential in Hiroshige’s prints, often printed with multiple impressions in the same area and with extensive use of bokashi, both of which were rather labor-intensive techniques.

WHEN: Whenever

FREE

MUSIC: BRICxHome: Stream BRIC’s Performances

As we continue to social distance in the name of our collective wellness, check out this list of performances from BRIC House and the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, including Georgia Anne Muldrow, Les Nubians, Emel Mathlouthi, and more.

WHEN: Whenever

FREE

TALLERES: Festival Madre Semilla (Re) Evolucionando la Vida

Hoy es el momento más acertado para integrar a tu vida prácticas de regeneración ecológica y comunitaria. Es el momento de colaborar en la construcción de una sociedad más inclusiva, saludable y sostenible. ¡Te agradecemos por ser parte de esta (re) evolución! Hemos seleccionado a exponentes con mucha trayectoria, que nos van a contar desde su experiencia el camino hacia una vida regenerativa. En esta página puedes descargar la agenda en PDF para ver el contenido de cada charla, inscribirte y compartir con tus amigas y amigos. Todas las charlas y cursos son gratuitos, pero tienen cupos limitados.

CUANDO: Mayo

GRATIS

FILM SCREENING/PANEL: The Fight for Our Barrios: Then and Now

A screening and panel with two important films: El Pueblo Se Levanta (The People Are Rising) a Newsreel film from 1971 about the Young Lords Party; and Palante, Siempre Palante!, the 1996 documentary by former YLP member Iris Morales that surveys Puerto Rican history, the Young Lords’ activities and philosophy, the torturous end of the organization and its inspiring legacy. Joining the panel after Palante, Siempre Palante! will be filmmakers Bev Grant and Florence Summergrad (who made El Pueblo Se Levanta with Newsreel), and Palante filmmaker, author and Young Lords Party (YLP) member, Iris Morales, YLP member and artist/activist Carlito Rovira, and community activist Maisha Morales. Moderated by JT Takagi, Executive Director of Third World Newsreel and Calixto Chinchilla, Director of the New York Latino Film Festival.

WHEN: Sat May 9

12 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

FREE

MEETING: Off the Binary

Come and meet people who are just as confused as you are about public restrooms and getting dressed in the morning! We provide a safe space for anyone with a non-binary gender identity to discuss one’s experiences as we defy society’s mainstream conception of gender. We welcome gender identities that include but are not limited to: androgynous, agender, bigender, demigender, gender non-conforming, gender variant, genderfluid, genderqueer, non-binary, transmasculine, transfeminine.

WHEN: Sat May 9, ongoing

2 p.m.–3 p.m.

FREE

DISCUSSION: Applause Will Not Protect Us: The Reality of Healthcare Workers

During this global pandemic, health workers are celebrated and applauded as heroes as they put their own lives at risk to care for the vulnerable and ill. Despite this, frontline workers are not provided even the minimum PPE required to carry out their work safely. What does this contradiction reveal about the system in which we live today? How has the for-profit medical system created the conditions in which health care workers are forced to work in unsafe conditions? What is the global dimension of US capitalist approach to healthcare? To discuss this and more, we will be joined by Karim Sariahmed, Cris Hilo, and Sheilah Garland-Olaniran.

WHEN: Mon May 11

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

FREE

MEETING: Rent Strikes Support

Rent Strikes are more than just withholding or not paying your rent. Every Monday 6:30-8pm, we will have a zoom call to talk about what is happening in our buildings and plan more collective actions. You can join via computer or phone.

WHEN: Mon May 11

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

FREE

WEBINAR: Follow the Money: Who’s profiting off the wall?

With border wall projects costing upwards of $18.5 billion, private construction companies are slated to cash in off our communities’ destruction. What if we threatened their profits instead? In this webinar, we’ll discuss the specific companies that are expected to profit from border wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. We will also discuss tactics that have been used to target government contractors in the border wall fight as well as other movements, including the fight to stop liquefied natural gas companies from building fracked gas export terminals in the Rio Grande Valley. Join us for the “Follow the Money: Who’s profiting off the wall?” webinar on Tuesday, May 12 at 6pm. John Michael Torres will provide an overview of tactics to target private contractors like procurement bans, divestment resolutions, and brand busting, and Rebekah Hinojosa will provide a case study of successful bank divestment strategies in the fight to save the Rio Grande Valley from liquefied natural gas companies. Click here to register.

WHEN: Tues May 12

7 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

FREE

CONCERT SERIES: Jalopy Records Showcase

Jalopy Records, New York City’s only Folk music record label and the in-house record label for the Jalopy Theatre and School of Music –a grassroots community music venue and cultural center–is pleased to announce a live showcase of its artists on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8PM – 9PM EST in May. Each show is two sets from two artists with one ticket price of $5. We will be broadcasting a live stream through Stageit. These shows are not archived, so each show is an intimate, in-the-moment event. The highest tipper at each show will receive Jalopy Records vinyl. Preview the artists here.

WHEN: May 12–May 21

7 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

FREE

DUSCUSSION: What a School Means: A Conversation with Eve L. Ewing

What are schools beyond the brick and mortar that compose them or the test scores and graduation rates that garner the most public attention? Join writer, scholar and cultural organizer Eve L. Ewing in conversation with Jen Johnson from the Chicago Teachers Union as they discuss what schools really mean to Americans and to African-Americans in particular. Can schools be places for liberation or are they destined to remain institutions that reflect the oppressions and segregation of society? WHEN: Thurs May 14

5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

COST: Donation

MUSIC FESTIVAL: Jazz Foundation Of America Presents: #TheNewgig Live!

Performances by Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray, Angélique Kidjo, Bootsy Collins, and more. We have established a COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund to help musicians and their families with basic living expenses. Your contributions expand the scope of this effort. Jazz and blues will continue to give comfort and solace to lovers of the music throughout this crisis and beyond it.

WHEN: Thurs May 14

8 p.m.

COST: Donation

OPERA: Met Opera’s Viewers’ Choice: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

This telecast offers a rare opportunity to see the legendary Joan Sutherland in the role that first catapulted her to international stardom. She drove audiences wild by the way her opulent voice caressed the music’s long phrases and sprinted effortlessly through the fiendish runs, trills, embellishments and stratospheric high notes. One of the glories of the operatic world, her portrayal of Donizetti’s hapless heroine is a multifaceted and moving characterization. The incomparable tenor Alfredo Kraus is Edgardo, the man Lucia loves but cannot have. From November 13, 1982.

WHEN: Available May 15–May 16

7:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

FREE

