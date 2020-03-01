An NYC Black Lives Matter Events Calendar

These two Instagram accounts are good resources for NYC protesters.

https://www.instagram.com/angelysskay/

https://www.instagram.com/justiceforgeorgenyc/

FILM: The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution is the first feature-length documentary to shed light on the Black Panther Party — and all its reviled, adored, misunderstood, and mythologized history.

FILM: Sambizanga

Sarah Maldoror—the first woman to make a feature film in Africa—chronicles Angola’s anti-colonialist struggle via the story of a woman’s relentless search for her husband, a resistance leader who’s been arrested and brutally imprisoned by the Portuguese authorities. Infused with the spirit of Marx and Frantz Fanon, Sambizanga is both a bracing dramatization of a pivotal moment in Angola’s fight for freedom and a rousing call to revolution.

EDUCATION/ACTION: Cop Watch in NYC

At Justice Committee (JC) we consider CopWatch to be an act of self defense rooted in love and solidarity. Through our CopWatch project we aim to keep our communities safer by deterring, documenting, and exposing police violence.

ACTION: Defund Police. Invest in Communities.

Sign on to demand Mayors across New York State, and Governor Andrew Cuomo, defund city and state law enforcement, and invest in our communities.

RESOURCE: Safety During Protest

Stay safe out there, folks!

TESTING: COVID-19 Test Site Finder

Free widespread testing is now finally available in NYC! All New Yorkers should get tested now, whether or not you have symptoms or are at increased risk—especially those who have been protesting. There are 100 sites, so finding one near you shouldn’t be an issue.

RESOURCE: Alternatives to Calling the Police

Our country is facing a time of increased visibilized violence by white supremacists and white nationalists, including vandalism and threats directed toward mosques, synagogues, and sometimes even UU congregations. We want to follow the best protocols and keep our community as safe as possible when these events occur. We also want to avoid involving the police, if possible, as policing in this country is also steeped in white supremacy and oppressive violence, and there are alternatives that make us all more safe.

ACTION: Defund and Disarm the NYPD

The whole damn system is guilty as hell!

Police do not keep us safe.

They enforce a status quo of white supremacy

and exploitation by the billionaire class.

Their job is violence.

So we say —

All these cops have got to go!

Sign up to Join the #DEFUNDNYPD campaign!

WHEN: Now!

ACTION: Urge New Jersey Legislators to Contact ICE

We Are issuing an emergency call to urge NJ legislators to Contact ICE and tell them to cancel all transfers from Essex County Jail—Release Everyone NOW!

WHEN: Now!

CONVERSATION: On the Road With Abolition: Assessing Our Steps Along the Way

How can we assess which proposals to support or to oppose in our organizing? What are some abolitionist proposals? Join Dean Spade, Woods Ervin & Kamau Walton from Critical Resistance, K Agbebiyi from Survived and Punished NY and Mariame Kaba from Project NIA and Survived & Punished to discuss these questions and more. Join us for this conversation to deepen our shared analysis and to discuss how we use abolition as a politic, practice and framework to move us toward liberation and self-determination.

WHEN: Fri June 12

2 p.m.–4 p.m.

COST: Donation

CONVERSATION: I Can’t Breathe: Approaching Social Justice Through Art

Midland Center for the Arts invites you to join a conversation with composer Joel Thompson to discuss his powerful multi-movement work, “The Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” and the current upsurge of protests against police brutality and racial violence. This is the first in a series of activities designed to support dialogue around issues of race in our community, supportive of and led by people of color with whom we can listen, learn and act.

WHEN: Mon June 15

7:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

CALL: Organizing Against Racism in the Workplace

The Restaurant Organizing Project (ROP) has decided to change the topic of our upcoming national call in response to the ongoing rebellion against racism. Instead of discussing different forms of workplace organizing, this meeting will focus on the fight against racism. We will take up some historical examples of how anti-racist demands have catalyzed workplace struggle, and how workplaces have been sites of broader demands against racism. Additionally, we will hear about some examples of food service workers playing their part to take action against police brutality.

WHEN: Tues June 16

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

PROTEST: Juneteenth 1,000,000 March NYC

Join the coalition of activists across Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, & Queen to protest for the justice, dignity and equity that Black Lives are owed. Travel to City Hall or near it. Take a Train, Ferry, Car, or walk. We are marching around City Hall, not only for justice but the power that we’re owed! We’re going to vote as a force!

WHEN: Fri June 19

12 p.m.–5 p.m.

CONFERENCE: Education is Freedom

Join the NYC Men Teach village as we celebrate the spirit of liberatory pedagogy, highlight the progress we’ve made in the 19-20 school year, and showcase the work of the NYCMT village. Engage with the broader NYC Men Teach community as we build momentum to evolve this initiative and the people, policies, and practices in our communities that support male educators of color and the powerful impact they have in our schools. This is an opportunity to delve into the mission of NYC Men Teach through keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and virtual fellowship. We look forward to seeing you there!

WHEN: Fri June 19

5 p.m.–7 p.m.