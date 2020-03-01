An NYC Black Lives Matter Events Calendar

Two Instagram accounts providing resources for NYC protesters:

https://www.instagram.com/angelysskay/

https://www.instagram.com/justiceforgeorgenyc/

FILM: The Spook Who Sat by the Door

A black man plays Uncle Tom in order to gain access to CIA training, then uses that knowledge to plot a new American Revolution.

FILM: The Space Traders

Extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and offer to the United States gold, safe nuclear power and other technological advances, in exchange for the government’s handing over of all black US citizens.

PETITION: Defund Police. Invest in Communities.

Sign on to demand Mayors across New York State, and Governor Andrew Cuomo, defund city and state law enforcement, and invest in our communities.

RESOURCE LIST: Anti-racism resources for white people

This document is intended to serve as a resource to white people and parents to deepen our anti-racism work. If you haven’t engaged in anti-racism work in the past, start now. Feel free to circulate this document on social media and with your friends, family, and colleagues.

DONATE: The Spook Who Sat by the Door

A black man plays Uncle Tom in order to gain access to CIA training, then uses that knowledge to plot a new American Revolution.

ACTION: Defund the Police

NYPD Fiscal Year begins on JULY 1st! Here’s what you can do right now to defund the NYPD.

WHEN: Now!

ACTION: NYC Noise Demonstration

8PM noise demonstration against the NYC curfew. Come out every night until its repealed! Show those in power that you stand in solidarity with the George Floyd protest and reject the repression of our communities.

WHEN: Everyday

8 p.m.–8:15 p.m.

EAT & DRINK: Starr Bar is Back

Starting tomorrow June 4th, we’re open for delivery and takeout. For our opening weekend, from June 4th through June 7th, all proceeds will go to support BLM Bail Funds. We’ll have the windows open and music playing. Come through and say hi or order for pickup or delivery at https://starrbar.com/

WHEN: June 4-7

2 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT: Screaming Queens

June is national Pride month and, festivals or not, no pandemic will keep us from memorializing our activist ancestors who led the way in rioting against police violence! Join us for this incredible documentary accompanied by a discussion about the history of LGBTQ liberation, the brave Women of Color who led the fight, the lessons we can learn from their actions as activists, and a look at our ancestors who led the fight against police profiling and police violence.

WHEN: Fri June 5

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

FORUM: The Working Class Fights Racism And State Violence

Tune in to this report back from Minneapolis, Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

WHEN: Sun June 7

2 p.m.

READING GROUP: Intro to Socialism for AfroSocialists

In this introductory level reading group we will study and discuss the fight against racism, inequality, and capitalism by reading a mix of classic and contemporary texts in the hope of sparking conversation. This group will be a space for BIPOC to discuss socialism in a way that centers on our issues and perspectives. Weekly topics will include identity politics and class struggle, slavery, imperialism, social reproduction, electoral democracy, and political violence.

WHEN: Wed June 10

8 p.m.–10 p.m.

INTERACTIVE PRESENTATION: Staying Safer: Empower your Community!

The second part of this training series will focus on how to use prevention strategies such as de-escalation to defuse volatile situations. Participants will be guided through a range of verbal and physical de-escalation strategies and will have the opportunity to practice and reflect on these techniques in interactive breakout sessions. We will explore how we can bring back these strategies to our communities to better support and empower them during these challenging times.

WHEN: Wed June 10

8 p.m.–10 p.m.

DISCUSSION: Reimagining Racial Justice in Times of Crisis and Beyond

As millions of people across the country raise their voices in protest against the killing of George Floyd by the police, it is urgent that we talk together about how we can bring about a future that advances justice for all of our communities. Join Black, Asian, and Latino leaders to discuss what racial justice in New York City looks like in this historic moment and how we can re-imagine and rebuild a better, hopeful, and more just future.

WHEN: Tues June 9

3:30 p.m.–5 p.m.