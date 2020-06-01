BlackLivesMatter: By Any Means Necessary

Following the police killing of George Floyd, as the ranks of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York and around the world began to swell, videographer Matthew Chirico grabbed his camera and hit the streets.

“This project was filmed ‘run and gun’ throughout New York City over the past two weeks,” he says. “I felt an obligation as a filmmaker to not only document what was unraveling but to curate a powerful and insightful message. With the help of my buddy Micky, who narrated my film, I hope to have gotten that message across.”

The result is this moving testimonial on the life and death struggle against systemic racism and police brutality in America.

