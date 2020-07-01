NYC Black Lives Matter Events Calendar

Instagram accounts to follow if you are protesting in NYC:

https://www.instagram.com/nyc_nowc/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CByYdMjJObI/

PETITIONS: A compiled list of reliable petitions to sign in defense of Black Life.

READINGS: Slave Patrols: An Early Form of American Policing and Was Slavery a Factor in the Second Amendment?

Read these two articles to get a grasp on the roots of the police in the United States, the true intention behind the 2nd amendment and how the two are inextricably connected.

RESOURCE: Black-led Worker Co-ops to Support

As movements mobilize to #defundpolice, we want to call in our network to invest and support the work of Black-led worker cooperatives. From Black Panther’s Free Breakfast Program to Black Southern Farmer Cooperative Traditions, the worker cooperative movement stands on the legacy of Black economic resilience and mutual aid. Let’s support a future where Black-led cooperatives thrive.

PLEDGE: Sign the Giving Pledge

Resource Generation is a national, multiracial membership organization of young folks (18-35) with class privilege and wealth committed to the equitable distribution of money, land, and power. We are currently living in the most extreme wealth inequality in modern history. As young people, this stops with our generation. Signing the Giving Pledge means making a commitment to give a specific amount of money to social justice movements over a set period of time.

FILM: Off Frame AKA Revolution Until Victory

Off Frame AKA Revolution Until Victory is a meditation on the Palestinian people’s struggle to produce an image and self-representation on their own terms in the 1960s and 1970s, with the establishment of the Palestine Film Unit as part of the PLO. Unearthing films stored in archives across the world after an unprecedented research and access, the film begins with popular representations of modern Palestine and traces the works of militant filmmakers in reclaiming image and narrative through revolutionary and militant cinema. In resurrecting a forgotten memory of struggle, Off Frame reanimates what is within the frame, but also weaves a critical reflection by looking for what is outside it, or what is off frame.

COST: $2.99

FILM: Miss Juneteenth

Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen—she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day that slaves in Texas were freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but now Turquoise is grooming her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else. Channing Godfrey Peoples’ debut feature emanates charm in its portrayal of one Black woman’s self-determination in achieving the American dream.

COST: $6.99

MUTUAL AID: The People’s Space

The People’s Space is a growing anti-police zone where all black lives matter, located on occupied Lenape land. Our vision is that of a future filled with gender self-determination and without prisons for a BIPOC-led, multiracial revolution. ⁣At current, we offer community-led curriculums, overnight sanctuary, and FREE CRIB 4 Black Lives Matter – a daytime pit stop on the way to and from the streets, open to outside people of all kinds. ⁣Join us for free food, radical community education, to-go protest kits, medic supplies, needle exchange and narcan, and places to rest and take a load off.⁣

ACTION: Occupy to Defund NYPD

Together with our allies in Communities United for Police Reform (CPR), and the broader movement we are demanding the NYC Council cut AT LEAST $1 billion directly from the NYPD’s bloated almost $6 billion FY21 expense budget. Those funds must be redirected to crucial services, programs, and infrastructure in Black, Latinx, and other communities of color – so that NYC has a chance at an equitable recovery from COVID-19.

That’s $1billion out of the NYPD’s 2021 expense budget by July 1, 2020. Not in four years or 10 years. And this is just a start. The big picture is – the police are not creating safety. For Black, Latinx and other New Yorkers of color, they are making us less safe. Meeting our communities’ needs, supporting them to thrive, and addressing inequity is what will create safety, and its what we deserve. Our people have known this for a long time, but the country is now starting to wake up. We need a 180-degree shift in how resources get allocated based on prioritizing people, not policing and criminalization.

WHEN: Now–Tues June 30

WHERE: City Hall Park

ACTION: Call Your City Council Member

Call your city council member to demand that they defund the NYPD by at least $1 billion this year.

WHEN: Now–Tues June 30

RALLY & MARCH: Mass March to Defund the NYPD & Abolish the Police

Our hope is that this call can bring together NYC Black organizations, families of victims of police brutality, socialists, unions, social justice organizations and more to organize, build and participate in this demonstration as a show of what we want and need for our city. Let’s join together to defund the NYPD, re-invest in communities, get cops out of unions and schools, defund the Vice Squad, close Rikers, Free the Three, disarm and demilitarize the police and hold them financially liable for their misconduct, pass an ECRB, end collaboration with ICE and DHS agencies, decriminalize drugs and sex work, fight for the rights of protestors, and tax the rich and Wall Street.

WHEN: Mon June 29

5 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Sq. Park

ZOOM (FILM) TALK: The End of Policing?

BLACK AND BLUE (1987, 58 min) by Hugh King and Lamar Williams, chronicles the impassioned community response to decades of deadly force against people of color by members of the Philadelphia police force. Community leaders, politicians, police officers, survivors of police brutality, and sympathizers unravel a pattern of biased violent police behavior from the tenure of Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo to the bombing of Osage Avenue.

Join the filmmakers of the film BLACK AND BLUE, now streaming on Vimeo, along with activists from groups working for change – from defunding the police to justice for the victims of police violence, and a united Safer NY Act movement. Moderated by Lillian Jimenez, activist/filmmaker.

WHEN: Mon June 29

5 p.m.–8 p.m.

VIRTUAL PRIDE: Queer and Polyam in Brooklyn – P R I D E Virtual Edition

It’s PRIDE month, and we thought we would be remiss if we didn’t celebrate the occasion – even if that celebration is virtual. We also know there’s a lot going on in the world, and a lot of us have been out protesting and generally making the world a better place. As such, we’d love to have a community gathering to not only celebrate our queerness, but to have a discussion on ALLYSHIP, and what that means in light of current events.

WHEN: Tues July 30

7 p.m.–10 p.m.

DISCUSSION: Reimagining Community Safety: Defunding and Demilitarizing the Police

How and why have the police across America become so militarized?

What would it mean to demilitarize and defund the NYPD?

What should new law enforcement look like?

WHEN: Tues June 30

6:30–8 p.m.

BOOK TALK: Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Ours

James Baldwin grew disillusioned by the failure of the civil rights movement to force America to confront its lies about race. In our own moment, when that confrontation feels more urgently needed than ever, what can we learn from his struggle?

WHEN: Wed July 1

7 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

COST: Donation

DISCUSSION: Abolish Policing, Not Just the Police

A just society will not be achieved until we stop looking for ways to make policing and prisons more humane and focus on building the society we actually want to live in. Join abolitionist organizer Mariame Kaba and journalists Maya Schenwar and Victoria Law, authors of the forthcoming book Prison By Any Other Name for a discussion of the urgent need to use this moment for transformative change.

WHEN: Thurs July 2

8 p.m.–9 p.m.

COST: Donation