NYC Black Lives Matter Events Calendar and Resource Guide

Instagram accounts to follow if you are protesting in NYC:

https://www.instagram.com/nyc_nowc/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CByYdMjJObI/

PETITIONS: A compiled list of reliable petitions to sign in defense of Black Life.

RESOURCE: Black-led Worker Co-ops to Support

As movements mobilize to #defundpolice, we want to call in our network to invest and support the work of Black-led worker cooperatives. From Black Panther’s Free Breakfast Program to Black Southern Farmer Cooperative Traditions, the worker cooperative movement stands on the legacy of Black economic resilience and mutual aid. Let’s support a future where Black-led cooperatives thrive.

PLEDGE: Sign the Giving Pledge

Resource Generation is a national, multiracial membership organization of young folks (18-35) with class privilege and wealth committed to the equitable distribution of money, land, and power. We are currently living in the most extreme wealth inequality in modern history. As young people, this stops with our generation. Signing the Giving Pledge means making a commitment to give a specific amount of money to social justice movements over a set period of time.

FILM: The FBI’s War on Black America (1990)

The FBI’s War on Black America looks at a dark period in our country’s history. The film is a documentary exploration of the lives and deaths of people targeted by the US government’s COINTELPRO program, an FBI launched program aimed against organized efforts by African-Americans to gain rights guaranteed by our constitution. Includes both archival footage and contemporary interviews with people involved in the movement. The FBI’s War on Black America offers a thought provoking look at a government-sanctioned conspiracy, the FBI’s counter intelligence program known as Cointelpro. This documentary establishes historical perspective on the measures initiated by J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI which aimed to discredit black political figures and forces of the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. From the Out Of The Woods Collection.

FILM: Tongues Untied

Marlon Riggs’ essay film Tongues United gives voice to communities of black gay men, presenting their cultures and perspectives on the world as they confront racism, homophobia, and marginalization. It broke new artistic ground by mixing poetry (by Essex Hemphill and other artists), music, performance and Riggs’ autobiographical revelations. The film was embraced by black gay audiences for its authentic representation of style, and culture, as well its fierce response to oppression. It opened up opportunities for dialogue among and across communities. Tongues Untied has been lauded by critics for its vision and its bold aesthetic advances, and vilified by anti-gay forces who used it to condemn government funding of the arts.It was even denounced from the floor of Congress.

COST: $2.99

HISTORY: ‘I’m From Philly. 30 Years Later, I’m Still Trying To Make Sense Of The MOVE Bombing’

The MOVE bombing was a catastrophe for my hometown, and became part of the collective memories of Philadelphians of a certain age. I grew up in South Philly, about a 20-minute drive from ground zero, but I was only 4 when it happened and too young to remember the actual day. As I got older, I would learn about it in bites and fragments, and come to understand the central role it played in the history of policing in my hometown.

ACTION: SAVE ASYLUM

The Trump administration’s newest proposed regulation would gut what is left of our asylum laws. The new laws propose nearly a dozen new bars to asylum which will violate not only international treaties, but our own Constitution. This law would abandon hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families and individuals with nowhere left to turn for safety — including the more than 300,000 people with affirmative asylum claims currently pending. (More information on the specific changes and what they mean for Friends is below.) We have until July 15 to submit comments detailing our concerns about this law. The administration is legally obligated to respond to each issue raised in these comments. This process can be lengthy so the rule is not expected to go into effect until the fall at the earliest. With enough comments and public outcry, we hope to delay its effect even longer.

WHEN: Until July 15

MARKET: DanceAfrica Virtual Bazaar

This year’s DanceAfrica Bazaar goes digital, an online marketplace spotlighting select small local businesses! These vendors have been an integral part of DanceAfrica through the years and all contribute to the vital presence of African, Carribean, and African-American culture in Brooklyn. All proceeds go directly to these businesses—providing critical support to independent artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

WHEN: May 14–July 7

MEETING: Brooklyn Housing Working Group July Meeting

Cuomo hasn’t cancelled rent, but housing courts are reopening. That means a wave of evictions is on the way. Join our next meeting to find out what that will mean for working class New York and how we can fight back.

WHEN: Mon July 6

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

VIGIL: Vigil for Marsha P Johnson and Those We Lost to Hate

28th anniversary of “Saint Marsha’s” murder. Marsha’s family will honor Marsha and all Trans victims of murder.

WHEN: Mon July 6

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

WHERE: Pier 45/The Acceptance Pier

WEBINAR: Cuba Webinar: Why There Are No George Floyds in Cuba

Join for a dynamic webinar to explore the dynamics of the Cuban Revolution and Black Lives Matter protests in the United States. Featuring speakers from the United States and Cuba, and greetings from participants in mass anti-police Brutality and Black Lives Matter protests across the United States!

WHEN: Tues July 7

8 p.m.–11 p.m.

DISCUSSION: Policing, Anti-Blackness, and Empire in the Americas

A roundtable discussion moderated by Marisol LeBrón featuring Bárbara Abadía-Rexach, Luciana Brito, and Steven Osuna.

Co-sponsored by the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University (CLACS at NYU) and Colectivo Ilé.

WHEN: Tues July 7

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

FILM DISCUSSION: The Legacy and Power of Audre Lorde

Join us in considering the legacy and power of Audre Lorde, on the 25th anniversary of the seminal film about her life, A Litany for Survival: The Life and Work of Audre Lorde.

This 90 minute film, a Third World Newsreel Production, will be free streamed to those who RSVP for this event for 24 hours before and after the panel. At the beginning of this event, we will also feature the short “UNSPOKEN” by TWN Workshop graduate Patrick G. Lee on Asian Americans coming out to immigrant parents.

Filmmakers Ada Gay Griffin and Michelle Parkerson will talk with filmmaker/TWN Board member Dorothy Thigpen and others in a conversation about the making of “Litany” and its meaning, and Audre Lorde’s impact on artists/writers/activists now.

WHEN: Wed July 8

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

CULTURE NIGHT: Native Theatre Thursdays

The American Indian Community House, Indigenous Futurism Initiative, presents Native Theatre Thursdays in an official partnership of FNTG; (First Nations Theater Guild) and The Eagle Project. We are dedicated to revitalizing traditional and contemporary stories and uplifting the voices of our people through professional development, and promotion to advance artistic careers and our Living Culture.

WHEN: Thurs July 9

6 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

WEBINAR: Earth Rights & Indigenous Sovereignty in an Int’l Human Rights

Webinar focused on exploring the concept of “earth rights,” indigenous sovereignty and resistance, and the use of international human rights norms. Reflections on lessons from the Black Hills, #NoDAPL and current KXL struggles. Presentation by Andrew Reid, J.D., L.L.M., Ved Nanda Center for International & Comparative Law.

WHEN: Thurs July 9

7 p.m.–8 p.m.

COP WATCH: No Community Occupation Action

Join Equality for Flatbush’s #NoCommunityOccupation Mapping Campaign every Thursday at 8pm!

Here’s how it works:

* TAKE A PICTURE of NYPD presence in your neighborhood or on a MTA train platform or bus stop

* Indicate what STREET CORNER , SUBWAY STATION , or MTA LINE that NYPD is occupying either on foot or in their cars

* POST the photo on SOCIAL MEDIA using the hashtag #NoCommunityOccupation:

* You can also use other police accountability hashtags such as : #WatchTheCops #EndBrokenWindows, #NoCopZone

* The goal is to generate a map and data that tracks NYPD occupation of our communities

WHEN: July 9–July 10

8 p.m.–8 a.m.