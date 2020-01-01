The Family of Jamel Floyd Demands Justice

They hope an independent autopsy will shed light on the 35-year-old's death after he was pepper-sprayed by corrections officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Family and friends of Jamel Floyd sobbed behind masks while gospel music played from the speakers at Judea United Baptist Church in Hempstead, New York. The young man was buried in a red Nike hoodie with a red Yankees hat laid beside him. Red was his favorite color, the Yankees one of his favorite sports teams.

Weekly protests will be held every Friday outside the Brooklyn jail where Floyd died.

Dressed in a red Black Lives Matter t-shirt, Floyd’s father, James, stood beside his son’s corpse throughout the 4-hour wake on June 29, speaking to him softly and caressing his face.

“He’s always going to be in my mind,” James Floyd said. “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in about three weeks now since this situation took place. I get maybe an hour or two of sleep. That’s it.”

Although Jamel Floyd’s story has unfolded almost entirely outside the eye of the media, he was a well-known athlete in Hempstead, a sprawling Long Island town located about 22 miles east of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where he died.

“Their coaches used to run around trying to get them to play because they were the best baseball players,” said Donna Mays, Floyd’s mother, recalling Floyd and his siblings when they were young. Tears streamed down her face as she stood over her son.

“He’s the type to give you the shirt off of his back. He took care of his family,” Jamel’s sister, Tawanna Floyd, recalled. “He was always in good spirits.” She and other family members emphasized how funny, influential and smart Floyd was, how he’d give dollars to and share wisdom with neighborhood children.

At a moment of unprecedented scrutiny of police misconduct, Floyd’s death stands out as another shocking case of brutality and callousness by law enforcement. According to Floyd’s family, officials at the federal jail knew he was asthmatic and diabetic, nevertheless, correctional officers pepper-sprayed him in his cell on June 3.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the 35-year-old broke his cell door with a metal object that morning and “became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others.” After the pepper-spraying incident, Floyd was removed from his cell. Medical staff found him unresponsive and performed “life-saving measures.” He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Floyd’s parents were not notified of his passing but learned of it through the media the day he died. His father said he tried calling the Metropolitan Detention Center and didn’t get a response.

The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General says it is looking into the incident in coordination with the FBI and has refrained from commenting further according to protocol. Legal aid and rights groups are calling for an independent investigation. They want video footage to be preserved to determine whether excessive force was used.

“Pepper spray, under normal circumstances, when it’s used the way it’s supposed to be used, is not supposed to be fatal,” Jose Saldana, director of the Release Aging People in Prison organization, told CNN. “But when it’s used excessively, it might trigger a heart attack or something else that may lead to someone dying. They had to have done something in addition to just giving a regular dose of pepper spray.”

Floyd’s cousin, Tomika Mays, says he was in the hospital the Friday before his death due to an assault by correction officers.

“We know the cause of death, but they’re acting like they don’t know,” Mays said. “It didn’t look like an asthma attack, doesn’t look like a heart attack and it doesn’t look like anything genetic that they need to look at our genetics for. His hands have defense wounds.”

An autopsy performed by the New York City medical examiner’s office listed the cause of Floyd’s death as inconclusive. Attorneys for the Floyd family have hired a private company to conduct a second autopsy that includes genetic and microscopic testing. The results are expected on August 11.

Floyd, who was set to be released within a year following a 2007 burglary conviction, was moved from state prison to the federal facility in October 2019. It is unclear why, although his mother told NBC News in June that it “had to do with a particular case and that he was supposed to be protected.”

Family members say he endured regular mistreatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where inmates weren’t allowed regular showers and there was not enough heat in the winter.

“I’m hurt,” said Floyd’s younger brother, Ramel. “It’s disgusting how the system works. How you go to extract someone out of a cell and they end up dead. It took the media for us to find out what took place as opposed to a phone call. The whole process of it is disgusting. It’s dehumanizing. The first time we got to visit him was in a morgue.”

The last time Floyd saw his family was in February before the facility was locked down due to the pandemic. He was excited to be released in 120 days. He and Ramel planned to start a moving business together. His girlfriend Shaquanna Wright was looking forward to being called Mrs. Floyd.

“No matter what a person is in jail for, no matter what they did, they don’t deserve to die at all — especially like that,” Wright said.

After the wake, friends and family drove to nearby Lincoln Park, where Jamel and his siblings used to play baseball. Candles were lit under a photograph of Floyd hung on a fence beside the ballfield. Every Friday, starting July 10, the family plans to protest at the Metropolitan Detention Center, demanding justice.

