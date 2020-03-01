Choose a New Name For Washington’s Football Team

America’s most racist professional sports team name is finally being retired. But no word yet on what the new team name will be. Here are our nominations for a mascot appropriate for our nation’s capital. Grifters, Bombers, Despots or… Swamp Rats?

After promoting genocide and settler colonialism for 87 years, the Washington NFL franchise previously known at the R*dsk*ns is mulling what to call itself next.

Sports franchises often choose names that celebrate something widely associated with their hometown or regions be it an industry — Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Brewers — or iconic historical moment or figure — Philadelphia ‘76ers, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Padres — or something drawn from the natural world — Miami Dolphins, Colorado Rockies, New Orleans Pelicans.

With that in mind, here are four new team logos we designed to help the Washington football team celebrate our nation’s capital in style. Which one would you choose?

Help Us Choose a New Name For Washington, D.C.'s Football Team The Washington Bombers

The Washington Grifters

The Washington Swamp Rats

The Washington Despots View Results

