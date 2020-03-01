Jessica Ramos Calls for Billionaires Tax, Greater State Aid to Working-Class Communities Devastated by Pandemic

The Queens state senator decries “completely out of touch” Cuomo, says NY progressive movement weighing possible 2022 primary challenge to Governor 1%.

On this week’s edition of Indy Radio, we were joined by State Senator Jessica Ramos. First elected in 2018 as a part of the progressive wave that flipped the New York State Senate to Democratic control for the first time in decades, Ramos represents the Queens neighborhoods of Woodside, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and Corona that were at the epicenter of the pandemic this spring.

During our interview, Ramos discussed Covid-19’s ongoing impact on her working-class community and others like it, her proposed billionaire’s surtax and why it remains stalled in the state Legislature, whether the left will challenge Andrew Cuomo in 2022 and what it’s like being a Bernie Sanders delegate at this week’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

Indy Radio airs Monday 6 to 6:30 p.m. on WBAI-99.5 and at wbai.org. To listen to past shows, you can visit our archive here.

