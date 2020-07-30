NYC Black Lives Matter Events Calendar and Resource Guide

PROTEST GUIDE: Centralized information and updates on protests in NYC for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.

PETITIONS: A compiled list of reliable petitions to sign in defense of Black Life.

RESOURCE: Defund NYPD: Statistics, facts and resources.

RESOURCES: Prison Abolition

Since 2014, The Marshall Project has been curating some of the best criminal justice reporting from around the web. In these records you will find the most recent and the most authoritative articles on the topics, people and events that are shaping the criminal justice conversation. The Marshall Project does not endorse the viewpoints or vouch for the accuracy of reports other than its own.

DEBATE: James Baldwin vs William F Buckley: A Legendary Debate From 1965

The legendary debate that laid down US political lines on race, justice and history

DOCUMENTARY: Assata Shakur: Eyes Of The Rainbow

My name is Assata (“she who struggles”) Shakur (“the thankful one”), and I am a 20th century escaped slave. Because of government persecution, I was left with no other choice than to flee from the political repression, racism and violence that dominate the US government’s policy towards people of color. I am an ex political prisoner, and I have been living in exile in Cuba since 1984. I have been a political activist most of my life, and although the U.S. government has done everything in its power to criminalize me, I am not a criminal, nor have I ever been one.

FILM: So Pretty

A film bracingly of the moment that also somehow already feels like an indispensable time capsule of contemporary queer Brooklyn, the luminous sophomore feature from Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli is a radical act of meta-adaptation that transposes a novel by gay German writer Ronald M. Schernikau from 1980s West Berlin to 2018 New York. Centered on the intertwining lives of a group of trans and genderqueer artists and activists, So Pretty traces the couplings that form and are quietly strained as the group attempts to carve out a utopian space for themselves in an increasingly hostile world. Shot with documentary-like intimacy in both digital and 16mm, this delicate tale of love, literature, and collective struggle finds truth and beauty in human connection.

COST: $10

MEETING: Rise and Resist General Meeting

We are a direct action group committed to opposing, disrupting, and defeating any government act that threatens democracy, equality, and our civil liberties. We’ve developed a flat, all volunteer group united in anger, organized into working groups, and committed to taking action.

We need people with all skills and interests. Whether you are an artist or a software developer or just somebody who wants to get involved, everybody’s contribution is valuable.

WHEN: Tues Aug 4

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

WHERE: The People’s Forum

VIRTUAL TALK: The Racially Segregated Black Fives Era of Basketball

Generations before the NBA, hundreds of pioneering African American basketball players, teams, and contributors began paving the way for today’s star players. Their important achievements and gifts to the game were forgotten by history. Until now. Join us for a special evening with Claude Johnson, founder of the Black Fives Foundation, where he will examine several rare and historically relevant early Black basketball posters from his organization’s renowned archives. Claude will share insights about these artifacts while exploring the impact that systemic racism had on African American basketball during that period, that lasted from the early 1900s to 1950, when the NBA signed its first Black players.

WHEN: Tues Aug 4

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

DISCUSSION: NYC’s Immigrants in Crisis: The Effects of Covid-19 on Immigrant Communities

Our discussion will talk about what conditions prior to COVID-19 have led to these instabilities for immigrant communities during the pandemic, what has been the effect of COVID-19 on immigrant communities, what have been the barriers to receiving assistance, and what policies should be employed to better assist our immigrant communities.

WHEN: Tues Aug 4

4 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

ONLINE TALK: Equity & Justice Poster Design During COVID

Online Event

Join Poster House and Isometric Studio—a Brooklyn-based design studio led by queer people of color—as we discuss the transformative role of posters in promoting inclusion, equity, and justice.

WHEN: Wed Aug 5

4:30 p.m.–6 p.m.

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL: Flatbush Tenant Coalition

More than 1.5 million families across NY State have been unable to pay rent for at least 1 month since March 1st. We need our state elected officials to #CancelRent, pass a #RealEvictionMoratorium, and #HouseTheHomeless. We will speak with our NY State Assemblymembers and Senators about getting our 3 bills passed! To find out more about our #CancelRent bill, click here. Our #NoEvictions bill, click here. And our #HouseTheHomeless bill, click here!

WHEN: Wed Aug 5

6 p.m.

MEETING: Racial Justice Working Group General Meeting

Our goal is to show the connection between the choices our government is making and how they hurt working class people in New York City. We need to keep our community safe – more teachers, less cops!

We want to organize our community, especially teachers and city workers, around these issues. We also want to organize a series of bilingual teach-ins across the city for non-English speakers. And we want to continue organizing direct actions and marches!

We want to hear your proposals! Come with ideas, bring your energy, and we will find a way to support your work, build it into the campaign, and grow this abolition movement!

WHEN: Thurs Aug 6

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

ACTION: No Community Occupation Action

Equality for Flatbush is calling on community members to help fill in the gaps of information that the NYPD refuses to provide. This information can be used to help local Copwatchers know where they are most needed, to better distribute resources towards Police accountability in the community, and for the community to tell the NYPD that their harassment is not welcome here. This will also give us the information to begin dismantling this community occupation!

WHEN: Aug 6–Aug 7

8 p.m.–8 a.m.

ACTION: NYC Day Of Resistance In Defense Of Palestine

On August 7th we will be taking to the streets again to not only reject the criminal annexation plan, but against the entirety of the zionist colonial project from the river to the sea.

WHEN: Fri Aug 7

4 p.m.

READING GROUP: The Future of Time: Predictive Analytics and Incarceration

Reading Jackie Wang’s “This is A Story About Nerds and Cops,” we will discuss the current obsession with and consequences of prediction-making in the public sphere. We will also read Artist’s “Colored Time” to process the theft of time by the state and the relativity of time as a result of different people’s proximity to captivity.

WHEN: Sun Aug 9

5 p.m.–7 p.m.