Weekly NYC Protest Calendar and Activist Resource Guide

PROTEST GUIDE: Centralized information and updates on BLM protests and actions in NYC.

DONATE: Coats, Hats, Scarves, Gloves, Funds

Please don’t donate anything you wouldn’t wear. We gonna have our ppl warm and cute!!

PETITION: A Full Remote Start to School Year

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a deal with the heads of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), Council of Supervisors and Administrators (CSA), and District Council 37 (DC 37) to begin in-person instruction on September 21st. Although the unions and Mayor de Blasio hailed the deal as a cooperative victory that would ensure safety for all, MORE-UFT have already made clear our emphatic rejection of both the substance and process of this deal. Not only did the closed-door negotiations continue the historical disenfranchisement of parents, students, and rank and file teachers in decision making about our schools, but the deal itself also fails to substantively address our long-standing equity, safety, and staffing concerns about re-opening.

DOCUSERIES: Against all Odds

Messiah Rhodes was just a kid when his mom, Juanique Rhodes, went to jail. Over the years, she was incarcerated four times. In Against All Odds, a two-episode documentary series produced in partnership with AJ+, Messiah looks at issues that prevent women, like his mom, from breaking the cycle of incarceration.

FILM: Jazz on a Summer’s Day

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by renowned photographer Bert Stern, Jazz on a Summer’s Day features intimate performances by an all-star lineup of musical legends—including Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry, and Dinah Washington—and closes with Mahalia Jackson’s beautiful rendition of The Lord’s Prayer at midnight to usher in Sunday morning.

WHEN: Now available for virtual streaming.

COST: $10

PODCAST: Vote or Nah

Vote or Nah! Wherein we unpack our frustrations with the Biden/Harris ticket and the concept of voting in general. Tune in!

Two Bitter Brown Femmes, run their mouths on matters impacting marginalized communities today, with an emphasis on LGBT, Latinx/Chicanx, and women’s issues. Living by the motto: “Dismantling Sh!t While Talking Sh!t!”

FILMS(S): Housing Film Festival Fall Fundraiser

Please register and help support Tenants & Neighbors! Join us for a discussion with our wonderful panelists on housing, gentrification and real estate! We hope to see you there!

WHEN: Sep 5–Oct 10

FILMS(S): “LA REVOLUCIÓN DEL PUEBLO”: Muestra de Nuevo Cine

In October 2019 a new popular movement was born in the streets of Santiago, Chile. Triggered by a fare increase of 30 pesos (around four cents), the movement soon came to embody 30 years of social discontent with a neoliberal model and a constitution imposed in 1980 under Pinochet’s dictatorship. As this new movement continues to grow in different cities of Chile, it is making its way to different social media platforms that have quickly formed a communal network. With a more direct way to share first-hand information coming from every neighborhood, people no longer need to rely on the national press, which is often controlled by wealthy families or the government.

WHEN: Sep 1–Sep 15

COST: Sliding Scale. Suggested Donation $12.

VIRTUAL TEACH-IN and (LIVE) MARCH: Astoria NRG Plant

The NRG Energy Company has been secretly trying to get approval to build a new fossil fuel power plant in Astoria. The science is clear, we must begin immediate decarbonization and Astoria can’t shoulder the burden of another dirty energy plant!

This plant is still in the approval phase and can be stopped! Please join local environmental and community groups at the Astoria NRG Plant Virtual Teach-In to learn how! And then voice your opposition to the plant at a rally and march at the northeast corner of Astoria Park.

WHEN: Wed Sep 9 (Teach-in)

7 p.m.–8 p.m.

Sat Sep 12 (March @ Astoria Park)

12 p.m.–2 p.m.

WEBINAR: Why is the Mainstream Media Silent on Palestine?

In this online webinar and discussion, author and activist, Miko Peled, hosts an esteemed panel of some of the sharpest, accomplished and uncompromising journalists working today. These are four individuals who have helped build principled and dependable media organizations while contributing to the canon of accurate reporting on Israel and Palestine. Miko will ask the panel, “Why is the mainstream media silent on Palestine?”, contextualize alternative media’s battle against hasbara in the digital landscape, and analyze if the scales are beginning to tip in Palestine’s favor in the war of information.

WHEN: Wed Sep 9

2 p.m.–4 p.m.

PANEL: Getting ‘Election Night’ Right

The 2020 election is only two months away, and there is work to be done to avoid the journalistic missteps of the last presidential cycle and to ensure fair, accurate, and comprehensive reporting. What’s more: new and complicated factors have been added to the mix, from the global Covid-19 pandemic to widespread civil unrest.

What lessons has the press learned coming out of 2016, and why is it so crucial that journalists get things right this time around? How can they better contextualize stories about things like polling numbers and Facebook misinformation? What can journalists do to prepare the public for the likelihood that election results may take days or weeks to process after November 3? And in the event election results are contested, how can the press inform the public without inflaming tensions or heightening mistrust?

WHEN: Thurs Sep 10

12 p.m.–1 p.m.

WEBINAR: Black Faces, White Spaces

Christian Cooper. George Floyd. Removal of Confederate Statues. Renaming of institutions. Reparations. Systemic Racism. What’s environment got to do with it? How do we meet this moment? Drawing from her book, “Black Faces, White Spaces: Christian Cooper, John Muir, & (Re)Claiming a Green World,” her relationships “in the field,” and her lived experience, Dr. Carolyn Finney will explore the complexities and contradictions of our past as it relates to green space, race, and the power to shape the places we live in our own image. By engaging in “green” conversations with Black people from around the country, she considers the power of resistance and resilience in the emergence of creative responses to environmental and social challenges in our cities and beyond.

WHEN: Fri Sep 11

11 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

POETRY: Indigena 007: Black Lives Still Matter

Indigena is excited to present a poetry in protest reading for Black Lives Matter. This event aims to raise money for direct reparations for Black folx in the NC community. All receipts will be posted for transparency after the event. Looking forward to seeing you there!

WHEN: Sat Sep 12

4 p.m.–5 p.m.

MEETING: Lower Manhattan Housing Working Group

Join us for our monthly Housing Working Group meeting.

We’ll be holding elections for a new organizing committee, get updates on the #cancelrent campaign, discuss our developing land use platform, and discuss how we can help build power for the recently formed Broome Street Tenants’ Alliance.

WHEN: Mon Sep 14

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

MEETING: #FundExcludedWorkers Jewish Virtual Town Hall

Join us for a Virtual #FundExcludedWorkers Jewish Town Hall! On September 14, 2020 at 7pm we will come together to hear from community leaders and impacted New Yorkers, and demand an emergency survival fund for excluded workers. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/FEWJewishTownHall

Excluded workers are not eligible for unemployment insurance or other relief that would keep them above water during this pandemic. As a result, our neighbors are facing a wave of evictions and a looming hunger crisis. That’s why Jewish communities are coming together with urgency and moral clarity to tell our elected officials that food, housing, and safety are essential rights. We must fund excluded workers now.

WHEN: Mon Sep 14

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

BOOK TALK: Barrio America: How Latino Immigrants Saved the American City

Join us for an evening with A. K. Sandoval-Strausz, author of Barrio America. A. K. Sandoval-Strausz is Director of Latina/o Studies at Penn State University. He was born in New York City to immigrant parents, received his B.A. at Columbia, and went on to the University of Chicago for his Ph.D. He teaches courses in Latina/o Studies, immigration, and urbanism. He is a National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar and a Distinguished Lecturer of the Organization of American Historians.

WHEN: Wed Sep 16

6 p.m.–7 p.m.