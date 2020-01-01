Purchase An Ad In Our Historic 20th Anniversary Issue

The Indypendent was launched in September 2000 amid the waning days of the Clinton administration. The rise of Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, the climate justice movement and the revival of socialism as a force in U.S. politics all lay far in the future.

Still, we believed that transformative change was possible. And that visionary social movements would drive that process here in New York and beyond. Over the past two decades we’ve consistently provided bold, thoughtful, groundbreaking coverage of radical social movements and the issues they are fighting for while persevering amid wars, economic depressions, natural disasters, a once-in-a-century plague and the collapse of much of the journalism industry.

We’ll be celebrating all that and more in our upcoming 20th-anniversary issue, which hits the streets later this month. Take out a congratulatory ad and let our 60,000-plus monthly readers across the city know your business or non-profit organization supports “a free paper for free people.” We’ve had a tremendous response so far, but there are still a few open spaces.

Our ad rates for this special issue are:

1/4-page ad………………….$300

1/2page ad…………………..$550

Full Page……………………..$950

Back Page ………………….$1,575

To find out more, email ads@indypendent.org or call 212-904-1282. We have been known to provide discounts to low-budget, grassroots organizations.