After Election Day, What Next? A Panel Discussion This Thursday

This year’s presidential election is a fork-in-the-road moment for the United States. On Tuesday November 3, will Trump’s coalition of plutocrats, Christian theocrats and gun-toting white nationalists secure him a second electoral college victory and four more years in White House where he would do incalculable damage? Will Joe Biden win in a landslide and in the process create new political terrain for an ascendent left to fight for a social democratic agenda? Or will the outcome be more ambiguous with Trump trailing but moving to steal the election with the help of his Republican Party allies and the Supreme Court?

Whatever happens, we will be entering a new moment in American history. Understanding where we’ve landed and what to do next will be crucial for the left. Join us on Thursday November 5th from 7:30-9:00 pm for a virtual panel discussion co-hosted by The Indypendent and Organizing Upgrade.

Register here. Registration is required.

Our panelists are:

Max Elbaum, a member of the O editorial collective. He has written extensively about the New Left, Civil Rights Movement and anti-war movement. His book on the “new communist movement” of the 1970s and 1980s, Revolution in the Air: Sixties Radicals turn to Lenin, Mao and Che, was praised by Pulitzer-winning historian David Garrow as “an absolutely first-rate work of political scholarship”. His most recent article for Organizing Upgrade is called “Three Tough Laps To Change Power.”

Yazemin Ozer, a supporter of the secular opposition party in Turkey which won the Mayor’s race in Istanbul in 2019 after a three-month struggle to prevent the autocratic regime of Recept Tayyipote Erdogan from stealing the election. She is currently a PhD candidate in Cultural Anthropology at the CUNY Graduate Center. Her article, “From One Fragile Democracy to Another”, in the November Indypendent explores lessons that Americans can learn from the struggle for democracy in Turkey.

Eric Stoner, co-founder and editor of Waging Nonviolence and an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s College. He recently wrote “Prepare to Fight a Trump Coup” which appeared in publications across the country.

Moderator John Tarleton is a co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Indypendent. He has covered radical movements over the past 20 years from the Seattle WTO protests to Occupy Wall Street to the upsurge of left electoral victories by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others that have rocked New York’s political establishment. His most recent article is called “Democracy in Peril: Trump’s Blueprint for Stealing a Second Term.”

