Indy 20th Anniversary Video: Reverend Billy

In celebration of our 20th year of publishing, we took on the endeavor of recording some of our favorite contributors explain what The Indy means to them.

Reverend Billy is an activist and political shouter, a post-religious preacher of the streets and bank lobbies. He’s been in New York forever with the activist performance group the Church of Stop Shopping. Among other articles and essays, he writes a column for The Indypendent, “Reverend Billy’s Revelations.”

