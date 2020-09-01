Indy 20th Anniversary Video: Kiara Thomas

In celebration of our 20th year of publishing, we took on the endeavor of recording some of our favorite contributors explain what The Indy means to them.

Kiara Thomas interned with The Indypendent in the summer of 2020. During her internship, she covered the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests that inundated the streets of New York City on a daily basis. Thomas is a journalism student at SUNY Stony Brook. Her writing and studies are oriented around issues of social justice.

