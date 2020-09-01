Indy 20th Anniversary Video: Theodore Hamm

In celebration of our 20th year of publishing, we took on the endeavor of recording some of our favorite contributors explain what The Indy means to them.

Theodore Hamm is the founding editor of the New York City-based literary and culture journal, The Brooklyn Rail. Hamm currently serves as the director of the Journalism and New Media Studies program at St. Joseph’s College, in Brooklyn. He has been writing in-depth investigative pieces that cover public officials and electoral politics for The Indypendent since 2013. He recently published his book, Bernie’s Brooklyn: How Growing Up in the New Deal City Shaped Bernie Sanders’ Politics.

You can view the rest of the oral history project videos here.

Please support independent media today! Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Indypendent is still standing but it’s not easy. Make a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home.