Weekly NYC Protest Calendar and Activist Resource Guide

Riot Safety Fund runs entirely on donations crowdfunded online! We redistribute funds directly into the hands of those most impacted by anti-Blackness, state violence, and colonial trauma.

On the ground, we distribute food, water, & safety supplies to protestors, and offer to fund rides home to all folks released from jail. We do not ‘police’ who is deserving of care, and will offer services to those who are unhoused. When we’re off the ground, we’re sending funds to those on-site at protests and support stations.

INTERVIEW: High Tech is Watching You

Shoshana Zuboff, professor emerita at Harvard Business School, warns that their lights, bells, and whistles have made us blind and deaf to the ways high-tech giants exploit our personal data for their own ends.

FILM: Native Son

Richard Wright’s bombshell 1940 novel exposing the injustices of urban African-American life made it to the screen with this Argentine, English-language production. The author himself stars as Bigger Thomas, a Chicago youth driven to killing as a result of a lifetime of deprivation. Though it was heavily censored upon its initial release, a complete 16mm print of the original Argentinian release and an incomplete 35mm duplicate negative of the uncensored cut were combined for this new restoration, the most complete version of Native Son ever shown in the US. It stands as a vital cultural record: a rare black-centric noir with an intense, fascinating performance from Wright.

COST: $10

FILM FEST: 12th Annual Black Panther Party Film Festival

WE WANT AN IMMEDIATE END TO POLICE BRUTALITY AND MURDER OF BLACK PEOPLE, OTHER PEOPLE OF COLOR, AND ALL OPPRESSED PEOPLE INSIDE THE UNITED STATES.

Films are available on a sliding scale, proceeds go directly to supporting the Black Panther Party & Maysles Cinema. Additional donations can be made for commissary for BPP Political Prisoners and aid to their families when needed.

WHEN: Oct 4–Oct 17

COST: $4/film

MEETING: Immigrant Justice Working Group Monthly Meeting

Join us for our Immigrant Justice Working Group meeting! We meet monthly on the first of every month. For agendas, location updates, and more, stay tuned to the Event Description sections for updates from our organizers!

WHEN: Mon Oct 5

6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

POETRY: Mijente LatiNext Poetry Salon

Join Mijente and LatiNext for a poetry salon featuring poets and members from LatiNext anthology and more! Come celebrate our connection, cultura y lucha.

In the dynamic tradition of the BreakBeat Poets anthology, The BreakBeat Poets Vol. 4: LatiNext celebrates the embodied narratives of Latinidad. Poets speak from an array of nationalities, genders, sexualities, races, and writing styles, staking a claim to our cultural and civic space. Like Hip-Hop, we honor what was, what is, and what’s next. This event will feature readings from poets including Sarah Bruno, Vic Chavez Peralta and Penelope Alegria.

WHEN: Wed Oct 7

6 p.m.–7 p.m.

WHERE: Columbus Park, Brooklyn

CONVO: Naomi Klein on Trump’s Shock Election Politics

In the face of a global pandemic, we are once again seeing politicians, from President Trump to Jair Bolsonaro and beyond, using shock doctrine tactics to seize power for themselves and push through policies that systematically deepen inequality and destroy lives.

But in this perilous moment, with so much at stake for the future of our planet, we are seeing new forms of collective resistance gathering energy and momentum.

With the highly contested and U.S. election less than month away, join a conversation with Naomi Klein, author of The Shock Doctrine, On Fire, and No Is Not Enough, among other vital works, to discuss how to fight back against shock politics — and for a fundamentally different world.

In the face of these new power grabs by politicians and surveillance capitalists, we need to engage in the work of repair, reconstruction, and reimagination. We can’t go back to where we were before this crisis hit.

Naomi Klein will be in conversation with author Johann Hari.

WHEN: Wed Oct 7

7 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

COST: Free–$25

FILM/TALK: Film & Talk: black enuf* with Filmmaker Carrie Hawks on Animation

Join us to screen the film black enuf* , an award winning animated documentary and a talk with its filmmaker and animator, Carrie Hawks.

Carrie will speak about the making of their film, and the process by which an animated film can take form, from preproduction to post. Carrie will also show another short animation to talk about styles of animation and lead the audience through an animation planning exercise.

WHEN: Thurs Oct 8

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

MEETING: Crown Heights Tenants Union General Membership

Join us to discuss the eviction moratorium, how to fight for the 90-day rent freeze, and organizing your building during and after the crisis.

WHEN: Thurs Oct 8

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

PROTEST: ABOLISH ICE

Join Rise and Resist in a peaceful silent protest in the plaza at the entrance to the Manhattan Bridge (Canal St. and Bowery).

We will be protesting the health care crises in ICE and CBP (Customs and Border Patrol) detention facilities. These include coerced hysterectomies (forced sterilization), rampant sexual abuse, and lack of COVID prevention and treatment. We will bring banners and signs. Abolish ICE!

WHEN: Thurs Oct 8

5 p.m.–6 p.m.

WHERE: Canal St. and Bowery

EXHIBIT: Disappearing Map 消失的版圖

People are defined and shaped by their cultures; however, many ethnic groups, such as Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and Tibetans, are persecuted and forced to abandon their identities, languages, and cultures in the name of political union. In face of discrepancies between their nationalities and their ethnic identities, some of these regions fought to maintain freedom. When homes are destroyed and voices are silenced, they hope to preserve their customs and history before their hometowns vanish from the map.

Disappearing Map will feature artworks in support of each group’s unique culture and ethnicities. Through this exhibit, we would like to establish an avenue for people to experience the fragility of culture and heritage as interpreted by the people and organizations who campaign to protect their identities. Featured artists include Zunzi, the prominent Hong Kong political cartoonist.

WHEN: Oct 10–Oct 14

WHERE: 69 Eldridge St

COST: $8

FUNERAL: Carnival Funeral for David Graeber

This space is to celebrate the life and work of David Graeber, the anarchist and anthropologist, who never stopped dreaming another world was possible.

David died in Venice. The Venice Carnival, which has been turned into a tourist commodity, originally constituted a political space of radical democracy. This is why David’s memorial will be a carnival. Anyone who feels like coming to his funeral is welcome to dress up, put on a mask and join us. Whoever wants to speak can do it through an open mic with facilitation. Simultaneously with a carnival in Zuccotti Park, there will be carnivals in other places. Please send your suggestions! We’d like to coordinate the carnivals through a common stream, so that those who cannot join in person can participate via Zoom.

WHEN: Sun Oct 11

3 p.m.–6 p.m.

PROTEST: The Great Hill Protest/Sit In in Honor of Breonna Taylor

This protest is in honor of Breonna Taylor and all the victims of police brutality. This event is held by 3 teenage girls in high school, 2 black, and 1 hispanic. Musicians, poets, and dancers are welcomed!

WHEN: Sun Oct 11

1 p.m.

WHERE: Great Hill (Central Park)

CONVO: Angela Davis in conversation with Astra Taylor

Building on the insights of Astra Taylor’s award-winning film, “What is Democracy?”, renowned activist and writer Angela Davis and journalist, film-maker and activist Astra Taylor discuss what we can and should do now in this time of unprecedented crisis, but also of opportunity.

One of the main questions—how can a diverse coalition of activists young and old work together to map a path forward?

Introduced by David Palumbo-Liu (Stanford), with questions from the audience moderated by Bhaskar Sunkara (Jacobin).

This event is sponsored by Haymarket Books and Jacobin. While all of our events are freely available, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation to support our important publishing work.

WHEN: Tues Oct 13

7:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

COST: Free–$25