WEBINAR: Biden’s Foreign Policy: Who Will be the Architects?

Trump and his America First nationalists are on the way out, but the neoliberal wing of the national security establishment is being restored to power by President-Elect Joe Biden. Who are the new architects of U.S.. foreign and military policy? How do they see the U.S. role in the world, what are their ties to the military industrial complex? And how can the left advance a progressive foreign policy based on international solidarity, cooperation, and ending U.S. militarism?

Norman Solomon is an American journalist, media critic, author, and activist. His books include War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death, which The Los Angeles Times called “brutally persuasive” and “a must-read for those who would like greater context with their bitter morning coffee, or to arm themselves for the debates about Iraq that are still to come.” A full-length documentary film, narrated by Sean Penn, was based on War Made Easy. The New York Times review called the film “ultimately persuasive” and said: “Many of its arguments have been made before … but Mr. Solomon digs deeper and hammers harder.” He is currently the national director of RootsAction.org

Medea Benjamin is a political activist who co-founded CODEPINK Women for Peace and the fair trade advocacy group Global Exchange. Benjamin was the Green Party candidate in California in 2000 for U.S. Senate, receiving the highest raw vote total of any Green Party Senate candidate. In 2010, she received the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Prize from the Fellowship of Reconciliation. In 2012, she won the Marjorie Kellogg National Peacemaker Award and the Thomas Merton Center Peace Award. Also in 2012, she was awarded the US Peace Prize “in recognition of her creative leadership on the front lines of the antiwar movement.” Her books include Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, How to Stop the Next War Now: Effective Responses to Violence and Terrorism, Drone Warfare: Killing by Remote Control, and Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection.

Maj. Danny Sjursen is a retired U.S. Army officer, contributing editor at Antiwar.com, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy (CIP) and former history instructor at West Point. He served tours with reconnaissance units in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He has written a memoir and critical analysis of the Iraq War, Ghostriders of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge and Patriotic Dissent-America in the Age of Endless War. He cohosts the podcast Fortress on a Hill, and his website is skepticalvet.com.

John Tarleton is a co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Indypendent. Over the past quarter-century he has won numerous community and labor journalism awards while covering radical social movements from the Zapatistas in Chiapas to the Seattle WTO protests to Occupy Wall Street and the rise of the socialist movement that has rocked New York politics in recent years. He is the co-host of The Indypendent News Hour, which airs Tuesdays at 5 pm on WBAI-99.5 FM. Before arriving in New York, John was a migrant farmworker, juggler, and hitchhiker who traveled 75,000 miles across 17 countries.

This event is co-sponsored by The Indypendent, Peace & Planet News, New York City Veterans For Peace, CODEPINK and Brooklyn for Peace.

