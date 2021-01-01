Menu

Cash-Strapped Performance Artists Bring the Club to Washington Square Park

Jantina.Photo: Sophia Lebowitz.

Burlesque performers talk about taking matters into their own hands to do what they love and make some much-needed money.

Sophia Lebowitz Jan 9

Aneya Marie is a burlesque performer in New York City. Her unusual and raunchy acts had found their place in New York City’s network of performance spaces, which are now closed due to the pandemic. Forced to adapt, she has started to perform with a group out in the open, specifically in Washington Square Park. It is shocking to see this type of performance in full public view, but it is inspiring to hear the performers talk about taking matters into their own hands to do what they love and make much-needed money.

Please support independent media today! Now celebrating its 20th anniversaryThe Indypendent is still standing but it’s not easy. Make a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home.

Please Give Today!

We’re almost out of time to raise the $40,000 still urgently needed to keep The Indy going in 2021. It takes just 30 seconds to donate. Will you take a moment to chip in so we can continue publishing?

Give Now