Cash-Strapped Performance Artists Bring the Club to Washington Square Park

Aneya Marie is a burlesque performer in New York City. Her unusual and raunchy acts had found their place in New York City’s network of performance spaces, which are now closed due to the pandemic. Forced to adapt, she has started to perform with a group out in the open, specifically in Washington Square Park. It is shocking to see this type of performance in full public view, but it is inspiring to hear the performers talk about taking matters into their own hands to do what they love and make much-needed money.



Please support independent media today! Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Indypendent is still standing but it’s not easy. Make a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home.