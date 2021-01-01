Our Top Stories of 2020: 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2020 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage. From a year of COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and a presidential election roller coaster, here are highlights of our coverage from public school classrooms to emergency rooms, protest encampments to presidential primary dispatches and so much more.
COVID-19 & Public Health
- Brooklyn ER Doctor: Life & Death on the Frontlines of COVID-19
by Rico Cleffi
- NYC Nurse: I’m Running For State Assembly To Fix Our Broken Healthcare System
by Phara Souffrant Forrest
- Fighting for Their Hospital
by Rosie Rudavsky
- COVID-19 and Mental Health: Our Young People Are Truly Struggling And They Need Help
by Sandy Nurse
- COVID-19 Hits NYC’s Black and Brown Working Class The Hardest
by Derek Ludovici
- A View From Riker’s Island Where Coronavirus Is Spreading Behind Bars
by Anonymous Inmate
- Bombers Not Ventilators: The High Price Of U.S. Militarism Comes Due
By Mike Ferner
- Anti-Asian Bias Is Another Virus We Have to Vanquish
by Linda Martín Alcoff
- Solidarity in Action: Mutual Aid Networks Spring Up Across NYC
by Peter Rugh
- The Final Act: How We Can Learn To Face Our Deaths With Clarity And Compassion
by Karen Malpede
Black Lives Matter, NYPD & Criminal Justice Reform
- Why We Explode
by Nicholas Powers
- Meet New York City’s Newest Neighborhood: Abolition Park
by Amba Guerguerian
- A New Era of Surveillance for the NYPD
by Katya Schwenk
- Black Lives Matter Backlash: The NYPD’s War on Protesters Intensifies
by Amba Guerguerian & John Tarleton
- ‘Queer Lives Are At Stake’: New York Could Be the First State to Decriminalize Sex Work
by Rebecca Chowdhury
- The NYPD Attacked Queer Demonstrators Protesting Police Brutality
by Pat Rough
Immigrant Rights
- ICE Raids Continue Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, Activists Launch In-Car Protests
by Carrie Klein
- Migrants Face Uncertain Future
by Erin Sheridan
- From the Border to NYC, COVID-19 Makes Life Even More Precarious for the Undocumented
by Amba Guerguerian
2020 Presidential Election & National Politics
- Knocking on Doors in Iowa: How I’m Turning Biden Backers Into Bernie Voters
by McNair Scott
- My Generation’s Betrayal of Bernie Sanders
by Lisa Gitlin
- 2020 America is a Bad Joke, and It Was Told By Ronald Reagan
by Danny Katch
- Blueprint for a Stolen Election
by John Tarleton
- The Virus of Extremism: The Far Right’s Alarming Response to COVID-19
by Maresi Starzmann
- What We Learned in the Trump Era
by 14 Contributing Authors
New York City Elections
- Heastie-Controlled Slush Fund Propos Up Embattled NY State Assembly Incumbents
by Theodore Hamm
- Domino Effect: Can Millenial Leftists Topple More Machine Incumbents in June 23 Primaries?
by John Tarleton
- How a Socialist Squad Could Transform NYC City Council
by Jordan Teicher
Housing & Homelessness
- Hurricane Warning: Tenants Nationwide Face a Wave of Evictions
by Steven Wishnia
- The Homeless Can’t Shelter-in-Place: Advocates Call for NYC To Put Empty Hotel Rooms to Use
by Libby Rainey
- Will NYC Still Be Real Estate Capital of the World After Covid?
by Tom Angotti
Public Education
- NYC Teachers and Parents Are Questioning a Return to School
by Katya Schwenk
- Why I’ll Be Teaching Outside This Fall
by Kristin Lawler
- CUNY Professor: Distance Learning Could Mean The End of Higher Ed As We Know It
by Bonnie Abbzug
The Economy
- Winter Warriors: Meet the New Yorkers Making a Living in the Great Outdoors
by Peter Rugh
- Coronavirus Is Leading to a Worldwide Recession. Here’s What to Do About It
by Paddy Quick
- The Earth Stops Our Shopping
by Reverend Billy Talen
Environment & Indigenous Rights
- There Is Still Lead in Newark’s Water
by Carrie Klein
- Not Digging It: Unpopular Pipeline Sparks North Brooklyn Ire
by Carrie Klein
- Their Ancestors Greeted the Pilgrims, Now the Mashpee Wampanoag Fight for Their Land Amid a Pandemic
by Petra Kelly-Voicu
International
- Mexico: From Women’s Uprising to COVID-19 Crisis
by Laura Carlsen
- Bolivia Votes for More MAS
by Linda Farthing
- Backlash Continues to Grow After India’s Trump Passes New Citizenship Laws
by Arya Vaz
- Beirut Comes to its Own Rescue
by Shawn Carrié
- Born in a Slum, Bobi Wine Rose to Stardom. Now, He’s Taking On Uganda’s Dictator
by Sophie Neiman
Arts & Culture
- Five Anti-Capitalist Films to Watch While in Isolation
by Liz Vogt
- Drawn to the News
by Julia Thomas
- How The Indypendent Has Survived & Thrived For Two Tumultuous Decades
by John Tarleton
- Independent Music In Peril
by Olivia Riggio
- ‘Pandemic Solidarity’ Offers Hope Amid COVID Gloom
by Renée Feltz
- Fifty Years of a Black Panther Friendship
by Eleanor Bader
- Donald Paneth: His Voice Was Opera Poured Through Gravel
by Nicholas Powers
