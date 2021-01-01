Our Top Stories of 2020: 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2020 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage. From a year of COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and a presidential election roller coaster, here are highlights of our coverage from public school classrooms to emergency rooms, protest encampments to presidential primary dispatches and so much more.

COVID-19 & Public Health

Black Lives Matter, NYPD & Criminal Justice Reform

Why We Explode

by Nicholas Powers

Meet New York City’s Newest Neighborhood: Abolition Park

by Amba Guerguerian

A New Era of Surveillance for the NYPD

by Katya Schwenk

Black Lives Matter Backlash: The NYPD’s War on Protesters Intensifies

by Amba Guerguerian & John Tarleton

Immigrant Rights

2020 Presidential Election & National Politics

New York City Elections

Housing & Homelessness

Public Education

The Economy

Environment & Indigenous Rights

International

Arts & Culture

