Special Indy Zoom Conversation Tomorrow with Author Roberto Lovato

The U.S. government’s practice of separating Central American immigrant children from their parents and then caging them en masse was one of the worst horrors of the Trump administration. But those policies have roots in more than a century of U.S. imperialism in Central America and a racist immigration system that has been built over decades with bipartisan support.

This Thursday evening from 7-8 pm, we will untangle that legacy with Salvadoran-American immigrant rights activist and author Roberto Lovato in our latest monthly Zoom conversation with prominent left organizers and public intellectuals. Audience questions will be welcomed. The event is free, but registration is required, so be sure to registers here.

Roberto is the author of the highly acclaimed new book Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs and Revolution in the Americas in which he delves into the trauma of history as told through the experiences of his immigrant family. Roberto would become radicalized as he came of age in 1970s San Francisco and would later return to El Salvador in the 1980s as an urban commando with the FMLN rebel group.

We will unpack Roberto’s fascinating life story while also exploring what progressives can do to transform immigration policy under a new Democratic administration and avoid repeating not only Trump’s naked cruelty but the “Deporter-in-Chief” legacy of the Obama years when more than three million immigrants were deported.



