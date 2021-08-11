We Had Cuomo’s Number: Looking Back on The Indy’s Coverage of a Corrupt Governor and the Movements That Battled Him

No publication covered Cuomo like The Indypendent did. We plan to cover post-Cuomo New York with the same energy and insight.

The statue stood alone and unreachable. The Great Leader it depicted stared out at a future only he could see, or shape. The elderly patient and their nursing home attendant lingered below unnoticed. They couldn’t write a five-figure campaign check or pen a media puff piece celebrating the Great Leader. But they could see the cracks spreading through the monolith — and so could we.

The “fall of Andrew Cuomo” that we forecast on the cover of our March issue came to pass yesterday. A vindictive bully who catered to the rich and turned crony capitalism into an art form while imposing austerity and incompetence on the poor and the working class finally got his comeuppance.

What a day for New York!!!



My phone blew up, I pulled over, and I am sitting in my car overwhelmed with joy, with relief. New York deserves so much better. At last. — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) August 10, 2021

The mainstream media was Cuomo’s accomplice every step of the way. He was “New York tough” because he wore a windbreaker when holding press conferences during natural disasters. He was a masterful crisis manager because he gave a good PowerPoint presentation on live TV. Legions of liberals became so deluded by media coverage of Cuomo last spring they proclaimed themselves “Cuomosexuals” and clamored for the Democratic Party to have him replace Joe Biden on the presidential ticket.

We never believed the hype. For years, we have reported on what Cuomo did and who he harmed, not what he pretended to be. We published in-depth reporting on how Cuomo wrecked the subway system

public education and his closings of safety net hospitals and his fake free college tuition program . In an April 2020 exclusive , The Indypendent’s Theodore Hamm became the first reporter to identify the well-heeled campaign contributors who would benefit from the legal immunity Cuomo had conferred on hospitals and nursing homes during the pandemic.

When an insurgent Left rose up in 2018 to challenge Cuomo and his worst enablers in the state legislature, we released a 24-page special issue breaking down what was at stake one month before the Democratic primaries. The next spring we followed up with a tenant/landlord special issue at the height of the struggle in Albany that produced historic rent law reform legislation.

Photo: VOCAL-NY

Below are some more highlights of our Cuomo coverage over the years.

Government for Sale

By Georgia Kromrei

Over a Half-Million Dollars from Trump-Related Donors Has Flowed to Cuomo

By Decca Muldowney

Nixon Now?

By John Tarleton

Major Feminist Groups Endorse Cuomo Despite Record

By Decca Muldowney

Zephyr Teachout: ‘The Wrong People Are in Jail Right Now’

By John Tarleton

Why the State Senate Matters

By Ross Barkan

A Guide to the NY Democratic Primaries

By Indypendent Staff

Take The Cuomo Pop Quiz (Page 10-11)

By Indypendent Staff

Why Cuomo Must Go: He’s Toxic And He’s Been a Drag on NY for Years

By John Tarleton

New York has a historic opportunity to break with a dysfunctional past and reform its state government. With your help, we look forward to covering post-Cuomo New York with the same energy and insight.

Please give today! The Andrew Cuomos of the world loathe independent journalism that holds them accountable and amplifies the voices of grassroots movements for change. When you make a generous one-time donation or become a monthly sustainer, you help fuel our work.