Vox Pop: New Yorkers Respond to Cuomo Resignation

Looking Back on The Indy’s Coverage of Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, one week after a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom worked for him. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will take over when Cuomo officially steps down on August 24.

Cumo once hailed as “America’s Governor” at the height of the pandemic, faced mounting pressure from fellow Democrats from the state legislature all the way up the White House to resign.

In a televised address, the three-term governor said “given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.”

However, Cuomo, addressing his three daughters, remained defiant.

“I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated, and that is the God’s honest truth.”

The Indypendent headed to Union Square in the sweltering heat to gauge New Yorker’s opinions on a story that has made national and even global headlines.

Morgan Graham, East Village

I am not surprised by it. I don’t think many New Yorkers are surprised by it. There’s been a long string of corruption about him and New York politics in general — maybe even more specifically with a family name like Cuomo […] It seems almost too easy, too simplified for him to step down. Who’s the replacement? What else is happening? What is he doing after this? What are the ramifications that he will be serving?



Chinwe, Brooklyn

He was a good governor. He tried his best. He has a trend of making slight mistakes but it’s not enough to just force him out of office like that because there’s so many other people doing what he’s doing. It’s just that they haven’t been caught and they are the same people pointing fingers telling him to resign. The world is just like that, it’s like pot calling kettle black … I’m just wondering, these people that he’s been touching, why are they saying it now? It feels like a gang up, because if they touch you and you don’t like it you say it at once.

Blair, East Village

I feel great about it. It was long overdue. I thought — I didn’t love him as governor. Before all of the nursing home statistics that came out were kind of flawed, that kind of changed my notion of him more. So I didn’t really have strong opinions of him one way or the other. I think that they did a pretty good investigation.

Halz, Kips Bay

On Cuomo’s resignation: “Completely happy. I think he was doing actions that should never happen.”

On Cuomo resigning before most likely getting impeached: “I don’t think it was fair. I think it was kind of cowardly.”

Lloyd, Manhattan

I don’t think he will [resign] … Resign is just a white collar crime excuse for letting people get away with murder … He’s still getting a slap on the wrist period. And all that ‘he can still be charged’ c’mon we know what’s gonna happen … and even if he does get charged, they’re gonna send him to a federal prison where he’s gonna live in luxury.

