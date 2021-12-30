Our Top Stories of 2021 — 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2021 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage of a dizzying 12 months that saw Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo ejected from power while the pandemic raged on.

First, a quick but important note. We need your support. Please give what you can today. Whether it is $25, $50, $100, $200, $500 or more, every little bit helps. You can also become a recurring monthly donor and spread your support across the entire year. We operate on a modest budget and make every dollar go a long way. Whatever you can give makes all the difference.

In Solidarity,

The Staff of The Indypendent

P.S. You can donate online or write a check or money order to “The Indypendent” and send it to The Indypendent • 388 Atlantic Ave., 2nd Fl. • Brooklyn, NY 11217

The Best of The Indy 2021

Pandemic Life

Sex Workers & COVID

Olivia Riggio

How the MTA Uses the Pandemic to Freeze Out the Homeless

Jordan Teicher

Breaking Up With Fear

Nicholas Powers

​​Omicron Variant Underscores Why We Must Abolish Global Vaccine Apartheid

Costas Panayotakis

Criminal Justice, Policing & Drug Law Reform

The Gamble of His Life

Julian Guerrero & Danny Katch

We Can Defund the Police — Here’s How

Brandon West

Revelations of Lie-Witness Testimony Leaves Anthony Sims Murder Conviction in Doubt Two Decades Later

Theodore Hamm

Why Rikers Has Unraveled

Amba Guerguerian

Smoked Out: How Progressives Cornered Cuomo to Win Best-in-the-Nation Marijuana Reform Law

Steven Wishnia

Immigrant Rights

Cold as ICE: North Jersey Counties Rake in Millions from the Feds While Holding Immigrant Detainees in Subhuman Conditions

Amba Guerguerian with John Tarleton

At ICE’s Whim: Detained Immigrants Speak Out on Brutal Transfers

Amba Guerguerian

‘“I Always Wanted to be With My Kids”: Haitian Father of Four One Step Closer to Reversing Trump-Era Deportation’

Renée Feltz

Racial Justice

How Critical Race Theory Became the New Conservative Bogeyman

Linda Martîn Alcoff

Being Asian American in a Time of Rising Hate Forces Me to Face My Own Divided Feelings

Leia Doran

Black Mothers Matter

Neelu Shruti

QAnon Recycles Anti-Semitic Imagery to Sell Hatred

Nicholas Powers

Labor & The Economy

Ready for a Fresh Start: NY Laundry Workers are Fighting to Clean Up the Industry

Lachlan Hyatt

Taxi Drivers Launch Hunger Strike Outside of City Hall

Steven Wishnia

More Than an Economic Strike: Student Workers at Two Columbia Campuses Press Shared Demands

Lila Livingston

After the Pandemic: A Return to Capitalist Normalcy Will Only Create More Crises

Costas Panayotakis

What’s Really Causing Inflation & How We Should Deal With It

Paddy Quick

Why Americans Can’t Have Nice Things

Teddy Ostrow

Housing & Gentrification

Good Cause Eviction Tops Tenants’ 2022 Agenda

Steven Wishnia

Crown Heights Residents Fight to Save Associated Supermarket

Julia Thomas

The Free Market Will Never Provide Decent Housing for All

Alexa Avilés

NYCHA Tenants Call for Public Housing Boss to Be Bounced

Zion DeCoteau

New York Politics

In Queens City Council Race, It’s Billionaire Bullies vs. Bangladeshi Bernie Organizer

John Tarleton

From Brooklyn to Buffalo, Socialists are Organizing to Tax the Rich

Rob Katz

Why Cuomo Must Go: He’s Toxic and He’s Been a Drag on New York for Years

John Tarleton

Dianne Morales’ “Beautiful Mess’

Julia Thomas

In Homestretch of NYC Primary, 1% Plays Dirty

Theodore Hamm

Environment

Parks for the People

Olivia Riggio

Before We Can Fight for the Planet, We Need to Learn How to Talk With the Earth

Reverend Billy Talen

Rio Grande Valley Residents Scrambled to Survive Amid Texas Deep Freeze

Erin Sheridan

The Heat Is On: Sweeping Actions Urged Ahead of U.N. Climate Summit

Nancy Romer

International

After The Bombs Stop Falling, Gaza Struggles to Rebuild

Wafaa Aludaini

Reflections On This Year’s Palestine Day From a Former Israeli Refusenik

Charles Lenchner

“Sister, Please Hurry”: Afghan Women Journalists Fear Time Is Running Out to Escape

Madi Williamson

Against the Grain: India’s Farmers Confront Corporate Monopolies

Manvi Jalan

Put a Woman in Charge: Tanzania’s New President Changes Tanzania’s Covid Approach

Sophie Neiman

9/11 and Occupy

Contested Ground: 9/11, Occupy Wall Street and the Future of America

John Tarleton

How 9/11 Kneecapped a Movement

Rico Cleffi

What I Learned during the Forever Wars

Derek Ludovici

Twenty Years Later: How The World Trade Center Became a Monument to Greed and Power

Todd Fine

The Rise of Occupy Wall Street: The Movement Moment That Revived The U.S. Left

John Tarleton

Culture

Feminist Icons Revisited: New Biographies of Adrienne Rich and Andrea Dworkin Show Them in Their Full Complexity

Jessica Max Stein

Poor Queer Studies Enters Daily Life

Eleanor J. Bader

The Day I Was Doxxed by Rush Limbaugh (And the Life After)

Ash Marinaccio

Tear Down the System, Not Each Other

Nicholas Powers

Meet the New Bluestockings

Olivia Riggio

Alex Harsley’s Photography is a Portal to an Earlier New York

Amba Guerguerian

The Story of Hasidic Vilyamsburg

Bennett Baumer

Please support independent media today! Now celebrating its 22nd year publishing, The Indypendent is still standing but it’s not easy. Make a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home.