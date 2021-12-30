Our Top Stories of 2021 — 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2021 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage of a dizzying 12 months that saw Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo ejected from power while the pandemic raged on.
The Best of The Indy 2021
Pandemic Life
Sex Workers & COVID
Olivia Riggio
How the MTA Uses the Pandemic to Freeze Out the Homeless
Jordan Teicher
Breaking Up With Fear
Nicholas Powers
Omicron Variant Underscores Why We Must Abolish Global Vaccine Apartheid
Costas Panayotakis
Criminal Justice, Policing & Drug Law Reform
The Gamble of His Life
Julian Guerrero & Danny Katch
We Can Defund the Police — Here’s How
Brandon West
Revelations of Lie-Witness Testimony Leaves Anthony Sims Murder Conviction in Doubt Two Decades Later
Theodore Hamm
Why Rikers Has Unraveled
Amba Guerguerian
Smoked Out: How Progressives Cornered Cuomo to Win Best-in-the-Nation Marijuana Reform Law
Steven Wishnia
Immigrant Rights
Cold as ICE: North Jersey Counties Rake in Millions from the Feds While Holding Immigrant Detainees in Subhuman Conditions
Amba Guerguerian with John Tarleton
At ICE’s Whim: Detained Immigrants Speak Out on Brutal Transfers
Amba Guerguerian
‘“I Always Wanted to be With My Kids”: Haitian Father of Four One Step Closer to Reversing Trump-Era Deportation’
Renée Feltz
Racial Justice
How Critical Race Theory Became the New Conservative Bogeyman
Linda Martîn Alcoff
Being Asian American in a Time of Rising Hate Forces Me to Face My Own Divided Feelings
Leia Doran
Black Mothers Matter
Neelu Shruti
QAnon Recycles Anti-Semitic Imagery to Sell Hatred
Nicholas Powers
Labor & The Economy
Ready for a Fresh Start: NY Laundry Workers are Fighting to Clean Up the Industry
Lachlan Hyatt
Taxi Drivers Launch Hunger Strike Outside of City Hall
Steven Wishnia
More Than an Economic Strike: Student Workers at Two Columbia Campuses Press Shared Demands
Lila Livingston
After the Pandemic: A Return to Capitalist Normalcy Will Only Create More Crises
Costas Panayotakis
What’s Really Causing Inflation & How We Should Deal With It
Paddy Quick
Why Americans Can’t Have Nice Things
Teddy Ostrow
Housing & Gentrification
Good Cause Eviction Tops Tenants’ 2022 Agenda
Steven Wishnia
Crown Heights Residents Fight to Save Associated Supermarket
Julia Thomas
The Free Market Will Never Provide Decent Housing for All
Alexa Avilés
NYCHA Tenants Call for Public Housing Boss to Be Bounced
Zion DeCoteau
New York Politics
In Queens City Council Race, It’s Billionaire Bullies vs. Bangladeshi Bernie Organizer
John Tarleton
From Brooklyn to Buffalo, Socialists are Organizing to Tax the Rich
Rob Katz
Why Cuomo Must Go: He’s Toxic and He’s Been a Drag on New York for Years
John Tarleton
Dianne Morales’ “Beautiful Mess’
Julia Thomas
In Homestretch of NYC Primary, 1% Plays Dirty
Theodore Hamm
Environment
Parks for the People
Olivia Riggio
Before We Can Fight for the Planet, We Need to Learn How to Talk With the Earth
Reverend Billy Talen
Rio Grande Valley Residents Scrambled to Survive Amid Texas Deep Freeze
Erin Sheridan
The Heat Is On: Sweeping Actions Urged Ahead of U.N. Climate Summit
Nancy Romer
International
After The Bombs Stop Falling, Gaza Struggles to Rebuild
Wafaa Aludaini
Reflections On This Year’s Palestine Day From a Former Israeli Refusenik
Charles Lenchner
“Sister, Please Hurry”: Afghan Women Journalists Fear Time Is Running Out to Escape
Madi Williamson
Against the Grain: India’s Farmers Confront Corporate Monopolies
Manvi Jalan
Put a Woman in Charge: Tanzania’s New President Changes Tanzania’s Covid Approach
Sophie Neiman
9/11 and Occupy
Contested Ground: 9/11, Occupy Wall Street and the Future of America
John Tarleton
How 9/11 Kneecapped a Movement
Rico Cleffi
What I Learned during the Forever Wars
Derek Ludovici
Twenty Years Later: How The World Trade Center Became a Monument to Greed and Power
Todd Fine
The Rise of Occupy Wall Street: The Movement Moment That Revived The U.S. Left
John Tarleton
Culture
Feminist Icons Revisited: New Biographies of Adrienne Rich and Andrea Dworkin Show Them in Their Full Complexity
Jessica Max Stein
Poor Queer Studies Enters Daily Life
Eleanor J. Bader
The Day I Was Doxxed by Rush Limbaugh (And the Life After)
Ash Marinaccio
Tear Down the System, Not Each Other
Nicholas Powers
Meet the New Bluestockings
Olivia Riggio
Alex Harsley’s Photography is a Portal to an Earlier New York
Amba Guerguerian
The Story of Hasidic Vilyamsburg
Bennett Baumer
