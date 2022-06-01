Prakash Churaman Wins Freedom After Epic 7-Year Legal Battle

Prakash Churaman’s legal odyssey began at age 15 when he was snatched from his home and coerced by NYPD detectives into confessing to a murder he insists he didn’t commit.

Churaman would spend six years behind bars. He waiting four years on Rikers Island for a trial, enduring a conviction that was reversed on appeal and then later a year of home detention monitored by an ankle monitor. All the while, prosecutors geared up for a retrial that could have landed Churaman in prison for the rest of his life.

On Monday, the now 22-year-old Guyanese immigrant’s long ordeal suddenly ended when the Queens District Attorney’s office announced they were dropping all charges. It was Churaman’s 97th and final court hearing in the long-running case.

“This is the last time I’m gonna be in this courthouse,” he told stunned supporters as he headed toward the building’s exit. When he walked into the sunlight a moment later, he shouted, “I’m free! I can go wherever I want now!”

What Others Are Saying

🍾🍾🍾

A toast to freedom!! 🎉



After 7 years of torture Prakash is FREE!

Prakash and the people fought back



AND WON!! pic.twitter.com/mFfy9LaJ7X — DRUM #FreePrakashChuraman (@DesisRisingUp) June 6, 2022

I keep replaying this video again and again.



Hard to believe how the chant went from “Free Prakash!” to “Prakash is Free!” in just one hour.



What a beautiful day, what an inspiring man, and what a movement he’s led.



📸: @DesisRisingUp pic.twitter.com/7HIRD6XZSi — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 6, 2022

After years of rallies, advocacy, and fighting an unjust criminal justice system, the Queens DA has dropped all charges against Prakash Churaman. After six years and a childhood lost to Rikers, Prakash will return home tonight a free man. pic.twitter.com/QC8hyrjn7g — Shahana Hanif 🦾 (@ShahanaFromBK) June 7, 2022

What an incredible story of investigative journalism, organizing, perseverance, and advocacy.



After more than half of a decade at Rikers Island, Prakash Churaman, a young man from Queens has been exonerated. https://t.co/bYgm4CaGoz — Jason Barefoot (@barefoot_jason_) June 6, 2022

Prakash spent 5 years incarcerated fighting his case, another couple on house arrest as the Queens DA tried to put him in prison for the rest of his life. He’s free now, but what does the City, the State, the Queens DA owe him now. #FreePrakash — Nick Encalada-Malinowski (@nwmalinowski) June 6, 2022

