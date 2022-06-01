Prakash Churaman Wins Freedom After Epic 7-Year Legal Battle

Facing growing public scrutiny, Queens DA office drops all charges in controversial case that featured a coerced confession from a 15-year-old suspect.
Prakash Churaman’s legal odyssey began at age 15 when he was snatched from his home and coerced by NYPD detectives into confessing to a murder he insists he didn’t commit.
Churaman would spend six years behind bars. He waiting four years on Rikers Island for a trial, enduring a conviction that was reversed on appeal and then later a year of home detention monitored by an ankle monitor. All the while, prosecutors geared up for a retrial that could have landed Churaman in prison for the rest of his life.
On Monday, the now 22-year-old Guyanese immigrant’s long ordeal suddenly ended when the Queens District Attorney’s office announced they were dropping all charges. It was Churaman’s 97th and final court hearing in the long-running case.
“This is the last time I’m gonna be in this courthouse,” he told stunned supporters as he headed toward the building’s exit. When he walked into the sunlight a moment later, he shouted, “I’m free! I can go wherever I want now!”
