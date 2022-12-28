Our Top Stories of 2022 – 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2022 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage of a dizzying 12 months that saw the fall of Roe, the rise of a militant new labor movement and so much more.

The Best of The Indy 2022

NYC Government

Welcome to Eric Adams’ Fear Factory

By John Teufel

This Month in Eric Adams: The Mayor Extends the Blue Wall of Silence to the Whole of City Government

By John Tuefel

Carlina Rivera and the Untold History of How East River Park Was Destroyed

By John Tarleton

Broken Promise: Mayor’s Plan to Shift 250,000 Retired City Workers to Privatized Health Insurance Heads to City Council

By Steven Wishnia

Elections

Socialism Spreads Upstate, One Door Knock at a Time

Theodore Hamm

South Brooklyn, Staten Island Activists Take Aim at NYC’s MAGA Congresswoman

Manny Jalonschi

How the New York Democrats’ Midterm Debacle Unfolded and What Comes Next

By John Tarleton

Labor

As Historic Election Begins, Meet the Workers Who Built a Union at Amazon’s Staten Island Complex

By Amba Guerguerian

Labor of Love: EWOC is Pioneering a New Model for Empowering Workers

By Amba Guerguerian

Workers at Dual Starbucks-Amazon Go Store Take on Union-Busting Giants

By Dylan Rice

NY Farmworker Overtime Laws Are Changing, But Only at a Snail’s Pace

By Simon Davis-Cohen

NYC’s “Delivery Boys” Band Together to Protect Themselves from E-bike Theft, Traffic Accidents

By Dashiell Allen

Hundreds of Part-Time Faculty at The New School Strike After Months of Negotiation

By Safiyah Riddle

Amazon Labor Union Newspaper Revives Independent Labor Press

By Katie Pruden

When Our Great-Great-Grandmothers Led Historic Strikes Against Their Bosses & The Patriarchy

By Eleanor J. Bader

Tenants’ Rights, Housing & Homelessness

Eviction Thwarted: Brooklyn Community Successfully Mobilizes to Defend Family Facing Removal From Their Home

By Amba Guerguerian

Homeless New Yorkers Respond to Mayor’s Plan to Boot Them from Subway System

By Jenna Gaudino with Sue Brisk

Manhattan Bridge Encampment Evicted as City Plows Ahead with Homeless Sweeps

By Yastika Guru & Amba Guerguerian

Kingston Rent Guidelines Board Cuts Rents by 15%

By Steven Wishnia

Race, Policing and Criminal Justice

Is Eric Adams Playing Black Voters?

By Nicholas Powers

Dirty NYPD Detective Responsible for 15 False Convictions Back on the Stand as Judge Reviews 1988 Murder Conviction?

By Theodore Hamm

Media Attention is Growing on Prakash Churaman’s Case, and the Judge isn’t Happy

By Danny Katch & Julian Guerrero

Anthony Sims is Coming Home

By Theodore Hamm

Immigration

One Moldovan Village’s Response to the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

By Lindsay Myers

Welcoming The Stranger: An Interview with New York Immigration Coalition’s Murad Awawdeh

By Renée Feltz

Little Amal Comes to NYC

By Jessica Max Stein

Abortion Rights

What I Learned at The Crisis Pregnancy Center

By Yastika Guru with Amba Guerguerian

Defend Our Clinics! Photo Story

By Nina Berman

An Abortion Doctor’s Story

By Melanie MacLennan

Red State Report: In Post-Roe Idaho, Pro-Choicers Make a Stand Against Dystopia

By Erin Sheridan

Abortion Throughout History: From Ancient Greece to Post-Roe America

By Molly Morrow

LGBTQ

‘The People’s Beach’ is a Queer Landmark That Deserves to Live On

By Nicky Yeager

NYPD Arrests 9 Trans-Rights Protesters Outside Anti-Trans Event

By Katie Pruden

New Free Youth Camp Taught by and for Trans and Queer Artists

Eleaner J. Bader

Queer & Trans NYCers Respond to Colorado Springs Mass Shooting

Blake McMillan

Energy and Environment

Beyond Con Ed: For New York, Public Power is the Past and the Future

By Lachlan Hyatt & John Tarleton

Extinction Rebellion Urges Revolt Against Climate Inaction

By Nancy Hoch

Health, Education & Economy

COVID and the View from the Global South

By Manvi Jalan

Students Still Want to Read Books but NYC’s Public School Libraries Are Being Forgotten

By Ben Mankoff

Money, Money, Money

By Bennett Baumer

Why Workers Need Unions to Counter the Power of Their Employers

By Paddy Quick

International

Welcome to the New Cold War and the Return of Nuclear Brinkmanship

By John Tarleton

Green Tide Rising in Latin America

By Laura Carlsen

Cuba Journey: Resisting the Blockade, 60 Years Later

By Julia Thomas

Sri Lankan People’s Movement Makes a Splash, But Now What?

By Amba Guerguerian

Culture

Is It Okay to Laugh? We Talk Comedy in a Time of Covid and Rising Fascism with Political Comedian Francesca Fiorentini

By John Tarleton

Reverend Billy’s Revelations: Holiday Shopping

Reverend Billy Talen

Human History, Retold by David Graeber

By Steven Sherman

A Charles Dickens Classic Recast in 21st Century Appalachia

By Jessica Max Stein

Mourning the Love of One’s Life

By Karen Malpede

Remembering the Sixties Generation

By Nicholas Powers



Conspiracy Theories, Then and Now

By Rosa Marín