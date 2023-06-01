Rival Democratic Party Factions Fight for Open Harlem City Council Seat

Exonerated 5 member Yusef Salaam is easily the most progressive candidate in a race that also features two veteran state legislators.

If Rip Van Winkle fell asleep in the 1980s and woke up in June 2023, the price of rent in Central Harlem would shock him. Although the area’s median income is only $48,000, the median one-bedroom apartment currently goes for $2,650 per month.

A three-way race that features a high-profile newcomer, a close ally of the party machine and a state assemblymember who voted against the Reproductive Health Act in 2019.

The current race for City Council pits two veterans of the Harlem old guard running away from their Albany positions versus a high-profile newcomer backed by Manhattan’s longtime Democratic Party boss. Call it Uptown Shakespeare.

Harlem’s political elite clearly did not like City Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan, the next-gen socialist who announced in mid-May that she would not run for reelection in Council District 9, although her name will remain on the June 27 primary ballot. Unlike the older leadership, Richardson Jordan was passionate in her commitment to addressing the affordability crisis faced by longtime Harlemites.

Assemblymember (and former City Councilmember) Inez Dickens, who turns 74 in July, is a protégé of former Congressman Charles Rangel. The same goes for party boss Keith Wright, but he and Dickens are not allies. Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who defeated Wright for Rangel’s seat, is backing Dickens even though he was a Rangel foe.

Al Taylor, who will be 66 in August, is an Assemblyman from Upper Manhattan and similarly no fan of the party leader.

A poster for City Council candidate Inez Dickens appears in the window of a Harlem storefront. John Tarleton

The newcomer, of course, is Exonerated 5 member Yusef Salaam, whom Wright recruited to run. Salaam, 49, is easily the most progressive candidate in the race.

Like Adams, Dickens has strong ties to COBA, the Rikers corrections officers’ union that has endorsed and donated money to her campaign. Dickens recently told the Jim Owles Democratic Club that rather than close Rikers, “it might make more sense to rehabilitate the existing facilities” there. That is music to the ears of COBA but not the LGBTQ+ activist Owles Club, which endorsed Salaam.

Because he was only 15 at the time of his arrest for the Central Park jogger assault, Salaam did not go to Rikers. But he most certainly knows the scars caused by incarceration. Salaam supports the plan to close Rikers by 2027 and is critical of the Adams administration’s failure to move “quickly enough” to meet that timetable.

Open New York, the YIMBY group founded by developers, also backs Salaam. On the trail, Salaam has called attention to the affordability crisis, but his platform lacks specifics. Dickens, meanwhile, makes dubious claims regarding the success of her “negotiating skills” in addressing Harlem’s housing needs. A decade ago, then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio placed Dickens on his “Worst Landlords’ Watch-List” because of violations at the Lenox Avenue apartment building her family owned.

While in the Assembly, Al Taylor’s position on abortion has come under fire. In 2019, he voted against the Reproductive Health Act, which strengthened abortion rights in New York. The church where he is a pastor also refused to perform same-sex marriages. Such positions may play well with some older Black voters. But there is also a growing number of liberal white voters in the district, which extends from Central Park to Strivers’ Row.

Taylor tells The Indypendent that he is the most “passionate” candidate in the race. “I am a lifelong Harlemite, and I have seen the struggles and triumphs of our people up close — as a troubled teen under arrest, a veteran looking for my next job, a minister and a public servant.” Whether that message will resonate with younger voters or newcomers is unclear.

Heading into the homestretch, Dickens and Taylor are on solid financial footing. The city’s 8-1 matching funds mean that each candidate will have at least $125,000 on hand. Salaam’s boost from those funds will bring him to roughly $30,000 but his campaign assures The Indy that “he will have more than enough to win.”

Unlike most first-time City Council candidates, Salaam has significant name recognition. Richardson Jordan’s exit from the race opened up the progressive lane. Barring an unexpected alliance between Dickens and Taylor, ranked-choice voting most likely will benefit Salaam.

The key, as always, is turnout. Although Harlem is one of the more politically-active parts of the city, there is no citywide race that will generate voter enthusiasm. The prevailing sense among campaign insiders is that low turnout (e.g. less than 10,000) benefits Dickens, who can rely on her base of older people to cast ballots. But if turnout exceeds 10,000, Salaam stands a good chance.

A Salaam victory, of course, would be a big win for Keith Wright. The degree to which the novice politican would then answer to the party boss is an open question. Only the Bard knows what will happen in the next act.