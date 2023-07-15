Second Half of July Events Calendar

SAT JULY 15 • DOORS 7PM, SHOW 8PM • FREE

BRIC CELEBRATES BROOKLYN: MARCIA GRIFFITHS, BROWN RICE FAMILY & DJ MISS HAP SELAM

Marcia Griffiths, known affectionately as the Empress of Reggae, takes listeners on a journey through her expansive 40-year career. From inspiring the legendary Electric Slide dance with her hit “Electric Boogie” to her dazzling performances, Griffiths is a true living reggae legend. Brown Rice Family, a Brooklyn-based Roots Music band whose eight members hail from across the globe, draw from their diverse backgrounds to create vibrant and colorful soundscapes. Dj Miss Hap Selam spins for all during this family-friendly night of music! The venue would like to remind attendants that there will be a limited amount of chairs available, but feel free to bring your own. For Deaf/ hard of hearing communities, an ASL interpreter will be available at the left side of the stage. It’s not too late to reserve tickets!

Lena Horne Bandshell

9th St. & Prospect Park West

Brooklyn

THURS JULY 20

6PM • FREE

BOOK LAUNCH: HARVESTING FREEDOM: THE LIFE OF A MIGRANT WORKER IN CANADA

With author Gabriel Allahdua in conversation with NYC-based worker leaders. When Gabriel Allahdua applied to the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program in Canada, he thought he would be leaving his home in St. Lucia to work in a country with a sterling human rights reputation and commitment to multiculturalism. Instead, breakneck quotas and a culture of fear dominated his four years in a mega-greenhouse in Ontario. Harvesting Freedom shows Canada’s place in the long history of slavery, colonialism and inequality that has linked the Caribbean to the wider world for half a millennium — but also the tireless determination of Caribbean people to fight for their freedom.”

The People’s Forum

320 West 37th St.

Manhattan

THRU OCTOBER 2023

5PM–9PM • FREE

CASA DE TANGO: TANGO IN THE PARK

This season join Anthony Blackwell as he hosts free Argentine Tango classes in the park from 5:30 pm to 6 pm on Mondays and Thursdays. Argentine Tango dancing will be open to the public from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. The Monday class and dance will take place at Stuyvesant Square Park at 15th St. and Second Ave. in Manhattan. On Thursday, class will be at the King Jagiello Monument in Central Park at 79th St. For rain, Thursday’s class will be rescheduled to 6 p.m. at the Dairy Visitor Center inside Central Park at E 65th St.

Stuyvesant Square Park &

Central Park

Manhattan

SUN JULY 30

6:30 PM–9:30 PM • FREE

QUEENS OVERBOARD: DRAG IN THE HEART OF CONEY ISLAND

Coney Island Brewery presents Queens Overboard: Coney Island Baby! Join residential hostess Dreama Belle, along with Betty Whitecastle, Lyra Vega and DJ Cameron Cole for an incredible evening of entertainment! Mingle with the queens starting at 6:30 p.m. The show will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 21+ Only Event. Come join in night of fun!

Coney Island Brewery

1904 Surf Ave.

Brooklyn

SAT JULY 29–SUN JULY 30 • 11 AM–6 PM • FREE

12TH ANNUAL NEW YORK CITY POETRY FESTIVAL

Every summer, The New York City Poetry Festival invites poetry organizations, collectives, admirers, and practitioners of all shapes and sizes to Governors Island to listen learn, play, and rejoice in the glory of poetry. This year the festival will be headlined by Danez Smith, Franny Choi, Saeed Jones and Torrin A. Greathouse. All heavily acclaimed poets in their own rights.

Colonels Row

Governors Island

JULY 12–29 • $20

THE STONE AT THE NEW SCHOOL

The Stone, located in The New School Glass Box Theatre is a not-for-profit-performance initiative dedicated to experimental and avant-garde music. There are three upcoming performances by resident musicians. Jessica Pavone July 12–15, then Suphala July 19–22 (Due to planned maintenance of their regular space, that week’s performances will be held in Stiefel Hall, which is on the fourth floor of the same building), and finally, Zoh Amba July 26–29. All performances will start at 8:30 p.m.

The Stone at The New School Glass Box Theatre 55

55 W. 13th St.

Manhattan

JUNE 23–OCTOBER 22, 2023

MUSEUM HOURS: 11AM–6 PM, CLOSED MON & TUES • FREE–$25, conditions depending

EXHIBIT: AFRICA FASHION

Making its North American debut in Brooklyn, Africa Fashion is the largest-ever presentation of the subject: more than 180 works, including standout pieces from the Brooklyn Museum’s collections. Over 40 designers and artists hailing from 20 African countries — from the vanguards who first gained worldwide attention, such as Kofi Ansah from Ghana and Nigeria’s Shade Thomas-Fahm, to the newest generation of cutting-edge creatives, like as Thebe Magugu in South Africa and Gouled Ahmed in Djibouti. Many of their works are on view for the first time in the United States. The Brooklyn Museum is offering a call for participation to their Brooklyn community acknowledging that the borough is home to one of the country’s most dynamic African diasporic communities. Visitors may share photos and short videos via social media to showcase what African Fashion represents to them.

Brooklyn Museum

200 Eastern Parkway

Brooklyn

THRU AUGUST 19 & SEPTEMBER 16–OCTOBER 28

EVERY SATURDAY • 5 PM–MIDNIGHT • FREE

THE QUEENS NIGHT MARKET

An open-air night market in Queens, featuring up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art and food. The family-friendly event offers small-scale cultural performances, that celebrate the rich cultural diversity and heritage of NYC and Queens.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

4701 111th St.

Queens

SUNDAYS • 4:30 PM

LOWER EAST SIDE FOOD NOT BOMBS

Serving free vegan meals every Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the southwest corner of Tompkins Square Park (E. 7th St. & Ave. A). If you are interested in getting involved in food preparation, DM their instagram account @lesfoodnotbombs.

Tompkins Square Park

Manhattan

