Indypendent to Host Palestine Solidarity Night This Saturday at Starr Bar

In the past week, two pro-Palestinian student groups at Columbia were banned from campus after holding a non-violent protest. At Hunter College, the administration canceled a screening of a documentary movie by two Jewish American filmmakers about how young American Jews like themselves are raised in a stifling environment that demands unthinking loyalty to Israel after being deluged by angry emails. And in Washington, D.C, 90 anti-war demonstrators were injured when cops attacked a candlelight vigil outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The drive to shut down free speech and any criticism of Israel couldn’t be clearer. Even in times like these, silence is a choice. And so is its opposite. In that spirit, we’re hosting a Palestine solidarity night this Saturday at Starr Bar in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

It will be a space for conversations, camaraderie and incredible performances. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for mixing and mingling. At 6:30, we will screen Roadmap to Apartheid to be followed at 8 p.m. by an amazing all-star panel discussion. Our panelists include renowned post-colonial scholar Mahmood Mamdani; Riham Barghouti, a leader in the BDS movement; Nerdeen Kiswani of Within Our Lifetime; Elik Elhanan, the grandson of an Israeli general & co-founder of Combatants for Peace; and Eva Borgwardt, national spokesperson for If Not Now who appeared on Democracy Now this morning. In the second half of our program, we’ll have live music from Mariam Elhajli, Quese IMC and Divine 7RGB.

