Man Falsely Convicted of Malcolm X’s Murder Files Groundbreaking Lawsuit to Expose FBI’s COINTELPRO Abuses

Muhammad Aziz was falsely convicted in Malcolm X’s 1965 murder and exonerated in 2021. His $40 million lawsuit names 19 FBI officials involved in the incident, investigation and cover-up, including former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

A flurry of news outlets reported last week’s filing of a $40 million federal lawsuit on behalf of Muhammad Aziz, who was exonerated for the 1965 murder of Malcolm X in late 2021. Most of the stories focused solely on the suit’s allegations regarding the FBI’s cover-up of its own role, thus ignoring the larger implications of the case.

Rather than simply expose the actions of J. Edgar Hoover and company in the murder of Malcolm X, Aziz’s legal team seeks to spotlight the “pattern and practice” of the FBI’s infamous COINTELPRO program of the civil-rights/Black-power era.

As described by Aziz’s lead attorney David Shanies in the filing, COINTELPRO aimed to “disrupt” and “instigate violence” in order to “destroy groups or enemies perceived to be threats to the status quo, including the Nation of Islam, the Black Panthers and other Black activist organizations.”

‘The boldest and most audacious effort yet to determine the nature and extent of the FBI’s role in the assassination of Malcolm X.’

Before he left office at the end of 2021, then-Manhattan DA Cy Vance, Jr. initiated the exoneration of both Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, two of the three men convicted for the murder of Malcolm X. During its review of the case, Vance’s office uncovered a substantial amount of exculpatory information withheld by the FBI at the time of the trial in 1966.

Hoover’s deputies appeared determined to protect William Bradley, aka William 25X, one of the five men from the Newark mosque of the Nation of Islam that carried out the murder at the Audubon Ballroom. According to the current filing, the FBI did not inform the Manhattan DA’s office that at least two witnesses described a gunman who appeared to be Bradley.

Aziz’s lawsuit names 19 FBI officials involved in the incident, investigation and cover-up, including Hoover as well as another familiar name in the organization, Mark Felt. The bureau’s Chief Inspector at the time of Malcolm’s murder, Felt later became the main source of leaks in the Watergate scandal. So much for law enforcement heroes.

The filing also questions the extent of Bradley’s relationship with the FBI. He had been on the bureau’s radar for at least two years prior to the assassination. Four years after X’s murder, Bradley participated in an armed bank robbery in New Jersey. Although his accomplice got 25 years, Bradley went free after the Department of Justice intervened.

After uncovering Bradley’s FBI connections over a decade ago, independent researcher Abdur-Rahman Muhammad shared his findings with the late Columbia University professor Manning Marable. Marable then included the allegation that Bradley may have been an informant at the time of the 1965 murder in Marable’s landmark 2011 biography of X. Muhammad repeats that charge in Who Killed Malcolm X?, the 2020 Netflix series that prompted Vance’s office to open its investigation.

In order to illustrate the pattern of COINTELPRO operations, Aziz’s complaint details the FBI’s role in the cases of Black Panther leaders Geronimo Pratt and Fred Hampton. It also addresses the bureau’s use of informants in prosecuting members of the American Indian Movement after Wounded Knee. The filing then cites a Massachusetts case from the late 1960s in which the FBI’s reliance on a mafia informant led to the wrongful conviction of four men.

“This is the boldest and most audacious effort yet to determine the nature and extent of the FBI’s role in the assassination of Malcolm X,” says attorney Ron Kuby, whose mentor William Kunstler represented Aziz in the 1970s. “I wish Bill Kunstler were here to see it.” Shanies tells TheIndypendent that in the best-case scenario, the DoJ will begin the discovery phase of the case in about three months. The worst-case scenario, of course, is that government lawyers will drag it out for years.