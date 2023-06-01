Reverend Billy’s Revelations

Dear Rev,

Sometimes when we’re on the streets with all the opposition shouting, I wonder what happened to graciousness or restraint. Is it even possible these days? Can you imagine… courtesy?

HACKETT

Flatbush, BK

Yes there are standards, even in today’s world.

With conservatives, friendliness is often more powerful than aggression. Try it! Add fearlessness to the friendliness and you can break down MAGA types. With police, my advice is to make them laugh or show any outward emotion at all, and things get better. You know so many of the cops are damaged veterans, and many are very lonely.

Democrats who bank at Chase and want their kids to go to Harvard — now they are the lying scum of the Earth and are beyond the reach of courtesy. Hackett, my best advice is to Will Smith ‘em in the face… Then hose ‘em down with diseased excrement from the pollution of their own factories while screaming “IN 2023 MODERATION IS MURDER!” Of course, the factory part takes research.

Good luck!

REV

• • •

Dear Sir,

I find as the news comes in that NOTHING IS TRUE! Words are not what they used to be. The stupidest ads are as truth-telling as Joe Biden. We’re living inside a swarm of falsehoods. Please address this situation. But then again, will I believe you?

AMEYA

Binghamton, NY

Dear Ameya,

I believe YOU! You are telling the truth. But you know, calling it all a lie is the easy part — of course it’s all a lie. Militarism is based on lies. (Iraq was launched with a comedy sketch. Afghanistan had no explanation at all.) Religions offer God narratives that are outright nonsense, but like the wars millions of innocents suffer pain and early death as a result. And we carry the psychic weight of saturation advertising throughout our day, scores of simultaneous product claims assaulting us, delivered by 70-foot tall supermodels from the sides of buildings.

We walk around in a conspiracy theory the size of the atmosphere. No wonder that we don’t seem to believe that the monster storms and wildfires actually happen. The fascinating question is, how would we get the truth across to each other? How do we take a truth and carry it to our fellow humans? When the truth comes to us, and it might be the key to Peace, it might be a decisive step toward Justice. Do we hear it in a loving whisper, or in a scream from the Earth?

Yours Truly!

BILLY

REVEREND BILLY TALEN IS THE PASTOR OF THE CHURCH OF STOP SHOPPING. HAVE A QUESTION FOR THE REVEREND? EMAIL REVBILLY@REVBILLY.COM AND UNBUR- DEN YOUR SOUL.