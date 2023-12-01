Movie Review: Roadmap to Apartheid Explores Parallels between South Africa and Israel

This 2012 documentary has become a go-to source for understanding the root causes of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

When Hamas entered Israel on Oct. 7, most mainstream media outlets described the well- orchestrated massacre as an unprovoked assault on innocent kibbutzniks and concert goers. This, of course, ignored the context of the horrific carnage — Israel’s 75-year history of dispossession, deprivation and violence against the millions of Palestinians who live in the Holy Land.

Roadmap to Apartheid, an 11-year-old film, is an instructive and timely corrective. The film juxtaposes the reality of life in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza with the apartheid regime that existed in South Africa between 1948 and 1994. In the latter case, white Afrikaners exerted complete economic, political, and social control over the country’s majority-Black population and suppressed resistance by every means they had. But neither mass incarceration nor the creation of separate townships for the disenfranchised were able to keep world opinion from seeing the evils of apartheid; in the end, international boycotts, divestment and sanctions turned the tide from acceptance of white supremacy to support for Black freedom.

Fifty-five percent of suicide bombers turned to violence after their homes were demolished by the IDF, a grim statistic that underscores the futility of refusing to broker coexistence.

The parallels with Israel are unmistakable. And while the film could have interrogated anti-Semitism and the reasons Zionists want a homeland in the Middle East more thoroughly, it otherwise provides a cogent overview of the region and the political turmoil that has roiled it for more than seven decades.

As the film unfolds, viewers see the ways in which Zionism has twisted the desire for a safe haven for Jews into a catastrophe for Palestinians, with home demolitions, a denial of electricity, clean water, work permits and medical care used as weapons to weaken the Arab population. What’s more, checkpoints that stall traffic and limit travel, along with separate roads for Jews and Palestinians, make clear why unequal governance has sparked Palestinian rebellion and triggered long-standing violence.

Indeed, Roadmap to Apartheid’s filming of daily indignities is gut-wrenching, exposing the overt brutality of Israeli Defense Force soldiers — many of them teenagers — including random ID checks and car searches that often turn into shouting or shoving matches. This is then compared with the free movement of Jewish settlers who are able to go wherever they please, whenever they please.

As former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (who served as PM from 1974-1977 and from 1992-1995) told reporters nearly 30 years ago, the goal was — and remains — to force Palestinians to “voluntarily” leave Gaza and the West Bank.

Needless to say, that plan has fallen flat. In fact, as the film reports, Israeli oppression has done the opposite, instead serving as a catalyst for Palestinian resistance. Israeli peace activist Jeff Halpern tells the filmmakers a fact that illustrates this reality: Fifty-five percent of suicide bombers turned to violence after their homes were demolished by the IDF, a grim statistic that underscores the futility of refusing to broker coexistence.

Coexistence, however, remains elusive, perhaps even more so now than when Roadmap to Apartheid was first released. Nonetheless, world events are often unpredictable. After all, apartheid’s downfall came fairly quickly once an international movement came together to isolate the country, an outcome that many believe will also befall Israel.

Perhaps it will. Time will tell if Palestine will be free or if the fear of complete annihilation will force both Israelis and Palestinians to find a way to live together. Like the anti-apartheid movement of

the 1990s, people the world over are demanding change, in this case a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and an end to the carnage that is taking place in Gaza. Moreover, they are demanding a negotiated settlement that will provide safety and security to the region.

Unfortunately, Roadmap to Apartheid does not offer a roadmap to peace in the Middle East. But it does show the power of mass mobilizations and international solidarity to pressure governments to cede power and right wrongs. Inshallah, the

cries and protests of today’s peace movement will lead to lasting justice for both Israelis and Palestinians. Inshallah, the cycle of death, property destruction, environmental calamity and torment will end, and nations will finally turn swords into plowshares, making war no more.

Roadmap to Apartheid

Directed by Ana Noguera & Eron Davidson Narrated by Alice Walker

Journeyman Pictures, Ubuntu Films, 2012, 96 minutes

Available for free on youtube.com. Available to rent or buy on Prime Video.