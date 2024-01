Palestine-Israel Indy Radio Coverage Since Oct. 7

Since Hamas’ broke through the borders of Gaza and committed its bloody attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel responded with a genocidal bombing campaign, we’ve been covering the war on Gaza on The Indypendent News Hour which airs Tuesdays 5-6 pm on WBAI-99.5 FM and streaming on wbai.org. Coverage appears in reverse chronological order.

Palestinian Christians are Under Attack, Too (Dec. 26)

Jonathan Kuttab is the executive director of Friends of Sabeel North America, an unapologetic Christian voice for Palestine. We speak about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine (like Christmas attacks in Bethlehem), including those against Christian Palestinians.

Comparing History: Armenia and Palestine (Dec. 26)

We speak with Dr. Bedross Matossian about the Armenian genocide, the current ethnic cleansing of Armenians from the Artsakh territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the oppression Armenian Palestinians face in Palestine.

Palestinian Resistance: Riham Barghouti Q&A (Dec. 8)

A conversation with Riham Barghouti, founding member of the BDS movement that came out of Palestine in 2005 and founding member of Adalah-NY here in NYC.

Free Speech at CUNY Under Attack (Dec. 5)

For the past few months, the City University of New has been a flashpoint in the battle over campus free speech during a time of war. We learn more about it all from Tami Gold, Professor of Film and Media Studies at Hunter College; Johanna Fernandez, Professor of History at Baruch College and author of The Young Lords: A Radical History; and Safa Khan, a student at Baruch College.

Art as Resistance: Gaza Monologues, Performed Globally (Nov. 28)

We speak with radical theater creator Ash Marinaccio about worldwide performances yesterday, including here in New York, of the Gaza Monologues, a non-fiction play that brings to life the voices of the children of Gaza and was created by the Palestinian-led Ashtar Theater.

Hunter College Cancels ‘Israelism’ Screening, Growing Crackdown on Free Speech (Nov. 21)

We turn to Hunter College, one of the crown jewels of the City University of New York, where a shocking act of censorship has rocked the campus and underscored the intense crackdown on pro-Palestine speech taking place throughout academia.

New Yorkers Protest for Palestine on Election Day 2023 (Nov. 7)

On Election Day in New York City, thousands of people made their voices heard on the steps of City Hall. Protestors demanded President Biden and other elected officials call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They also demanded a free Palestine.

Jewish Anti-War Activist Ellen Davidson: Israel is an Apartheid State (Nov. 7)

We interview Ellen Davidson; a longtime contributing editor to The Indypendent, anti-war activist, and Jewish anti-zionist who has traveled multiple times to the West Bank; about an article she wrote in our November issue titled “What Does it Mean to Call Israel an Apartheid State?”

Palestine/Israel Updates with The Indypendent (Oct. 17)

We get updates from an on-the-ground reporter in Gaza who we’ve been following, as well as talk about Palestinian solidarity movements across the globe and take a call from a listener.

Context + Perspectives on Palestine-Israel with The Indypendent (Oct. 10)

John Tarleton and Amba Guerguerian discuss the shocking events in Israel and the Gaza Strip from the past few days and what may lie ahead. There’s a lot to unpack there.