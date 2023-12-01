These Are Our Streets: Finding Home in Bay Ridge’s Little Palestine

For Palestinians who can’t return to their homeland, Little Palestine in Bay Ridge is the next best thing.

The first thing I do when I step off the R train and onto the platform at Bay Ridge Avenue is yank my keffiyeh out from the bottom of my backpack. Wearing the keffiyeh here is almost as ordinary as seeing a passerby don Nike Air Force 1s. Nobody gives you a second look — let alone a hard time. But then again, there are plenty of visions in Bay Ridge that one would not likely find outside of the tight-knit community in southern Brooklyn.

There’s a makeshift al fresco arrangement on the sidewalk outside of a Gourmet Deli and Grill; elderly men sit in a circle sipping steaming tea and screaming about war and America. “Slow down habibi!” cry a group of boys as their friend runs ahead of them — a basketball lodged snugly under his armpit. A woman, decked out in an Al-Aqsa-Mosque-themed abaya, pushes a stroller down Fifth avenue. This is the whimsy of Little Palestine — it is an alternate America, a place where one is just as likely to see storefronts in Arabic as they are in English.

‘People within the Arab diaspora really grew up knowing that Palestine needs to be free.’

Bay Ridge is home to New York City’s largest Arab community, made up of around 8,000 people or 10% of the neighborhood’s total population, most of whom live in Little Palestine. Its demography constitutes a mosaic of ethnicities — chief among which are Palestinian, Yemeni and Egyptian. While the area boasts a pan-Arab populace and appeal, its Palestinian character shines through most, which has earned it the widely used nickname “Little Palestine.” But, the locale has not always been a hub for the Arab diaspora.

A BAY RIDGE HISTORY

Before the notion of diaspora ever existed in the United States, the indigenous Canarsee people of the Lenape tribe occupied the territory extending from the Upper Hudson Valley to Delaware Bay — thus encompassing what is known today as Bay Ridge. On this land, the Canarsee chiseled a sprawling trail system that spanned the entirety of present-day Brooklyn. Two of their settlements were anchored in Sunset Park — one along the waterfront pathway near Third Avenue and 37th Street, the other one four blocks to the east. Master fishers, the Canarsee hunted and gathered for sustenance.

However, the arrival of European colonists in the early 1600s upended their way of life. By the 1640s, the already-meager Canarsee population suffered tremendous losses as Dutch settlers foisted armed conflict and disease on the indigenous inhabitants. The last of the natives were displaced in the 1700s.

Such acts of foundational violence enabled the growth of Dutch colonist communities, which — due to the ochre hue of Bay Ridge’s earth — dubbed the land Yellow Hook. But, as yellow fever ravaged New York, the name was changed to the more innocuous Bay Ridge.

Waves of immigration throughout the 1800s and 1900s transformed Bay Ridge into a diverse neighborhood of Irish, Italian and Scandinavian residents. During this time, Lebanese and Syrian Christians also began trickling in. However, the demographic shift that transformed Bay Ridge into an Arab enclave took place in the 1970s when Palestinians, Egyptians and Yemenis arrived in large numbers. “For us, the children of Arab immigrants,” contended Egyptian-American community organizer, Abdallah Akl, “Bay Ridge is the closest that we can get to home.”

BAY RIDGE TODAY

Akl, who was born and raised in Sunset Park, is right. As an Egyptian-American myself, walking through the Brooklyn neighborhood is uncanny. On a side street, I was stopped in my tracks by a portrait of a fully uniformed Abdel Fattah El Sisi taped to a ground-level apartment window. He smiled at me from above the slogan تحيا مصر or “long live Egypt.” This is a customary sight in, say, Cairo, where hanging posters of the president signals loyalty to the regime. But, such conspicuous expressions of Middle-Eastern patriotism are unexpected outside the region.

Where the leafy Bay Ridge side streets collide with Fifth Avenue, the residential swiftly melts into the commercial. Local businesses line the thoroughfare and a performance of sidewalk ballet unfurls as pedestrians run their errands and proprietors animatedly dap up their patrons.

One of the most notable Fifth Avenue staples is Balady Market. Palestinian-owned, it is the largest Halal grocery in the neighborhood. Inside, I was once again lifted from American soil and transported to the motherland. Gracing shelves is every food item evocative of my youthful Egyptian summers. At the entrance of the market, olives — some the size of golf balls — bathe in their brine. There is an aisle for all things pickled. Tightly-knotted balls of majdouli string cheese ornament the deli section. Near the checkout, steel cans of fava beans are carefully stacked ceiling-high.

The adjoining Balady Home and Décor store glitters with crystalline sconces, tasseled tea set, and intricately-engraved metallic tchotchkes. The establishment’s sweet scent is redolent of the intergenerational apartment building that I spent much of my girlhood in — the aroma of peaches, amber, sandalwood, and home. When I told her how fragrant the shop smelled, the woman behind the counter beamed. “It’s called bakhoor’” she said, referencing the bricks of incense burning behind the register.

Down the block from Balady is another celebrated Bay Ridge spot — Al Aqsa Bakery & Restaurant. The business, named after the famed mosque in Old Jerusalem, is not subtle about its support of Palestine. The moment a customer crosses over the threshold, they are greeted by a shrine-like arrangement of Palestinian paraphernalia bedecked with keffiyehs, photos of the slain journalist Sherine Abu Akleh and fake golden scimitars.

Zein Rimawi, founder and president of An-Noor Social Center.

Olga Fedorova

Thousands of local residents protested in Bay Ridge on Oct. 21.

Olga Fedorova

Shopping for groceries at Balady, the largest Halal grocery in Bay Ridge.

Olga Fedorova

The owner of the eatery is Mahmoud Kasim. As I waited to speak to him one day in mid-November, one of Al Aqsa’s employees offered me a piece of falafel topped with hummus and sumac. I devoured the crispy snack — becoming more enamored with the explosive blend of flavors mingling on my tongue with each bite. After sampling the product, it was not hard to believe Kasim when he informed me that “the falafel are number one here. No one can compete with my falafel.”

Kasim grew up in Jerusalem, moving to the United States in the summer of 1998. He attributes his falafel-making prowess to his first professional experience in the old city. “I worked at [a restaurant in] Bab al-Amoud… it’s at the entrance of the Al-Aqsa [Mosque]. As soon as you enter Bab al-Amoud, to your left hand side, there’s a guy called Abu al-Abed. That’s where I was working,” he reminisced. Between chuckles he recounted being physically punished by his former employer if he underperformed on the job. “I appreciate him hitting me,” averred Kasim. “Without that sting, I wouldn’t be able to make my falafel the way I do today.”

When asked about whether he views his restaurant as a way to uphold Palestinian culture, Kasim nodded his head vigorously. “You know, I’m gonna change the whole store to a Gaza theme. It’s gonna be painted [to depict] what is happening in Gaza. That’s gonna be there forever,” he said.

Kasim’s future redecoration plans as well as his current choice to exhibit pictures of the likes of jounalist Sherine Abu Akleh (who was killed my an Israeli sniper in 2021) indicate a belief that his establishment may serve as a site of memory — a way to preserve Palestinian heritage while reminding clientele of all that has already been lost.

Al Alqsa’s openness to mixing business with politics was only further underscored when a Within Our Lifetime “Flood Brooklyn for Gaza” protest approached the restaurant from 86th Street. Upon catching a glimpse of the nearing crowd, kitchen staff began excitedly bellowing “وصلوا ! وصلوا !” or “They arrived! They arrived!” This announcement launched Kasim into action; he began blasting Arabic protest songs from a speaker and nimbly tied a Palestinian flag around his head. As the sea of people marched past his storefront, Kasim cheered them on mightily.

However, not every Palestinian-owned business in the area shares the same proclivity for outward resistance. Just down the street from Al Aqsa Restaurant and Bakery is a nut roastery that prefers to remain more removed from the political sphere. “Of course, I love Palestine,” noted the Ramallah-born salesman. “But, at the same time,” he added, “I’m not gonna be pushing flags and agendas outside.”

Aside from the mixed nuts, which the roastery reports to be its most popular product, gummy Turkish delights rolled in pistachio dust and rose petals form neat pyramids behind the display case. “We don’t make the sweets here; they’re imported,” commented the salesman. While the establishment’s goods are not all of Palestinian origin, ties to the country still appear in the roastery’s understated interior. A wooden sculpture outlining Palestine’s 1948 borders is stationed beside a bowl of fresh zaatar. An Arabic-language radio station broadcasts about the ongoing turmoil in Gaza, and mugs depicting scenes of Jerusalem are on sale.

The roastery, which asked The Indypendent to leave its business name out of the article, was clear that “everybody thinks of themselves in different ways,” which may result in varying expressions of Palestinian identity. “I don’t do this because I am Palestinian,” said the salesman as he motioned to the trays of mixed nuts. “I just do what I know how to do,” he shrugged.

A 20-minute walk from Al Aqsa Bakery & Restaurant and the roastery is Ayat — the Palestinian eatery that, despite being removed from the hustle and bustle of Fifth Avenue, is perhaps Bay Ridge’s most well-known attraction. Ayat, which has appeared in the Michelin Guide and The New York Times, experienced a surge in attention after Israel began killing Gazans en masse in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Since war erupted in the region, the business was bombarded with a deluge of one-star online reviews from, according to owner Ayat Masoud, “people who we know for sure never visited this restaurant.”

For one customer who asked to remain anonymous, supporting Ayat became a way to combat the bad ratings and exhibit solidarity with Palestine. “A place like Ayat needs to exist, because there’s so many ways to show humanity, and food is one of those ways,” she told The Indy as she waited for her to-go order of chicken shawarma and baba ghanoush. “There are a lot of things people don’t understand. But, you can understand food. You can always connect with food,” she said.

Just a train ride away, there is a little neighborhood that smells like my great-grandmother’s living room, that tastes like my dining table, and is kind to me when I swaddle my neck in a keffiyeh.

Evincing that people, whether Arab or not, can discover a sense of belonging in the streets of Bay

Ridge, the customer explained that the Palestinian cause reminds her of her anti-colonial struggle back home. “I’m Puerto Rican,” she declared proudly. “It’s a joke in our community, like, you’ll never have to ask someone if they’re Puerto Rican because they’ll tell you. But, I think that’s a large part of the resistance — to keep the flag alive, to keep the food alive, to keep the language and the culture living”

BAY RIDGE AS THE CENTER OF PALESTINE ORGANIZING

While Bay Ridge establishments may represent a physical manifestation of resistance — upholding Arab culture just by virtue of existing — there is also a long-standing activist ethos that pervades the community and has prompted popular organizing in response to the current Israeli assault on Gaza. One of the most vocal Bay Ridge groups is Within Our Lifetime (WOL), which Akl is affiliated with.

Right before his interview with The Indy, Akl was shouting chants into a bullhorn and handing out revolutionary stickers to the ballooning crowd of demonstrators. He, alongside one of WOL’s founders, Nerdeen Kiswani, have become the de facto faces of the organization. Akl described the factors that pushed him to join WOL: “There was an activation in my liberation when I was chanting for Black Lives Matter; I realized that it was very much connected to Palestinian liberation.”

Akl says that growing up, he went to pro-Palestine demonstrations in the neighborhood. He ascribes his Bay-Ridge upbringing to his earnest belief in the Palestinian cause. “I grew up here knowing that you will walk down the streets of Bay ridge and you will see Palestinian flags all over the place — you see stores written in Arabic and you feel that sense of home, that sense of community,” he remarked. “People within the Arab diaspora really grew up knowing that Palestine needs to be free,” he said.

One of WOL’s defining features is its emphasis on the local. “It’s important to have actions in the neighborhood where so many of us live,” pointed out Kiswani. Akl agrees; “when we organize rallies in Bay Ridge, we are home.”

“We know,” he smiled, “that these streets are our streets.”

After a day of reporting in Bay Ridge, I made the trek back to the subway — my backpack replete with maamoul, instant koshary cups, and buckets of labneh from Balady market. I knew instinctively that, once at the station, I would have to jam my keffiyeh into my already crowded bag. Because, outside of havens like Bay Ridge, it is dangerous to wear such a garment—and the consequences could very well be fatal.

But, the knowledge that just a train ride away, there is a little neighborhood that smells like my great- grandmother’s living room, that tastes like my dining table, and is kind to me when I swaddle my neck in a keffiyeh, gives me solace. As Akl said, the people of Bay Ridge know that, “regardless of what happens, we will stand resilient,” that, even in trying times like these, when we are stricken with grief, “We will emerge stronger than ever.”