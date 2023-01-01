When You Support The Indy, You Help Us Afflict the Comfortable and Comfort the Afflicted

Many conventional outlets scoff at the term “advocacy journalism.” That’s not the case with the Indy. We hit the streets and go inside courtrooms and corridors of power in order to help right wrongs and advance social justice. “Our point is to change the world,” one might say.

Here are some stories I wrote in 2023.

Questionable convictions

Ted Hamm takes a tour of an old crime scene in Crown Heights with Carl Miller. Laura Brett

I penned two long-form investigations of high-profile cases in which the Brooklyn DA’s office likely sent the wrong person to prison. Carl Miller spent thirty years behind bars for the 1979 murder of Rabbi David Okunov in Crown Heights. Hector Lopez did twenty years for a 1994 arson in Williamsburg that killed two people. Both cases involved notorious Brooklyn Detective Louis Scarcella, whose handiwork I’ve spotlighted frequently over the past two years.

Police/law enforcement corruption

My two-part series regarding the unsolved murder of Queens courthouse whistleblower Sunny Sheu featured original comments from Mayor Adams and many other city leaders. That investigation will continue in 2024. I also highlighted the absence of state law governing how local police departments handle (or mishandle) evidence. And recently I covered a groundbreaking lawsuit that may finally shed light on the FBI’s role in the assassination of Malcolm X.

NYC politics & history

Among other issues, I assessed the post-Oct. 7 assault on the DSA by both the NY Post and leading local Dems. My overview of Yusef Salaam’s campaign for City Council reported the backstage drama in the race. While all of the articles mentioned thus far incorporate history, some of my stories use history in order to provide contemporary perspective. For example, I traced the NYPD’s long track record of misconduct and showed what happened the last time a former cop controlled City Hall.

