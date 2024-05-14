Have You Heard? Hearing-Impaired Author Looks Back on a Lifetime of Embracing and Overcoming Her Disability

A tale of how far we’ve come as a society and of what remains to be done to destigmatize, and ultimately normalize, hearing loss and other infirmities.

When Claudia Marseille was a senior in high school, she took a class with an instructor who insisted that his students close their eyes and listen to recordings of actors reading monologues from Hamlet, King Lear, and Macbeth. Marseille tried to comply, but as a hearing-impaired student who relied on lip-reading to supplement the text, the requirement left her frustrated, frightened and confused.

Not wanting to fail the course, she eventually mustered her courage, told her teacher about her disability and asked for an accommodation.

“But you look so normal,” he replied.

“I was stunned,” Marseille writes in her memoir. “What did he think a person with hearing loss should look like? At the same time, I felt a wave of relief that I’d finally spoken up for myself and that I’d have the text to read. I need to do this more, I thought.”

Call it a coming out moment, a moment that had been a long time coming.

As someone born nearly completely deaf in 1950, Marseille did not see an audiologist until she was four, when her parents conceded that their silent daughter needed to be evaluated. The tests showed that Marseille had “severe sensorineural hearing loss in both ears,” a likely side-effect of medication that her mother had been prescribed for nausea and dehydration during her pregnancy.

The solution? Hearing aids followed by speech therapy and instruction in lip-reading.

“In elementary school I was self-conscious about the way my bulky gray hearing aid bulged heavily beneath my shirt or dress,” Marseille writes. “The bulge was very obvious.” Not surprisingly, this made her a target of bullying and near-endless derision.

But instead of cowering or hiding from her abusive peers, Marseille responded by handing her hearing device to some of her most virulent tormentors, urging them to hold it to their ears. “The hearing aid screeched its loud feedback whistle,” she recalls, “which to my relief they treated like an interesting toy.”

In grade school, Claudia Marseille urged some of her most virulent tormentors to hold her clunky hearing aid to their ears.

It was a brilliant save. Nonetheless, as Marseille entered adolescence, she wanted to fit in and when smaller hearing aids were developed and could be hidden by her hair, she used them and told almost no one about her disability. What’s more, she never learned American Sign Language (she still does not know it) and had no contact with other, deaf, hard-of-hearing or disabled people.

“My parents chose to mainstream me into the hearing world,” she writes in an author’s note. “I was educated in the oral method which meant I learned to speak and understand. While I was largely successful, there were significant costs: Lack of a sense of community; difficulties in understanding others; and perhaps worst of all, frequent isolation. Because of my significant hearing loss, I felt alone throughout most of my childhood and young adulthood.”

It’s a tragic admission. Nonetheless, But You Look So Normal is a story of profound personal triumph. Despite obvious adversity, Marseille has had a successful career as a portrait photographer and artist; has navigated a long marriage and parenthood; has completed numerous degrees; and is a concert pianist. She now uses digital hearing aids and other technology — a far cry from the clunky amplifier she used as a child — and regularly discloses her hearing impairment to clients, peers and community members.

All told, But You Look So Normal is uplifting and inspiring. It’s also revelatory, providing a glimpse into why the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act have been so important.

Moreover, But You Seem So Normal zeroes in on how far we’ve come as a society while simultaneously reminding readers of how much remains to be done to de-stigmatize, and ultimately normalize, hearing loss and other infirmities.

“I’ve largely made peace with my hearing loss,” Marseille writes in the book’s epilogue. “I appreciate the life I have forged for myself, the creative endeavors I have undertaken, the adventurous travel abroad, and the many deep friendships and connections I have nurtured over the years… I’ve found a path to a rich, fulfilling life… I’ve found my place in the world.”

Yet as affirming as this is, Marseille has endured an array of losses. “There are still times when I feel the minor sting of being out of the loop,” she concludes, times that remind her of what she has missed by not being part of the broader deaf and disability justice communities.

But You Look So Normal: Lost and Found in a Hearing World

By Claudia Marseille

She Writes Press; 263 pages

May 14, 2024; available for pre-order.