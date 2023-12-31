Our Top Stories of 2023: 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2022 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage of a dizzying 12 months that saw the fall of Roe, the rise of a militant new labor movement and so much more.
First, a quick but important note. We need your support. Please give what you can today. Whether it is $25, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1,000 or more, every little bit helps. You can also become a recurring monthly donor and spread your support across the entire year. We operate on a modest budget and make every dollar go a long way. Whatever you can give makes all the difference.
In Solidarity,
The staff of The Indypendent
P.S. You can donate online or write a check or money order to “The Indypendent” and send it to The Indypendent • 388 Atlantic Ave., 2nd Fl. • Brooklyn, NY 11217
PALESTINE/ISRAEL
Palestine/Israel 101: A Guide to Help You Better Understand This Century-Old Conflict
By John Tarleton
What Does it Mean to Call Israel an Apartheid State?
By Ellen Davidson
The Second Nakba: Israel is Attempting to Erase Palestinian Gaza
By Amba Guerguerian
My Jewish Journey: From Ardent Zionist to Standing in Solidarity with the Palestinian People
By Tarak Kauff
Don’t Be on the Side of the Executioner: Reflections on a New Round of Massacres in Israel and Gaza
By John Tarleton
‘These Are Our Streets:’ Finding Home in Bay Ridge’s Little Palestine
By Lara-Nour Walton
IMMIGRATION
Migrants Demand Humane Housing as Adams Attempts to Revive Tent City Plan
By Derek Ludovici & Amba Guerguerian
‘We Won!’ Immigrant-rights Community Celebrates End of 30-year Saga for Jean Montrevil
By Renée Feltz
After Traveling Thousands of Miles, Migrants Find an Uncertain Existence in NYC
By Moses Jeanfrancois & Amba Guerguerian
Mutual Aid Groups Meet the Migrant Moment
By Amba Guerguerian
COPS & COURTS
NYPD’s Internal Trial of Two Killer Cops Became a Theater of the Absurd
By John Teufel
The Mayor’s Irresponsible New Police-Union Contract Demands Closer Scrutiny
By John Teufel
NYC’s $13 Million Settlement with BLM Protesters “Not a Victory, but Something to Hold Onto’
By John Tarleton
Waiting for Exoneration
By Theodore Hamm
Alternatives to Policing: These Unarmed Groups Stop Violence Before it Starts
By Lydia Wei
NYC POLITICS
How to Make New York City Council Work for Working People
By Brandon West
Fortune Favors the Bold: Which One of These Pols Might Challenge Adams in 2025?
By John Tarleton
Calls Grow for a New Investigation into the Mysterious Death of NYC Anti-Corruption Crusader By Theodore Hamm
New York Dems Target DSA for New Red Scare
By Theodore Hamm
NYC LIFE
The Life of New York’s City’s Underground Buskers
By Lydia Wei
Hard-working Canners Talk About Their Haul and What Keeps Them Going
By Lydia Wei
My Favorite Brooklyn-Queens Bike Route
By Derek Ludovici
PUBLIC SECTOR
Punching Down on Libraries: Budget-cutting Mayor Targets Beloved NYC Institution
By Katie Pruden
Where’s the Bus? The Mayor is Failing Transit Targets and New York Riders
By Owen Schacht
NYCHA Residents in Chelsea Resist Demolition Plan That Could Displace Them
By Elsie Carson-Holt
Once a Homeless Youth, Now a Leader Who’s Changing City Policies
By Sunny Nagpaul
ECONOMICS
From Bitcoins to “Shitcoins,” Meet the Latest Crypto-Currency Craze and the Scams It Is Spawning
By Todd Fine
A Whole World to Grain: The Hidden History of Wheat
By Bennett Baumer
How the Care Economy Became So Warped and What We Can Do About It
By Eleanor J. Bader
Nobody Does It on Their Own: Alissa Quart’s New Book Debunks ‘Self-Made’ Myth
By Renée Feltz
LABOR MOVEMENT
How the Teamsters Went Up Against UPS and Won a Historic New Contract
By Amba Guerguerian
Hollywood Is a Union Town, But It’s Complicated
By Steven Wishnia
A Tale of Two Teachers Unions
By Norm Scott
So Close… Trader Joe’s LES Union Bid Defeated in 76-76 Vote
By Dylan Rice
Coming Full Circle: Retired Labor Organizers Advise a New Generation of Unionizing Workers
By Keating Zelenke
NATIONAL
Stop Cop City: The Fight for a Forest and the Future of American Policing
By Amba Guerguerian
Student-loan Debtors Weigh Options as Pandemic Debt-payment Moratorium Expires Oct. 1
By Keating Zelenke
The House’s “Horrors of Socialism” Resolution Spurred by the Capitalist Class’s Greatest Fear by Michael Steven Smith
However Briefly, COVID Cured Us of Capitalism
By Nicholas Powers
CIVIL RIGHTS
Black Love As a Historical Force
By Nicholas Powers
Affirmative Action’s Legacy and What Comes Next
By Linda Martín Alcoff
Faces of the Dyke March
By Elsie Carson-Holt
Drag Story Hour Organizer Unbowed by the Haters
By Nicky Yeager
INTERNATIONAL
France in Revolt: Pension Cut Protests Rage on Into Their Fourth Month
By Sarah Turi
Mexico in the Middle: US Moves to ‘Externalize’ Border Crisis Instead of Addressing Its Root Causes
By Laura Carlsen
Arms Are for Linking: Global Protests Target Weapon Manufacturers with Ties to Israel
By Amba Guerguerian and Colin Monahan
CULTURE
Art as a Conjuring: An Interview with Irisdelia Marie Garcia
By Peter Carellini
New Film on Statue Controversies Is a Monumental Achievement
By Eleanor J. Bader
Don’t Read This Article on Your Smartphone
By Ben Mankoff
No More Panic Attacks for the Man
By Bina Cristan
Hellen Keller’s Forgotten Radicalism
By Jessica Max Stein
Reverend Billy’s Revelations: Don’t Give into Climate Hopelessness
By Reverend Billy Talen