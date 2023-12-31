Our Top Stories of 2023: 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2022 — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage of a dizzying 12 months that saw the fall of Roe, the rise of a militant new labor movement and so much more.

First, a quick but important note. We need your support. Please give what you can today. Whether it is $25, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1,000 or more, every little bit helps. You can also become a recurring monthly donor and spread your support across the entire year. We operate on a modest budget and make every dollar go a long way. Whatever you can give makes all the difference.

In Solidarity,

The staff of The Indypendent

P.S. You can donate online or write a check or money order to “The Indypendent” and send it to The Indypendent • 388 Atlantic Ave., 2nd Fl. • Brooklyn, NY 11217

PALESTINE/ISRAEL

Palestine/Israel 101: A Guide to Help You Better Understand This Century-Old Conflict

By John Tarleton

What Does it Mean to Call Israel an Apartheid State?

By Ellen Davidson

The Second Nakba: Israel is Attempting to Erase Palestinian Gaza

By Amba Guerguerian

My Jewish Journey: From Ardent Zionist to Standing in Solidarity with the Palestinian People

By Tarak Kauff

Don’t Be on the Side of the Executioner: Reflections on a New Round of Massacres in Israel and Gaza

By John Tarleton

‘These Are Our Streets:’ Finding Home in Bay Ridge’s Little Palestine

By Lara-Nour Walton

IMMIGRATION

Migrants Demand Humane Housing as Adams Attempts to Revive Tent City Plan

By Derek Ludovici & Amba Guerguerian

‘We Won!’ Immigrant-rights Community Celebrates End of 30-year Saga for Jean Montrevil

By Renée Feltz

After Traveling Thousands of Miles, Migrants Find an Uncertain Existence in NYC

By Moses Jeanfrancois & Amba Guerguerian

Mutual Aid Groups Meet the Migrant Moment

By Amba Guerguerian

COPS & COURTS

NYPD’s Internal Trial of Two Killer Cops Became a Theater of the Absurd

By John Teufel

The Mayor’s Irresponsible New Police-Union Contract Demands Closer Scrutiny

By John Teufel

NYC’s $13 Million Settlement with BLM Protesters “Not a Victory, but Something to Hold Onto’

By John Tarleton

Waiting for Exoneration

By Theodore Hamm

Alternatives to Policing: These Unarmed Groups Stop Violence Before it Starts

By Lydia Wei

NYC POLITICS

How to Make New York City Council Work for Working People

By Brandon West

Fortune Favors the Bold: Which One of These Pols Might Challenge Adams in 2025?

By John Tarleton

Calls Grow for a New Investigation into the Mysterious Death of NYC Anti-Corruption Crusader By Theodore Hamm

New York Dems Target DSA for New Red Scare

By Theodore Hamm

NYC LIFE

The Life of New York’s City’s Underground Buskers

By Lydia Wei

Hard-working Canners Talk About Their Haul and What Keeps Them Going

By Lydia Wei

My Favorite Brooklyn-Queens Bike Route

By Derek Ludovici

PUBLIC SECTOR

Punching Down on Libraries: Budget-cutting Mayor Targets Beloved NYC Institution

By Katie Pruden

Where’s the Bus? The Mayor is Failing Transit Targets and New York Riders

By Owen Schacht

NYCHA Residents in Chelsea Resist Demolition Plan That Could Displace Them

By Elsie Carson-Holt



Once a Homeless Youth, Now a Leader Who’s Changing City Policies

By Sunny Nagpaul

ECONOMICS

From Bitcoins to “Shitcoins,” Meet the Latest Crypto-Currency Craze and the Scams It Is Spawning

By Todd Fine



A Whole World to Grain: The Hidden History of Wheat

By Bennett Baumer



How the Care Economy Became So Warped and What We Can Do About It

By Eleanor J. Bader



Nobody Does It on Their Own: Alissa Quart’s New Book Debunks ‘Self-Made’ Myth

By Renée Feltz

LABOR MOVEMENT

How the Teamsters Went Up Against UPS and Won a Historic New Contract

By Amba Guerguerian

Hollywood Is a Union Town, But It’s Complicated

By Steven Wishnia

A Tale of Two Teachers Unions

By Norm Scott

So Close… Trader Joe’s LES Union Bid Defeated in 76-76 Vote

By Dylan Rice

Coming Full Circle: Retired Labor Organizers Advise a New Generation of Unionizing Workers

By Keating Zelenke

NATIONAL

Stop Cop City: The Fight for a Forest and the Future of American Policing

By Amba Guerguerian

Student-loan Debtors Weigh Options as Pandemic Debt-payment Moratorium Expires Oct. 1

By Keating Zelenke

The House’s “Horrors of Socialism” Resolution Spurred by the Capitalist Class’s Greatest Fear by Michael Steven Smith

However Briefly, COVID Cured Us of Capitalism

By Nicholas Powers





CIVIL RIGHTS

Black Love As a Historical Force

By Nicholas Powers

Affirmative Action’s Legacy and What Comes Next

By Linda Martín Alcoff

Faces of the Dyke March

By Elsie Carson-Holt

Drag Story Hour Organizer Unbowed by the Haters

By Nicky Yeager

INTERNATIONAL

France in Revolt: Pension Cut Protests Rage on Into Their Fourth Month

By Sarah Turi

Mexico in the Middle: US Moves to ‘Externalize’ Border Crisis Instead of Addressing Its Root Causes

By Laura Carlsen

Arms Are for Linking: Global Protests Target Weapon Manufacturers with Ties to Israel

By Amba Guerguerian and Colin Monahan

CULTURE

Art as a Conjuring: An Interview with Irisdelia Marie Garcia

By Peter Carellini

New Film on Statue Controversies Is a Monumental Achievement

By Eleanor J. Bader

Don’t Read This Article on Your Smartphone

By Ben Mankoff

No More Panic Attacks for the Man

By Bina Cristan

Hellen Keller’s Forgotten Radicalism

By Jessica Max Stein

Reverend Billy’s Revelations: Don’t Give into Climate Hopelessness

By Reverend Billy Talen