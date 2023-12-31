Menu

Our Top Stories of 2023: 52 Reasons to Support The Indy

By Indypendent Staff Jan 2

Check out 52 of The Indypendent’s best articles from 2022  — one for each week of the year — as we look back at our coverage of a dizzying 12 months that saw the fall of Roe, the rise of a militant new labor movement and so much more. 

First, a quick but important note. We need your support. Please give what you can today. Whether it is $25, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1,000 or more, every little bit helps. You can also become a recurring monthly donor and spread your support across the entire year. We operate on a modest budget and make every dollar go a long way. Whatever you can give makes all the difference.    

In Solidarity,
The staff of The Indypendent

P.S. You can donate online or write a check or money order to “The Indypendent” and send it to The Indypendent • 388 Atlantic Ave., 2nd Fl. • Brooklyn, NY 11217

PALESTINE/ISRAEL

Palestine/Israel 101: A Guide to Help You Better Understand This Century-Old Conflict
By John Tarleton 

What Does it Mean to Call Israel an Apartheid State? 
By Ellen Davidson 

The Second Nakba: Israel is Attempting to Erase Palestinian Gaza 
By Amba Guerguerian

My Jewish Journey: From Ardent Zionist to Standing in Solidarity with the Palestinian People 
By Tarak Kauff

Don’t Be on the Side of the Executioner: Reflections on a New Round of Massacres in Israel and Gaza 
By John Tarleton 

‘These Are Our Streets:’ Finding Home in Bay Ridge’s Little Palestine 
By Lara-Nour Walton 

IMMIGRATION

Migrants Demand Humane Housing as Adams Attempts to Revive Tent City Plan 
By Derek Ludovici & Amba Guerguerian

‘We Won!’ Immigrant-rights Community Celebrates End of 30-year Saga for Jean Montrevil 
By Renée Feltz 

After Traveling Thousands of Miles, Migrants Find an Uncertain Existence in NYC 
By Moses Jeanfrancois & Amba Guerguerian

Mutual Aid Groups Meet the Migrant Moment
By Amba Guerguerian

COPS & COURTS

NYPD’s Internal Trial of Two Killer Cops Became a Theater of the Absurd 
By John Teufel 

The Mayor’s Irresponsible New Police-Union Contract Demands Closer Scrutiny 
By John Teufel 

NYC’s $13 Million Settlement with BLM Protesters “Not a Victory, but Something to Hold Onto’ 
By John Tarleton

Waiting for Exoneration 
By Theodore Hamm

Alternatives to Policing: These Unarmed Groups Stop Violence Before it Starts 
By Lydia Wei

NYC POLITICS

How to Make New York City Council Work for Working People
By Brandon West

Fortune Favors the Bold: Which One of These Pols Might Challenge Adams in 2025? 
By John Tarleton 

Calls Grow for a New Investigation into the Mysterious Death of NYC Anti-Corruption Crusader By Theodore Hamm 

New York Dems Target DSA for New Red Scare
By Theodore Hamm

NYC LIFE

The Life of New York’s City’s Underground Buskers
By Lydia Wei

Hard-working Canners Talk About Their Haul and What Keeps Them Going 
By Lydia Wei

My Favorite Brooklyn-Queens Bike Route 
By Derek Ludovici 

PUBLIC SECTOR

Punching Down on Libraries: Budget-cutting Mayor Targets Beloved NYC Institution 
By Katie Pruden

Where’s the Bus? The Mayor is Failing Transit Targets and New York Riders 

By Owen Schacht

NYCHA Residents in Chelsea Resist Demolition Plan That Could Displace Them 

By Elsie Carson-Holt

Once a Homeless Youth, Now a Leader Who’s Changing City Policies 

By Sunny Nagpaul 

ECONOMICS

From Bitcoins to “Shitcoins,” Meet the Latest Crypto-Currency Craze and the Scams It Is Spawning 
By Todd Fine

A Whole World to Grain: The Hidden History of Wheat 
By Bennett Baumer

How the Care Economy Became So Warped and What We Can Do About It 
By Eleanor J. Bader

Nobody Does It on Their Own: Alissa Quart’s New Book Debunks ‘Self-Made’ Myth
By Renée Feltz

LABOR MOVEMENT

How the Teamsters Went Up Against UPS and Won a Historic New Contract 
By Amba Guerguerian

Hollywood Is a Union Town, But It’s Complicated
By Steven Wishnia

A Tale of Two Teachers Unions 
By Norm Scott

So Close… Trader Joe’s LES Union Bid Defeated in 76-76 Vote 
By Dylan Rice

Coming Full Circle: Retired Labor Organizers Advise a New Generation of Unionizing Workers
By Keating Zelenke

NATIONAL

Stop Cop City: The Fight for a Forest and the Future of American Policing 
By  Amba Guerguerian

Student-loan Debtors Weigh Options as Pandemic Debt-payment Moratorium Expires Oct. 1 
By Keating Zelenke 

The House’s “Horrors of Socialism” Resolution Spurred by the Capitalist Class’s Greatest Fear by Michael Steven Smith 

However Briefly, COVID Cured Us of Capitalism
By Nicholas Powers

CIVIL RIGHTS 

Black Love As a Historical Force 
By Nicholas Powers

Affirmative Action’s Legacy and What Comes Next 
By Linda Martín Alcoff

Faces of the Dyke March 
By Elsie Carson-Holt

Drag Story Hour Organizer Unbowed by the Haters
By Nicky Yeager

INTERNATIONAL

France in Revolt: Pension Cut Protests Rage on Into Their Fourth Month 
By Sarah Turi

Mexico in the Middle: US Moves to ‘Externalize’ Border Crisis Instead of Addressing Its Root Causes 
By Laura Carlsen

Arms Are for Linking: Global Protests Target Weapon Manufacturers with Ties to Israel
By Amba Guerguerian and Colin Monahan

CULTURE

Art as a Conjuring: An Interview with Irisdelia Marie Garcia 
By Peter Carellini

New Film on Statue Controversies Is a Monumental Achievement 
By Eleanor J. Bader

Don’t Read This Article on Your Smartphone 
By Ben Mankoff

No More Panic Attacks for the Man 
By Bina Cristan 

Hellen Keller’s Forgotten Radicalism 
By Jessica Max Stein 

Reverend Billy’s Revelations: Don’t Give into Climate Hopelessness
By Reverend Billy Talen

The Indypendent is a New York City-based newspaper, website and weekly radio show. All of our work is made possible by readers like you. During this holiday season, please consider making a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home. 

Related Coverage

Ivermectin Price

Please help keep the presses rolling:

Support The Indypendent‘s year-end fund drive today! Our goal is to raise $50,000, our largest ask ever. We are already part of the way there. With your help, we can raise the rest and do more great work in 2024. 

Click here to contribute!

 