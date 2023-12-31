The Indy Is an Invaluable Resource for Early-Career Journalists Like Myself

Every American newsreader should be deeply troubled by the current journalistic landscape. Six corporations produce 90% of the news we consume. This means a handful of executives control vital information for 340 million people. Establishment media’s myth of objectivity coaxes newsreaders into believing that the narratives they are receiving daily are unbiased — untainted by official, advertiser and corporate agendas.

As an early-career reporter who believes that journalism should be a public service, I have become disillusioned with the state of media and thus have feverishly sought out ways to counteract the corrosive effects of corporate and official interests on journalism. This is why I am so grateful to have found The Indypendent.

The Indy’s refusal to “defer to the powerful and then hide behind the pretense of being objective,” makes it a beacon of hope. This philosophy is essential to everything we do and has lent me the freedom to report in the critical and honest way I have always dreamed of. I am heartened by the devotion of Indy staff and the newspaper’s unwavering commitment to buttressing independent media. Here, forging a strong and trusting relationship with the community while prioritizing hard-hitting grassroots journalism is king. My time at The Indy has made me realize that reporting can be a site of activism and that there exists a vibrant path forward for independent media.

To support The Indy is to be a true advocate of high-quality local journalism. It also means paving the way for reporters like me.

The Indy has also been central in my development as a reporter. Since day one, I have been treated as a capable journalist — not a newbie in the field who must be assigned mundane stories until she proves herself. Editor-in-Chief John Tarleton and Associate Editor Amba Guerguerian have provided me with ample opportunities to cover the social-justice issues that matter to me and should matter to others. Furthermore, they have emerged as mentors as I continue to navigate my leftism and sense of journalistic duty.

In mid-November, John and Amba reached out to me about doing a feature on the Little Palestine community in South Brooklyn. The piece, which was one of the most ambitious I have written to date, became the cover story for the 2023 Indy December issue. Through long phone calls and real-time reporting support, John and Amba helped me realize my vision while allowing me to maintain my authentic voice.

The Indy has taken me everywhere from Bay Ridge, to Sunset Park, to the nation’s capital. I believe that, with each new article, my confidence on the ground grows. I feel more equipped and emboldened than ever to tell the stories that I know must be told.

To support The Indy is to be a true advocate of high quality local journalism. But, it also means paving the way for reporters like me. It means creating a space for the next generation of journalists to develop the conviction that the media landscape is not doomed — rather we can inspire the change we hope to see.