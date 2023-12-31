Young Journalists Continue to Flourish at The Indy

When we began planning our November-December issue, we knew we wanted to do a feature on the Little Palestine community in southern Brooklyn. Our choice to write the story was Lara-Nour Walton, an Egyptian-American college student and writer who spent part of her childhood in Cairo and speaks Arabic. While navigating a full class load and participating in her campus’s pro-Palestinian protests, Lara-Nour steadily worked on the piece that became our cover story which you can see here. Reflecting on her experience of being mentored at The Indypendent, Lara-Nour writes,

“The Indy has also been central in my development as a reporter. Since day one, I have been treated as a capable journalist — not a newbie in the field who must be assigned mundane stories until she proves herself.”

The Indy Is an Invaluable Resource for Early-Career Journalists Like Myself

By Lara-Nour Walton

For more than 20 years, The Indy has provided a space for talented young grassroots journalists to receive mentoring and support as they spread their wings and go on to do great work elsewhere. 2023 was no different.

In addition to Lara-Nour, our spring intern Katie Pruden wrote our May cover story about the Mayor’s efforts to impose devastating budget cuts on NYC’s beloved public library system and the fightback it had inspired.

Our summer intern Lydia Wei wrote our September cover story on the musicians who perform in NYC’s subway stations. She also wrote in-depth feature pieces on New York’s canning community and on community-based alternatives to policing.

Fellow summer interns Elsie Carson-Holt and Owen Schact also did stellar work covering everything from NYCHA tenants fighting to defend their homes from predatory real estate developers to the joys of Dyke March to the city’s faltering bus service.

Meanwhile, Moses Jeanfrancois, Keating Zelenke, Dylan Rice and Lane Dibler helped bolster our already strong labor coverage.

Libraries in Peril

By Katie Pruden

Underground Music: Subway Buskers Talk About Their Art, Performing in Public and Making Enough $$ to Survive

By Lydia Wei

Alternatives to Policing: These Unarmed Groups Stop Violence Before It Starts

By Lydia Wei

Hard-Working Canners Talk About Their Haul and What Keeps Them Going

By Lydia Wei

NYCHA Residents in Chelsea Resist Demolition Plan That Could Displace Them

By Elsie Carson-Holt

Faces of the Dyke March

By Elsie Carson-Holt

Where’s The Bus: The Mayor Is Failing Transit Targets and New York Riders

By Owen Schacht

Checkmate: Board Game Cafe Workers at Hex Flex and Win Union Recognition Vote

By Moses Jeanfrancois

Coming Full Circle: Retired Labor Organizes Advise a New Generation of Unionizing Workers

By Keating Zelenke

So Close… Trader Joe’s Union Bid Defeated in 76-76 Vote

By Dylan Rice

Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally Outside AFL-CIO Office in Midtown to Urge Break with Israel

By Lane Dibler

