Q&A: Department-Store Worker Eon Huntley Pitches Socialist Solutions in Bid for Brooklyn Assembly Seat

“I can’t just sit around and not be active,” says Eon Tyrell Huntley, a department-store worker, rent-stabilized tenant and former PTA president at his daughters’ elementary school. Now he’s running as a socialist for State Assembly District 56 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a Brooklyn neighborhood that has experienced waves of ­gentrification over the past 20 years. ­

Huntley’s political trajectory is similar to that of many millennials who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and then moved to the left as they became increasingly disenchanted with a political and economic system that was stacked against them. Endorsed by the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Huntley is looking to join a contingent of eight socialist state legislators currently serving in Albany, including his state senator, Jabari Brisport. Huntley’s opponent in the June 25 Democratic primary, Stephani Zinerman, is a two-term incumbent backed by wealthy real-estate and charter-school interests.

The Indypendent: Tell us about your district and why you are running for State Assembly.

Eon Tyrell Huntley: Assembly District 56 is 77% renters in a community that’s experienced its share of evictions. We also have older and second-generation homeowners who are at risk of being foreclosed on. People need to be able to stay where they are. That’s why I support the good-cause eviction bill that would provide protection for tenants who have none. My opponent is actively working against that. And so in this time when people need some real support, particularly when it comes to housing, I can’t just sit around and not be active.

Talk about being a parent with school-aged children and a PTA president. How will it inform your approach to education and any other related issues up there that parents would be concerned about?

My kids go to a neighborhood school. My wife was a teacher for 18 years. I understand the amazing talent in our public schools, but they just lack the resources and support. As a PTA president, I’ve dealt with having to fundraise money to have additional tablets for students or printers for the teachers.

I have student loans to pay. My daughters are 10 and seven, and if we continue on this trajectory, I can’t even imagine how unaffordable college will become. We need a fully-funded and supported CUNY and SUNY. CUNY had free tuition up until the mid-1970s. To win that back, we just need to tax the rich.

Tell us about your current job.

I sell on commission at a high-end department store. I clock in, and I work from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. I stand up all day. Clients may walk in and I interact with them. I do client outreach as well. I also manage a brand where I oversee the shop. So I do merchandising and support other associates in their selling endeavors. I will take a break from my job in May and June to focus full-time on my campaign.

Before this I was a designer. It’s part of my radicalization — in terms of my politics, in terms of experiencing a lot of the shortcomings that this capitalist world has created. The fashion industry seems very glamorous, but it has no real worker protections. People work long hours. And then they have no real job security.

Why are you running as a Democratic Socialist instead of as a regular Democrat?

I’ve been a registered Democrat since high school and a dues-paying DSA member since 2018. There have been many times when I felt disheartened by politicians and their representation. When Bernie ran in 2016, that was an illuminating moment — all the failures of capitalism that I and so many others had internalized as our own were actually the fault of the system that was arrayed against us. Hearing someone speak to those things and also seeing how receptive people were was my opening into really looking into socialism.

I find that being a socialist speaks truly to my core, my politics — what I believe. And so I’m not really afraid to embrace that and say it. I think most people also support these policies, but they sometimes just hear “socialism” and shy away from it. It’s important to de-stigmatize that word.

Many leaders of Brooklyn’s Democratic establishment dismiss DSA as a bunch of white gentrifiers who are an alien presence in central Brooklyn.

Many organizations are made up of lots of white people. It’s not just the DSA. It’s also the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, in recent years Central Brooklyn voters have chosen socialists like Senator Jabari Brisport and Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest, both native New Yorkers and people of color, to represent them in the state legislature.

I think the establishment is afraid of a politics that really speaks to people. It’s out of touch on so many things. Look at their response to the war on Gaza. DSA is tapped into that and really has an opportunity to grow.

What do you make of the recent New York State Board of Elections ruling that says the DSA filed incorrect paperwork in the 2022 election cycle and seeks to impose a $300,000 fine? Are you concerned this will cripple your campaign?

I think this is reflective of the byzantine structure of the Board of Elections. And I think that the establishment sees DSA as a threat, so they will use every kind of trick or formality to cripple this organization, its message and its agenda. But I’m confident things will resolve themselves. And if the fine holds, I think that it will just make DSA more defiant, because it becomes a situation where it’s really clear that it is being targeted.

The way my campaign is structured, we have a strong team. And I’m working to raise money — $32,000 so far — so I’m confident we will continue to do what it takes to win.

Given that you’re running for a state legislature seat in Albany, why do you believe it’s important to be speaking out on Palestine, instead of ducking that issue to focus exclusively on local matters?

I am very focused on the issues at hand for my would-be constituents. At the same time, as a socialist and as a person of color, I think this really matters. And I would say that most people of color, like my family, my friends — when this is a topic that’s brought up, we share the same sentiment.

It’s very important to have moral clarity. I think DSA and other socialists have that. As we talk about social justice, these things are all tied together. It may not necessarily be a part of my purview as an Assembly member in terms of having a say on foreign policy, but I do think it’s important at this time to be speaking on what’s right. So when that time comes, I don’t shy away from that.