Indy to Host Cuba Conversation with Danny Valdes on Tuesday, March 5

Cuban-American writer Danny Valdes penned an epic cover article for the February Indypendent about returning to his homeland for the first time. Traveling as a member of an international delegation, Valdes, a socialist organizer, had access to top Cuban leaders as well doctors, educators, community leaders and others doing the day-to-day work of building and sustaining a socialist system.

“What I … saw in Cuba,” Valdes writes, “was a vibrant culture of solidarity, a people of incredible warmth and resilience, a government that was trying and failing in significant ways to cope with modern realities, and yet a government that was trying.”

For Valdes, the journey was also deeply personal as he sought to reconnect with and understand the history of family members who had been persecuted by the Cuban government and fled to Miami more than a half-century earlier.

On Tuesday March 5, we’ll host a Zoom discussion with Danny and learn more about what he saw and what the future may hold for the Western Hemisphere’s only socialist state. He will be interviewed by Indypendent Editor-in-Chief John Tarleton and take audience questions. This wide-ranging interview will offer a window not only into contemporary Cuba, but will invite us to reflect more deeply on the joys and the challenges of joining up with others to create a more just society, the personal sacrifices that political movements require and to what extent ends can justify means.

To register, click here. We will send you the Zoom link when we get closer to the event.