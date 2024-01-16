Migrantalujah! The Earth Church Throws Open Its Doors

Gafar is a slender, soft-spoken man with a receding hairline and many sorrows etched in his face. He was formerly an animal herder who fled his home village in the Darfur region of Sudan after militia men murdered some of his family members and seized their home and animals.

In 2023 he set off for the United States, crossing several Central African countries before taking a plane first to Turkey and then to Brazil. There he resumed his overland travels, including a grueling hike through the Darien Gap, which separates South and Central America. At times he had to walk past the decaying corpses of fellow migrants who did not survive the trek. In November he crossed the border into Southern California.

Mahamat was a professional soccer player in his native Chad. He hopes to make a better life in the United States. “In Chad, the government does nothing for the people,” he says.

Mahamat followed a similar itinerary as Gafar, flying to Turkey and then to South America. His journey, he said, included seven days of walking across the desert in northern Mexico before entering Arizona in December.

Both men, who are seeking asylum, flew to New York City. They were initially placed in shelters only to be evicted under new City rules limiting shelter stays for migrant men to 30 days.

“Psychologically it’s very difficult to be moving around so much,” Gafar said.

The next step in their journeys would bring each of them to St. Brigid’s Church in the East Village to get on a waiting list for shelter beds.

Jess Beck was walking her dog at Tompkins Square Park in early January when she saw long lines of migrants outside St. Brigid’s waiting to get on the list. Like Gafar and Mahamat, they were mostly Africans. Beck, a documentary filmmaker, started speaking with the migrants and created an Instagram page, @meetyournewneighbors, to introduce them to her fellow East Villagers.

“These weren’t just people standing in line,” Beck said. “These were human beings with back stories and skills.”

As the winter weather worsened, Beck and a neighbor, Kathleen Keene, grew more concerned about the migrants’s plight. They put out a call for a meeting at the Earth Chxrch, a theater space on Avenue C that is the home base of Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir.

Thirty East Village residents turned out on Jan. 7 for the first meeting of what would become East Village Neighbors Who Care, an ad-hoc network of local residents. The group formed several working groups and started a GoFundMe page that raised $8,000 for EV Loves, a volunteer kitchen that serves meals to the migrants in Tompkins Square Park three days a week.

A few days later, Reverend Billy Talen — an anti-capitalist performance artist who is a fake preacher at a fake church that acts more like a real church than most churches — suggested opening the Earth Chxrch and making it a welcoming center for the migrants.

“My first thought was that it would be a really big undertaking,” Beck said. “My second thought was, ‘What the hell, let’s do it.’”

• • •

The Earth Chxrch opened its doors as a welcoming center on Monday, Jan. 15, and remains open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Reverend Billy and the choir, of which Beck is a member, continue to stage their Sunday performances.

Housed in a former Capital One bank branch building, the Earth Chxrch offers a tantalizing glimpse of what life beyond capitalism might be like. Colorfully-drawn vines crawl up once-said columns in the middle of the space. The names of trans victims of police violence are listed on the wall behind where bank tellers used to work.

On a cold, dreary Friday afternoon in early February, around 100 migrants packed into the space. Some gathered in small groups and chatted quietly among themselves while others attended an English language class led by a volunteer teacher or watched an African soccer match on their phones. At one point, donated backpacks were given to migrants who didn’t have one. Hanging over the middle of the room was a banner that read, “unperturbed in the face of the inexplicable.”

“They welcome you here. They give you food. They give you coffee. You can rest,” Mahamat said. “This is the best place I’ve been, because the people don’t act like police.”

“A lot of people we see did not have a bed to sleep in the night before,” Beck said.

Opening up the Earth Chxrch, she said, also met the needs of East Village residents who were eager to be of help.

Within days, Beck told The Indypendent, 100 volunteers were helping obtain and distribute food while 50 volunteers helped procure and distribute clothes. Groups of translators speaking French, Spanish and Arabic were formed. Working groups to assist the migrants with their legal cases and arranging visits to friendly doctors also took shape. And the Earth Chxrch has launched a second GoFundMe page that has raised more than $10,000 to help defray expenses.

Listen to an interview with Savitri D. about how the Earch Chxrch is welcoming migrants.

“My mind is blown at the speed with which we’ve set up something so big and that is helping so many people,” Beck said. “This reminds me of Zuccotti Park,” Reverend Billy said, recalling the 2011 birthplace of Occupy Wall Street that buzzed with activity during its two-month existence. “The East Village,” he added, “is repudiating Mayor Adams’ Trumpian scapegoating of immigrants and reminding us of the New York that welcomes immigrants.”

As The Indy goes to press, no other space in the East Village

has opened its doors as a welcoming center, the City’s response to the migrant influx continues to be lethargic at best. The federal government, with its almost boundless resources, is hamstrung by congressional Republicans who refuse to approve additional funds for beleaguered big cities like New York that are controlled by Democrats. Meanwhile, the Earth Chxrch’s success in serving migrants is also creating new strains. Word about the space is spreading in the migrant community, and the volunteers have had to reluctantly enforce their own border controls.

“We are finding more and more people are arriving earlier and earlier to ensure they get a spot, so the lines are getting longer,” Beck said. “People are in desperate need of the minimal services we provide.”