American Jews and Palestine: Film Screening and Panel Discussion on March 23 at Starr Bar

We will explore the growing movement of young American Jews battling the old guard to redefine Judaism’s relationship with Israel.

On Saturday, March 23, we will screen Israelism, a movie about two young American Jews who are raised to unconditionally love Israel. When they witness the brutal way Israel treats Palestinians, their lives take sharp left turns. They join a movement of young Jewish people battling the old guard to redefine Judaism’s relationship with Israel, revealing a deepening generational divide over modern Jewish identity.

The movie will be followed by a panel discussion about the divide between Jewish supporters and critics of Israel and the role that American Jews are playing in supporting the movement for Palestinian liberation. The event will be held at Starr Bar on 214 Starr St. in Bushwick.

We are excited to be joined by the following panelists!

Eva Borgwardt is the national spokesperson for If Not Now, a movement of American Jews organizing its community to end U.S. support for Israel’s apartheid system and demand equality, justice and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis.

Esther Farmer is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and Co-Editor of A Land With a People: Palestinians and Jews Confront Zionism, a collection of personal stories, history, poetry, and art which elevates rarely heard Palestinian and Jewish voices.

Alex Kane is a senior staff reporter at Jewish Currents. He writes about the politics of Israel and Palestine in the United States. Founded in 2018, Jewish Currents is a website and quarterly magazine that seeks to reimagine Jewish culture and politics for the 21st century.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; movie screening at 7 p.m.; panel will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. This event is a fundraiser for The Indypendent. To purchase a ticket, click here.