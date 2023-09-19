Death By a Thousand Cuts: Community Leaders Unite to Save Stronghold of Brooklyn Healthcare

When Redetha ­Abrahams-Nichols started as a nurse at SUNY Downstate University Hospital in ­Brooklyn in the 1990s, she did so to work in the community that she grew up in. She was one of the first nurses to work in the hospital’s new emergency room, an addition that was meant to stabilize its finances and provide much-needed extra care to low-income and uninsured patients in East Flatbush and all over Central Brooklyn. Staff came, staff left, but Abrahams-Nichols continued on, serving over 100,000 patients.

Abrahams-Nichols is now president of the ­Downstate chapter of United University ­Professionals (UUP), the union that represents most of the medical staff at the hospital. In her 27-year career, she has seen the number of Brooklyn hospitals shrink significantly. In 2008 Victory Memorial Hospital in Bay Ridge, nicknamed “the baby hospital” for its maternity ward, shut down. (Maimonides Medical Center opened a standalone emergency room on the site in 2023.)

In 2014 Long Island College Hospital in ­Cobble Hill succumbed to financial distress. ­Kingsbrook Jewish Hospital in East Flatbush, consolidated into the Brooklyn One Health chain in an attempt to save it, stopped admitting patients in 2021 and closed last fall.

With the loss of those hospitals, Downstate ­Hospital, affiliated with the State University of New York’s Downstate Medical School, provides crucial services, says Assemblywoman Phara Souffrant ­Forrest, a former nurse who represents central Brooklyn. “I’ve been a patient at SUNY Downstate many times,” she explains. “I used to work at Kings County and shuttled my patients over to Downstate when we didn’t have a particular specialty, especially in pediatrics, that wasn’t available at Kings County.” Downstate is Brooklyn’s designated regional perinatal center, for dealing with high-risk pregnancies and births.

In addition to world-class pediatrics, SUNY Downstate has the only kidney-transplant center in Brooklyn. It is the only medical center in the borough that offers education, research and patient care. It has contributed to global research by helping to develop and maintain BioBAT, a wet-lab space where biotechnology startups can perform live experiments as opposed to computer simulations. In 2020, it was transformed into a COVID-only hospital for a year, providing life-saving care to thousands of patients. It has done all that while providing care for many of Brooklyn’s Black, brown, uninsured and Medicare/Medicaid patients.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) speaks at the Feb. 29 rally.

So when SUNY Chancellor John King announced a proposal in January to close Downstate and move some of its beds to Kings County Hospital across the street, community members were outraged. King and Governor Kathy Hochul have argued that the hospital is crumbling under a $100 million annual deficit. However, multiple sources told The Indypendent that their investigation of hospital records showed the deficit to be closer to $40 million.

The proposed plan scatters services across Brooklyn. The state has suggested opening a kidney center at Kings County, but ­according to Abrahams-Nichols, that hospital is already overcrowded. She estimates that on March 5 its emergency room had 80 patients sitting “without beds on the floor. The wait time was over 12 hours.”

The closure plans are based on the average rate of hospital-bed utilization, but do not take into account potential disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic when the extra capacity is desperately needed. Chancellor King’s suggestion that Downstate’s site be turned into “affordable housing” is even more dubious: Long Island College Hospital and Victory’s properties were both sold off primarily to private real-estate ­developers.

SUNY Downstate’s financial issues began in 2001, when the state stopped paying for its workers’ fringe benefits. In 2012, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed its first budget restructuring, but that proposal was swiftly defeated after objections from the UUP, New York State United Teachers and the Public ­Employees Federation unions. The hospital’s current economic struggles are a direct result of the year it spent as a COVID-only hospital — when staff were shouldering thousands of patients but not seeing —adequate Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements. Governor Hochul has not increased funding for ­Medicaid reimbursements.

SUNY Downstate offers world-class services and is the only medical center that offers education, research and patient care in the borough.

New York State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, whose distrtict encompasses SUNY Downstate, has galvanized the legislative effort to create a sustainability plan for SUNY Downstate and One Brooklyn Health that includes adequately paying “safety-net hospitals” —those that serve a high proportion of poor and uninsured patients — for the services they provide.

“This vote happened last year at the end of session was 62-0 on this bill, on a sustainability plan for Downstate,” Sen. Myria told The Indypendent. “So not only every single member of the Democratic conference, but every single Republican voted for it.”

He says he is optimistic about a similar consensus as the April 1 budget deadline looms. This year’s bill includes a provision about the need for more community input, since Chancellor King did not host any town halls in the community before announcing the hospital’s closing.

Sen. Myrie has also signed onto a bill sponsored by Sen. Gustavo Rivera of the Bronx that would increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for safety net hospitals. In New York, Medicaid reimbursement rates have increased only marginally since 2008, while the cost of health care has increased by 43%

In early March, nearly 1,000 people, including hospital staff, union leaders, community members, clergy, elected officials and other supporters, gathered for a rally in front of Downstate Hospital, demanding not only that it be kept open, but that it be better funded.

Sen. Jabari Brisport, who represents a central Brooklyn district, says the hospital’s value extends far beyond whether it can turn a profit: “We don’t say our libraries, our post offices or our roads have operating deficits. We don’t consider them ­businesses; we consider them public social goods.”