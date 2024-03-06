Menu

Indypendent to Host Gaza Film Screening and Panel Discussion Tomorrow Night at Starr Bar

Sarah Aziza, Sharif Abdel Kouddous, Farah Barqawi

Join us as we hear from excellent panelists following the screening of the documentary "Born in Gaza."

By Indypendent Staff Mar 6

New Yorkers have marched in the streets by the tens of thousands and have been arrested by the hundreds over and over again demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and liberation for the Palestinian people. There will be more protests and more arrests. But, it’s also important to have communal moments for shared reflection. Tomorrow night, The Indypendent and Starr Bar will cohost a screening of “Born in Gaza” followed by a public discussion featuring three amazing panelists: Egyptian journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous (Democracy Now!, Mada Masr) and Palestinian writers Sarah Aziza and Farah Burqawi. Join us! 

Tickets at the door. Share this event on Instagram or Twitter.

Where to Buy Ivermectin for Humans

Please help keep the presses rolling:

Support The Indypendent‘s year-end fund drive today! Our goal is to raise $50,000, our largest ask ever. We are already halfway there. With your help, we can raise the rest and do more great work in 2024. 

Click here to contribute!

 